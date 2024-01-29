Touchdown To Real Estate: NFL Star Christian McCaffrey Lists Luxe NC Estate Complete With Lakeside Living And Sporting Bonanza

After two years with the San Francisco 49ers, NFL running back Christian McCaffrey is selling his last remaining North Carolina property.

Late last year, McCaffrey sold his condo in Charlotte for $3 million.

His French chateau-inspired 9-acre estate is listed for $12.5 million. The property has 500 feet of lake frontage. A pathway from the house leads to the dock where McCaffrey's boat, which is included in the sale, is docked. Also included in the sale are a Wildcat four-wheeler, a jet ski and a golf cart.

But listing the property wasn't easy for McCaffrey, who told the Wall Street Journal, "It was such a difficult decision to have to sell this house, but because I play in the Bay now, I am never there."

McCaffrey paid $7.5 million for the Lake Norman estate in 2020 — a sales record for the Charlotte metro area at the time.

Don't Miss:

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Passive income investments are one of the most trusted methods for riding out a recession, so it's no surprise that people are turning to high-yield real estate notes that pay a fixed 7.5% to 9%.

Ken Griffin says Miami will take New York's place as the U.S. Financial Capital. Here's how you can invest in the city with as little as $100 before that happens.

The 11,112-square-foot home, built in 2018, has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half baths. The home's movie theater was one of McCaffrey's favorite amenities. A one-bedroom guesthouse is connected to the main house by a porte-cochere.

The house has two gyms, a wood-paneled study, a stone wine cellar, a sauna, an elevator and a bar room opening to the pool area. The outdoor space includes a saltwater pool, fire pit, grill area and a second-floor outdoor kitchen.

Initially, McCaffrey planned to use the property as a retreat, but he liked the surroundings so much that he made it his full-time residence.

Story continues

"The backyard was my favorite place," he told the Wall Street Journal. "To go out in the morning and look over the lake with a warm coffee was the best way to wake up."

A Colorado native, McCaffrey was drafted by the Panthers in 2017. As a 49er, he recently scored two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers to secure San Francisco's spot in the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions, putting him on the verge of his first Super Bowl title with the 49ers.

Read Next:

Elon Musk has reportedly bought 6,000 acres of land just outside of Austin. Here’s how to invest in the city’s growth before he floods it with new tech workers.

Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here are 3 high-yield investments to add significant income to your portfolio.

Collecting passive income from real estate just got a whole lot simpler. A new real estate fund backed by Jeff Bezos gives you instant access to a diversified portfolio of rental properties, and you only need $100 to get started.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Touchdown To Real Estate: NFL Star Christian McCaffrey Lists Luxe NC Estate Complete With Lakeside Living And Sporting Bonanza originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.