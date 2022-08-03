U.S. markets open in 6 hours 34 minutes

Touchstone Announces Notice of Pre-Commissioning and Commissioning of Coho Facility and Pipeline

Touchstone Exploration, Inc.
Touchstone Exploration, Inc.
  • PBEGF

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2022 / Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone", "we", "our", "us" or the "Company") (TSX:TXP)(LSE:TXP) announces that the Company has summitted a notice to residents in the community that the Coho gas facility and pipeline will commence pre-commissioning and commissioning operations. Pursuant to the Coho Certification of Environmental Clearance, residential notification is required to be made a minimum of five business days prior to the commencement of operations. The Coho area is located in the Ortoire block, where Touchstone has an 80 percent operating working interest and Heritage Petroleum Company Limited holds the remaining 20 percent working interest.

The pre-commissioning of the gas facility and pipeline consists of testing all electronics, alarms, and operating systems in the facility, testing of the flare and emergency shutdown systems, as well as purging air from the system using inert nitrogen gas. Subsequent to these operations, system commissioning operations will commence, which entails the introduction of natural gas from the Coho-1 well into the facility and pipeline in a step rate manner, officially bringing the system onstream to the Central block natural gas facility.

Coho-1 will commence production following completion of the commissioning and pipeline handover process, with the expectation that production will increase over time to 10 MMcf/d (1,667 boe/d) gross, 8 MMcf/d (1,333 boe/d) net. Touchstone will provide further information once production is optimized through the system.

Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"The completion of the Coho facility and pipeline will be a significant milestone for Touchstone, as it will represent our first natural gas production and is expected to double our current production on a boe basis. Throughout this process we have encountered challenges that have provided us valuable knowledge to streamline the construction of the Cascadura facility. During the pre-commissioning and commissioning process, we will need to balance the system with the well, pipeline and Central block facility. We will keep all stakeholders informed of our progress, and I would personally like to thank our shareholders for their continued patience as we proceed to full commercial production."

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

For further information about Touchstone, please visit our website at www.touchstoneexploration.com or contact:

Mr. Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer
Mr. James Shipka, Chief Operating Officer
Telephone: 403.750.4487

Advisories

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information provided in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or are events or conditions that "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Touchstone's development and exploration plans and strategies, including anticipated production timelines, forecasted initial production rates derived from previous well production tests, anticipated pre-commissioning and commissioning operations and the timing thereof. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Certain of these risks are set out in more detail in the Company's 2021 Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2022 which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.touchstoneexploration.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Oil and Gas Measures

Where applicable, natural gas has been converted to barrels of oil equivalent based on six thousand cubic feet to one barrel of oil. The barrel of oil equivalent rate is based on an energy equivalent conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip, and given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different than the energy equivalency of the 6:1 conversion ratio, utilizing the 6:1 conversion ratio may be misleading as an indication of value.

Abbreviations

boe- barrels of oil equivalent

boe/d- barrels of oil equivalent per day

MMcf/d- million cubic feet per day

SOURCE: Touchstone Exploration, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710676/Touchstone-Announces-Notice-of-Pre-Commissioning-and-Commissioning-of-Coho-Facility-and-Pipeline

