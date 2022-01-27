U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

Touch Controller IC Market size to grow by USD 6.67 billion | Market Research Report highlights the Products, Key Drivers and Distribution Channel | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Touch Controller IC - Forecast and Analysis Report 2020-2024", the market will witness a YOY growth of 15.12% in 2020 at a CAGR of 15.20% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by technology (automotive, ATMs, smartphones, smart watches, smart bands, interactive displays, interactive kiosks and tablets) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA and South America).

Attractive Opportunities in Touch Controller IC Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Attractive Opportunities in Touch Controller IC Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

APAC is the largest market for touch controller ICs market. Factors such as increased sales of electronic devices. In addition, countries such as South Korea, Japan, China and Taiwan have the major display manufacturers in the region to promote touch controller ICs in smart devices and luxury cars, further driving the market growth.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

Global touch controller ICs is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as developing advanced products to make competitors' products obsolete and non-competitive even before they are launched to improve the visibility of their services. Therefore, the vendors are not only focused on the advancement of technology in their products but also to keep ahead in the competition of emerging technologies to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Analog Devices Inc.

  • Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

  • FocalTech Systems Co. Ltd.

  • MELFAS Inc.

  • Microchip Technology Inc.

  • ROHM Co. Ltd.

  • Semtech Corp.

  • Silicon Laboratories Inc.

  • Synaptics Inc.

  • Texas Instruments Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will have major dominance in the global touch controller ICs market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 43% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2024. APAC will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2019 and 2024.

Countries such as India and China are major contributors from the APAC region. These countries offer several cost benefits in terms of low land and labor for the automotive manufacturing companies. This is leading to several vehicle manufacturers establishing units in these countries.

On the other hand, APAC will emerge as the fastest-growing region of the touch controller ICs market. The APAC region has a high concentration of consumer electronics and device manufacturers.

Key Segment Analysis

The touch controller IC market share growth by the technology segment will be significant during the forecast period. There is a rise in the demand for touch-sensitive display. These displays are composed of two flexible coated sheets the resistive material and is separated by an air gap or microdots. These resistive touchscreens have a high resolution for providing accurate touch control. Moreover, resistive touchscreens are versatile as they can be operated by finger as well as by fingernails, a stylus, or any other object. Thus, advances in technology and sensitivity of screens are expected to drive the global touch controller IC market during the forecast period as compared with other segments.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/touch-controller-ic-market-industry-analysis

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rise in the sales of electronic devices is one of the key drivers for the touch controller ICs market share growth. The increasing demand for capacitive touch panels which is a controller display primarily using conductive human finger touch or specialized device for input into the smartphones and tablets is accelerating the growth of the touch controller ICs market. Moreover, market vendors are majorly focused on multi-touch technology for consumer electronics such as touch pens, stylus devices. Therefore, the rise in the demand for such smart electronics useable is estimated to boost the global touch controller ICs market during the forecast period.

The rise in competition among the vendors is a key challenge for the touch controller ICs market share growth. The market has the presence of several global and regional vendors, out of which the North American companies such as Synaptic and Cypress Semiconductors, Microchip Technology have dominated the market. However, the rise in the number of entrants from APAC region has further made the competition more intense. Also, the vendors in the market try to provide the devices at competitive prices leading to declining the ASP of the touch controller ICs. Thus, the intense competition among the market vendors is expected to hamper the growth of global touch controller ICs market during the forecast period.

View free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the touch controller IC market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Smart Home Water Sensor and Controller Market in North America by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Advanced Motion Controller Market by Type, Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Touch Controller IC Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15%

Market growth 2020-2024

$ 6.67 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.12

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

China, Taiwan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Analog Devices Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corp., FocalTech Systems Co. Ltd., MELFAS Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., ROHM Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., Synaptics Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/touch-controller-ic-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-6-67-billion--market-research-report-highlights-the-products-key-drivers-and-distribution-channel--technavio-301468030.html

SOURCE Technavio

