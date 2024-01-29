Advertisement
Touchdown To Real Estate: NFL Star Christian McCaffrey Lists Luxe NC Estate Complete With Lakeside Living And Sporting Bonanza

Margaret Jackson
·3 min read

After two years with the San Francisco 49ers, NFL running back Christian McCaffrey is selling his last remaining North Carolina property.

Late last year, McCaffrey sold his condo in Charlotte for $3 million.

His French chateau-inspired 9-acre estate is listed for $12.5 million. The property has 500 feet of lake frontage. A pathway from the house leads to the dock where McCaffrey's boat, which is included in the sale, is docked. Also included in the sale are a Wildcat four-wheeler, a jet ski and a golf cart.

But listing the property wasn't easy for McCaffrey, who told the Wall Street Journal, "It was such a difficult decision to have to sell this house, but because I play in the Bay now, I am never there."

McCaffrey paid $7.5 million for the Lake Norman estate in 2020 — a sales record for the Charlotte metro area at the time.

The 11,112-square-foot home, built in 2018, has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half baths. The home's movie theater was one of McCaffrey's favorite amenities. A one-bedroom guesthouse is connected to the main house by a porte-cochere.

The house has two gyms, a wood-paneled study, a stone wine cellar, a sauna, an elevator and a bar room opening to the pool area. The outdoor space includes a saltwater pool, fire pit, grill area and a second-floor outdoor kitchen.

Initially, McCaffrey planned to use the property as a retreat, but he liked the surroundings so much that he made it his full-time residence.

"The backyard was my favorite place," he told the Wall Street Journal. "To go out in the morning and look over the lake with a warm coffee was the best way to wake up."

A Colorado native, McCaffrey was drafted by the Panthers in 2017. As a 49er, he recently scored two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers to secure San Francisco's spot in the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions, putting him on the verge of his first Super Bowl title with the 49ers.

