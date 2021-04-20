U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,129.84
    -33.42 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,774.21
    -303.42 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,759.04
    -155.72 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,173.85
    -58.15 (-2.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.61
    -0.77 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.40
    +7.80 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    25.86
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2037
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5620
    -0.0390 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3938
    -0.0046 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.1000
    -0.0500 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,317.95
    +725.48 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,284.30
    +49.89 (+4.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,859.87
    -140.21 (-2.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,100.38
    -584.99 (-1.97%)
     

Apple is bringing Touch ID to the new iMacs

Jessica Conditt
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

Apple's ultra-colorful new iMacs will include wireless Touch ID capabilities. This will allow users to log in, swap profiles and complete purchases with Apple Pay on the iMac. The feature will be built into specific versions of the Magic Keyboard that will be sold alongside the fresh iMac line.

The Touch ID button is located on the top row of compatible keyboards, represented as a simple circle to read your fingerprint. Touch ID is already available on iPhone and iPad, and this is the debut of the feature in the company's desktop line.

Apple iMac 2021 Touch ID
Apple iMac 2021 Touch ID

"Implemented wirelessly on Magic Keyboard, it uses a dedicated security component on the keyboard that communicates directly with Secure Enclave in M1, creating an encrypted channel to protect users’ fingerprint data from end to end," Apple writes. "Whether unlocking their Mac or making a purchase with Apple Pay, users enjoy a fast, easy, and secure experience. Additionally, Touch ID works with Fast User Switching, so customers can change to a different user profile with just the press of a finger."

Apple is offering two versions of the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, one with a numeric keypad and one without (though all of them are color-coordinated). The iMac bundles that include keyboards with Touch ID run $1,500 and $1,700, while the bundle without Touch ID costs $1,300.

The company is also rolling out a color-matching Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad for the new iMacs. The latest iMacs have 24-inch screens and include Apple's proprietary M1 chip. Profile-wise, they're about half the size of the previous model, which is super slim.

Orders for the new iMac begin April 30th, with shipments beginning in the second half of May.

