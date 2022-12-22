U.S. markets close in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,766.48
    -111.96 (-2.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,597.85
    -778.63 (-2.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,317.56
    -391.81 (-3.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,729.17
    -47.77 (-2.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.45
    -0.84 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.70
    -29.70 (-1.63%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    -0.57 (-2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0583
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6690
    -0.0150 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2010
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4230
    +0.0990 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,614.67
    -199.23 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.73
    -5.46 (-1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.28
    -28.04 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     
weigh in:

What are your market predictions for 2023? Take our survey.

Touchcast Launches the Car Configurator of the Future in Collaboration With Microsoft

Touchcast
·3 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Touchcast today launched an end-to-end automotive customer experience in the metaverse, running on Microsoft Azure. The new platform allows consumers to browse, customize, and purchase their dream car inside an interactive virtual showroom, directly from their browser, without needing a VR headset or specialized software.

Touchcast's Metaverse-as-a-Service platform lets automotive manufacturers create a photorealistic digital twin of their showroom and display their vehicles in gorgeous realtime 3D. Consumers can interact with a real automotive expert, ask questions, explore new features, take a virtual test drive, buy their vehicle, and return anytime for post-sales support.

The first metaverse showroom powered by Touchcast is the Fiat Metaverse Store, featuring the new FIAT 500 electric. "We are proud to be the first-to-market in rethinking the customer experience, offering an immersive human-driven journey into the FIAT World. This is the FIAT way: simple and user-friendly, pursuing the idea of 'tech it easy,' being accessible to all," says Laurent Diot, SVP Marketing and Communications Fiat and Abarth. He continues: "FIAT is always relevant; to maintain this role, we must effectively anticipate customers' needs. We achieve this also by reversing one of the automotive paradigms: the customers don't come to FIAT, FIAT goes to them. This is one of the key innovative pillars on which the launch of the FIAT 500 in the United States will rely."

Touchcast's Metaverse-as-a-Service platform is built on Azure and deployed through Microsoft Teams, granting access to the metaverse to customers without requiring avatars or specialized hardware. Touchcast renders a live video feed of a sales representative into the sales environment, synthesizing digital and physical into an immersive mixed-reality experience unlike any other.

"The metaverse represents a fundamental change in the way we communicate, and the world's leading automotive companies have identified it as a solution to their core business challenges," said Edo Segal, Touchcast founder and CEO. The Touchcast platform helps OEMs transform how they design, sell and support by moving their current workflows to the metaverse. And because Touchcast is fully integrated into Microsoft Teams, company representatives can be anywhere in the world, helping OEMs tap into a global, diverse and inclusive talent pool."

Artificial intelligence from Azure Cognitive Services scaffolds the Touchcast metaverse experience and can recognize when a keyword or phrase is spoken aloud. One mention of 'EV charging' or 'safety features' automatically pivots the demonstration to show key features in action.

"Doing more with less is more important than ever as organizations are navigating uncertainty and shaping the future, and technology is an important tool to bridge the gap and provide interesting solutions,"  said Sanjay Ravi, General Manager, Automotive, Mobility and Transportation Industry, Microsoft. "Working with Microsoft and Touchcast, OEMs are now able to reimagine the entire customer journey inside the metaverse and combine a digital-first experience with the personal touch of a human concierge, all at a fraction of the cost of a physical showroom or traditional online car configurators."

Touchcast will be showcasing its Metaverse-as-a-Service platform at CES 2023 in the Microsoft Automotive booth #6017 in the West Hall.

About Touchcast

Touchcast is the world's leading enterprise metaverse company. Our Metaverse-as-a-Service platform helps any organization seamlessly deliver powerful communication, collaboration, commerce and learning experiences, without requiring avatars, VR headsets or specialized software.

To learn more, visit us at www.touchcast.com or contact us at press@touchcast.com.

Contact Information:
Touchcast Media Desk
press@touchcast.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Is This the End for Intel Stock? Or a New Beginning?

    Today's video focuses on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and a closer look at the hurdles this semiconductor giant must overcome before it can be a top chip stock again. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • 2 Magnificent Semiconductor Stocks Down 46% and 51% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once said, "When there's a war going on, don't buy the companies that are doing the fighting; buy the companies that sell the bullets." While numerous companies are fighting for control of end markets like cloud computing, consumer electronics, and electric cars, all of them depend heavily on semiconductors. Building on that, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have seen their share prices plunge 51% and 46%, respectively, but both stocks are well positioned to rebound when economic conditions improve and the next bull market thunders to life.

