Touchstone Announces Voting Results of 2022 Shareholder's Meeting

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone" or the "Company") (TSX:TXP)(LSE:TXP) announces that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on June 9, 2022. A total of 49,961,990 common shares representing 23.54% of Touchstone's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting.

During the business proceedings of the Meeting, Touchstone's shareholders approved the following resolutions:

1. Resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at eight, with 99.92% of the common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

2. Shareholders approved the election of eight nominees as directors of Touchstone to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of and withheld from voting for each of the individual nominees as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) Paul R. Baay 42,555,432 98.65 581,504 1.35 Kenneth R. McKinnon 42,064,562 97.51 1,072,374 2.49 Peter Nicol 43,109,292 99.94 27,644 0.06 Beverley Smith 43,084,150 99.88 52,786 0.12 Stanley T. Smith 41,900,686 97.13 1,236,250 2.87 Thomas E. Valentine 42,538,825 98.61 598,111 1.39 Dr. Harrie Vredenburg 42,841,542 99.32 295,394 0.68 John D. Wright 43,095,274 99.90 41,662 0.10

3. Resolution to appoint the firm of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, to serve as auditors of Touchstone for the ensuing year at such remuneration as may be determined by the Company's board of directors, with 99.84% of the common shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

Full voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available under Touchstone's profile on SEDAR, located at www.sedar.com .

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

For further information about Touchstone, please visit our website at www.touchstoneexploration.comor contact:

Mr. Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: 403.750.4487

SOURCE: Touchstone Exploration, Inc.





