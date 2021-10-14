U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

Touchpoint Appoints AI Venturetech as Strategic Advisor for Aerial Mobility Research Lab

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: TGHI), a media/digital technology holding company and owner of Air Race World Championship (ARWC), announces the appointment of AI Venturetech as strategic advisor to assist in developing an Aerial Mobility Research Lab for next-generation transportation technologies.

AI Venturetech, through its partnership with TulsaLabs, will oversee the joint development and vision for an advanced aerial-mobility technology research division, focused on the areas of electric powered aircraft, EVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) vehicles, and personalized jetpacks.

Thomas Bustamante, Founder and CEO of AI Venturetech, Inc., commented, "We are very excited to be working with Touchpoint on the development of a new aerial-mobility transportation technology lab. Through TulsaLabs’ aerospace research division, and Touchpoint's access to aerial mobility vehicles, we envision a technology partnership that can leverage next generation aerial mobility technologies, such as electric powered aircraft and EVTOL vehicles, for future commercial projects."

Mark White, CEO of Touchpoint, further noted, "Following our acquisition of Air Race World Championship, we are positioning ourselves as a leader in the field of aviation and new forms of aerial transportation. We look forward to building upon this expertise to develop new aerial technologies, that will not only be central to an engaging fan experience, but that also address mounting challenges related to increasing urban congestion, and the push for cleaner air. We believe these technologies are set to radically change the future of personalized transportation, from air taxis, to connected and autonomous vehicles, to Mobility-as-a-Service, and we look forward to becoming a part of that change."

About AI Venturetech

AI Venturetech is an AI research lab focused on leveraging cutting-edge technologies to deliver data-related products and solutions that empower enterprise customers and partners through improving their business eﬃciency, enhancing their value and realizing their digital transformation. Located in New York City, our team of data scientists and engineers can customize AI-powered software and technical solutions for both companies and institutions looking to leverage data and machine learning for greater business value. https://aiventuretech.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/aiventuretech

About Touchpoint Group Holdings.

Touchpoint Group Holdings Inc. is a media and digital technology acquisition and software company. The Company also owns Air Race World Championship (ARWC) through its wholly owned Air Race Limited subsidiary. ARWC is a race format originally developed by Red Bull as the Red Bull Air Race. The Red Bull Air Race was founded in 2003 and has hosted 94 championship series races around the globe. It has attracted viewers in 187 countries and has been broadcast to an audience of over 230 million viewers with over 2.3 billion media impressions worldwide in its most recent season. It is the largest live spectator sports event in the world attracting over 1 million spectators to a single air race on multiple occasions in cities such as Porto and Barcelona. For more information, see http://touchpointgh.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain “forward-looking” statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks include such factors as the inability to enter into agreements with parties with whom we are in discussions, the uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company’s products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in the Company’s SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact

Crescendo Communications, LLC
212-671-1021
tghi@crescendo-ir.com


