Toubani Resources says new results demonstrate scale and potential of Kobada Gold Project

·1 min read

Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Toubani Resources Inc. CDI

Toubani Resources Inc. (TSX-V:TRE, ASX:TRE) CEO Phil Russo speaks with Proactive after releasing the first set of results from ongoing drilling at the Kobada Gold Project in southern Mali which reveal that it has already extended mineralisation by 1 kilometre. He says the drilling was designed to test potential extensions to mineralisation at the Kobada Main Deposit. Extensive artisanal workings can be found along strike and trend from Kobada Main, yet almost no drilling has been undertaken.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/toubani-resources-says-new-results-demonstrate-scale-and-potential-of-kobada-gold-project-665755719

