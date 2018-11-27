NASA’s InSight lander touches down on Mars and sends gloriously gritty pictures

At NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., InSight project manager Tom Hoffman reacts to the first image from the Mars InSight lander after its touchdown. (NASA Photo / Bill Ingalls)

REDMOND, Wash. — NASA’s Mars InSight lander today touched down on a heavenly Martian plain, marking the first successful landing on the Red Planet in more than six years.

“Touchdown confirmed! InSight is on the surface of Mars,” mission commentator Christine Szalai declared just before noon PT at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif.

Minutes later, the lander sent back its first image, showing a wide expanse of flat terrain as seen through a dirt-flecked lens cover.

The touchdown came after a nearly seven-month, 300 million-mile interplanetary cruise from Earth, capped by “seven minutes of terror” during which the InSight spacecraft had to slow down from an entry velocity of more than 12,000 mph. The craft’s heat shield helped the lander withstand temperatures as high as 2,700 degrees Fahrenheit. To slow down further, the lander had to pop off its aeroshell, deploy its parachute, and then activate its 12 descent thrusters.

Each step along the way was monitored nervously at JPL, with updates delayed by the eight-minute light travel time between Earth and Mars. Mission controllers erupted in joy when the crucial confirmatory signals were received via two nanosatellites that monitored the descent as they flew by.

Applause erupted as well at Aerojet Rocketdyne’s facility here in Redmond, birthplace of the thruster system that helped the three-legged lander set down on Elysium Planitia.

“That’s a long way to go for a ride, isn’t it?” Scott Kimbrel, Aerojet Redmond’s chief engineer for propulsion systems, said after touchdown.

Ken Young, general manager of Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Redmond facility, said the landing was “like Christmas Day for us.”

“This is our eighth landing on Mars, and every one of them has had our propulsion system,” Young told reporters.

Mars InSight’s first picture from the surface shows a flat plain extending to the horizon, with a reddish sky above. Bits of dirt are spread over the lens cover. (NASA / JPL-Caltech Photo) More

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence watched NASA’s coverage of the landing. “They are overwhelmingly proud of everything that has gone on today,” Bridenstine said during a post-landing news conference in Pasadena.

Pence, who chairs the White House’s National Space Council, passed along congratulations via Twitter. “Truly a monumental achievement!” he wrote. And Trump referred to the landing during a campaign rally in Mississippi. “We have reawakened NASA, and that’s a good thing,” he said, employing a bit of political hyperbole.

The first picture of the Martian surface was relayed back to Earth by one of the MarCO nanosatellites that accompanied InSight during its cruise to Mars. It showed a wide-angle view of the vista in front of the landing site, and drew a fresh round of cheers in Pasadena when it was put up on the screens at JPL’s Mission Control.

Bits of debris from the landing obscured the view. “It’s nice and dirty,” the InSight mission’s principal investigator, Bruce Banerdt, told reporters at the news conference. Despite the dirt, a piece of Martian rock, the lander’s footpad and the bolts holding a dust cover over the lens could be seen in the frame. Pictures from that camera were expected to be clearer once the dust settled and the lens cover was removed.

Hours later, JPL reported that InSight’s solar arrays had successfully deployed, and that its batteries were charging as expected. The InSight team also passed along another picture, taken by a different camera that’s mounted on the lander’s robotic arm. The view is clearer, and shows the deck of the lander as well as Elysium Planitia in the background:

Data from Odyssey indicate @NASAInSight’s solar arrays are open and batteries are charging. The transmission also included this view from the instrument deployment camera, showing the seismometer (left), grapple (center) and robotic arm (right): https://t.co/yZqPextm89 pic.twitter.com/2kBHT5caGS — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) November 27, 2018