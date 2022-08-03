A touch-up for Glambook's bank balance, as it aims to be Airbnb for beauty professionals

In the world of beauty, independent professionals often end up renting a chair in a salon. Glambook reckons that market is ripe for some tech-forward disruption, not dissimilar from renting a chair in someone's car (Uber) a desk in someone's office (WeWork), or a room with a view in someone's house (Airbnb). The company raised $2.5 million at a $12 million valuation.

The new investment will be used to grow the company's existing customer base and support the nascent infrastructure. The company is opening beauty co-working spaces across London for starters, and is eyeing international expansion. In addition to its own real estate, the company is already hosting 20,000 freelance professionals across 50 European cities, for at-home, at-office, or in-salon appointments.

"A new generation of consumers view beauty brands as entities they can access through a variety of points of intersection, including physical and digital. They expect the same quality of service in-store, on the website, and on social media, so Glambook becomes a bridge between beauty makers and customers," says Alex Tomchenko, CEO of Glambook.

Glambook is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.