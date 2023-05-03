TouchMath Pro Named Best New Product in EdTech Awards 2023

Colorado Springs Recognized as a Global Leader in Adaptable Math Education Technology

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / TouchMath has been honored as both a finalist and a winner in several categories in EdTech Digest's 2023 EdTech Awards. Celebrating its 13th year, the U.S.-based EdTech Awards program is the world's largest recognition program for education technology, acknowledging the biggest names in edtech - and those who are soon to be.

TouchMath Pro won the award for Best New Product or Service (released in 2020 or later). Launched in Spring 2022, TouchMath Pro 2.0 is a powerful personalized learning tool for both general education intervention and special education student populations. TouchMath Pro includes four specialized learning modes, allowing teachers to diagnose skill gaps, set goals that support IEP implementation, reinforce skills based on individual needs, and/or provide algorithm-guided programs that move students ahead and back based on real-time responses.

Scott Andrews, Manager of Product Development & Design at TouchMath, says, "We wanted to ensure that all the pieces of the digital learning ecosystem work together seamlessly. It was vital to our users, and thus to us, that TouchMath Pro was intuitive and easy to use for teachers, administrators, and students. Based on customer feedback to date and receiving this award, I believe we've hit the mark."

"TouchMath Pro represents an important direction for TouchMath," adds Sean Lockwood, CEO of TouchMath. "For almost 50 years, we've reliably provided evidence-based, research-proven curriculum materials and manipulatives to the special education community. The new TouchMath Pro catapults us forward with a powerful digital solution that serves the needs of general education intervention as well as special education."

TouchMath is a multi-sensory math program founded in 1975 that makes critical math concepts appealing and accessible for students who struggle to understand grade-level content. TouchMath is dedicated to maximizing student potential through its worldwide delivery of hands-on math programs, cultivating success with individuals of all abilities and learning styles.

To learn more about TouchMath Pro, visit www.touchmath.com/pro.