  • Comcast Keeps Raising Prices, but Customers Have Another Choice

    Comcast operates like a monopoly (which it sometimes is). but now there's a new player competing with it nationally.

  • Nokia And Ericsson's Russia Exit To Impact Telecom Operations

    The slated departure of telecom gear makers Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) from Russia is likely to impede the country’s mobile network. When the telecom majors leave the county, Russia’s telecon setup might be shaken up in the long run, Reuters reported. It could lead to disruption in communication for the Russian people. The companies’ exit would spark off a slowdown in downloads and uploads, longer outages, and difficulties in call connections. Telecom operators in the coun

  • The hottest tech trends to watch in 2023

    With 2022 coming to a close, it's time to look to the new year and all of the changes it will bring to the tech industry.

  • 6 big reasons Apple stock is a must buy for 2023: analyst

    Apple's stock looks like a compelling value. Here's why, according to one top tech analyst.

  • Intel has spared a part of its chips business from the chopping block (for now)

    Intel is breaking up, rather than simply cutting, its graphic chips unit.

  • Intel splits graphic chips unit into two

    The consumer graphics unit will be combined with Intel's client computing group, which makes chips for personal computers, while accelerated computing teams will join its data center and artificial intelligence (AI) business, the company said. The move comes as Intel doubles down on accelerated computing, a growing segment dominated by Nvidia as AI use surges. Raja Koduri, who led the graphic chips unit, will return to his role as chief architect and oversee the company's long-term technology and chip design strategy.

  • Buy These 3 Metaverse Stocks Before They Explode

    Here we present three tech stocks - META, MSFT and RBLX - which are poised to benefit from the metaverse boom.

  • Intel Restructures Graphics Chip Division To Win Market Share From Nvidia, AMD

    Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) split its graphics-chip organization to grab market share from Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD). Raja Koduri, who led the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics unit, will return to Intel's Chief Architect position, Bloomberg reports. Those who reported to him will move to either Intel's PC or server chip business units. Koduri's career includes spells at Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and AMD. Also Read: Intel's Ambitions To Compete

  • Apple Stock In 2023: Will Goggles Finally Become A Reality?

    With iPhone sales slowing, Apple could use a new product category to beef up not only its business but also its stock price.

  • Google management ‘issued code red’ over ChatGPT impact on search engine business

    Sundar Pichai reportedly directs groups within company to address threat posed by ChatGPT

  • Apple to launch first AR headset in 2023

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses Apple's focus on augmented and virtual reality.

  • 12 Best Tech Stocks For Long Term Investment

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best tech stocks for long term investment. If you want to read about some more tech stocks for long term investment, go directly to 5 Best Tech Stocks For Long Term Investment. In no era of human history have business and technology been so inextricably linked as they […]

  • Is This New AI Tool the End for Alphabet?

    If you are old enough to remember the search engine Ask Jeeves (now Ask.com) or recall the epigrammatic responses from Data on Star Trek: The Next Generation, then you may find this article amusing. It seems like just yesterday users could ask the all-knowing butler, Jeeves, just about any question that popped into their heads. How did Alphabet do this?

  • Fortinet's Secret Recipe to Try and Beat the Market in 2023

    All of this necessitates a new type of cybersecurity service. Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) was no exception. In a recent investor presentation, Fortinet outlined the strengths of its business model it has been building in recent years.

  • Could Apple Still Be the World's Largest Company in 2023?

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon -- and you get a combined market value of just under $6 trillion. Standing as the only company with a market cap of over $2 trillion right now, the iPhone and computer hardware maker has been one of the best-performing stocks of all time. The amazing thing about Apple's ascendance is that its primary business is in a notoriously difficult space: consumer electronics.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy MongoDB Stock

    Cloud computing has caused a dramatic shift in the database software market. MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) has been a big beneficiary of this sea change. The company has taken its flexible database software and built a managed, cloud-based platform that has been winning customers left and right.

  • Broadcom-Vmware Deal Under EU Purview Over Antitrust Concerns

    The European Commission launched an in-depth investigation to assess, under the EU Merger Regulation, the proposed acquisition of Vmware, Inc (NYSE: VMW) by Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO). The Commission is particularly concerned that the transaction would allow Broadcom to limit competition for specific hardware components that interoperate with VMware's software. The Commission's preliminary investigation indicated restricted competition in the supply of NICs, FC HBAs, and storage adapters by deg

  • Goldman Is Banking on Apple Partnership in Consumer Push

    The Wall Street firm has pursued a deeper relationship with the iPhone maker while other big banks have resisted.