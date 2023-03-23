U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,999.00
    +28.50 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,437.00
    +179.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,819.75
    +112.75 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,761.10
    +20.10 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.20
    -0.70 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.60
    +31.00 (+1.59%)
     

  • Silver

    23.04
    +0.25 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0908
    +0.0043 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.47
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2315
    +0.0048 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8920
    -0.4920 (-0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,757.34
    -436.36 (-1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    604.36
    -11.58 (-1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     

Touchstone Exploration Inc. Announces AIM Rule 17 Schedule 2(g) Update

Touchstone Exploration Inc
·2 min read
Touchstone Exploration Inc

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2023 / Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone") (TSX:TXP)(LSE:TXP) provides the following information under Rule 17 and Schedule Two Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

On November 30, 2017, Mr. John D. Wright, Chairman of Touchstone, became a director of OAN Resources Ltd. ("OAN"), a private company registered in Canada. On June 14, 2019, the management of OAN filed a Notice of Intention ("NOI") to Make a Proposal under subsection 50.4(1) of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act to restructure OAN's affairs. At the time of the NOI, OAN was estimated to have a creditor deficiency of approximately C$5.1 million. Mr. Wright resigned his director position on October 10, 2019. OAN was unable to file a proposal within the provided period and was deemed to have made an assignment into bankruptcy on October 16, 2019. OAN's assets were subsequently sold by the trustee of the bankrupt estate.

For further information about Touchstone, please visit our website at www.touchstoneexploration.com or contact:

Touchstone Exploration Inc.
Mr. Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +1 (403) 750-4487

Shore Capital (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)
Daniel Bush / Toby Gibbs / Iain Sexton

Tel: +44 (0) 207 408 4090

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
Adam James / Gordon Hamilton

Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000

FTI Consulting (Financial PR)
Nick Hennis / Ben Brewerton

Tel: +44 (0) 203 727 1000
Email: touchstone@fticonsulting.com

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP".

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Touchstone Exploration Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/745378/Touchstone-Exploration-Inc-Announces-AIM-Rule-17-Schedule-2g-Update

Recommended Stories

  • Biggest winners and losers from the Fed’s interest rate hike

    As the Fed raises interest rates, here are the biggest winners and losers from its latest decision.

  • Fed rate hikes will trigger a downturn of greater 'speed and magnitude' than the Great Recession: Economist

    The market's bubble has now "burst," and will impact "everything everywhere all at once" in the U.S. economy, economists Stephanie Pomboy and Art Laffer argue.

  • Dow Jones Falls 530 Points As Banks Lead Fed Sell-Off; Apple, 5 Titans Mask Market Weakness

    The major indexes fell sharply despite the Fed signaling just one more rate hike. Apple and other titans have masked weak market breadth in recent weeks.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor published a chart which quantifies the uninsured clients and unrealized capital losses for major regional banks.

  • First Republic shares fall as Yellen says not considering 'blanket insurance' on bank deposits

    A "bull case" scenario for the shares of beleaguered First Republic Bank as it considers its options became more difficult on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there is no discussion on insurance for all bank deposits without approval from the U.S. Congress. First Republic, whose shares have lost much of their value since the banking crisis started in the U.S. on March 8, is among banks speaking to peers and investment firms about potential deals in the wake of U.S. regulators' taking over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank following bank runs. Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia, in a report earlier this week, set a target price of $54 for First Republic shares in a best-case scenario.

  • Elon Musk says what he thinks the Fed should do with interest rates

    Elon Musk on late Monday offered his opinion on what the Federal Reserve should do with its benchmark interest rate. The Fed's FOMC is meeting for two days this week.

  • GE Is Splitting in Two. Here’s What the Parts Are Worth.

    Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe took a look at what GE Aerospace and GE Vernova will be worth on a stand-alone basis. GE Vernova, GE's power generation businesses, are due to be spun out in early 2024.

  • Nvidia Is Less Than $10 Billion Away From Passing Berkshire as Market’s 5th Largest Stock

    Nvidia ‘s latest rally has the stock less than $10 billion away from passing Berkshire Hathaway to become the fifth largest by market capitalization. At that point Nvidia stock had fallen 62% from the start of 2022 through its low on Oct. 14, leaving it with a market cap of just $279.6 billion, as worries about the chip sector and valuation weighed on the shares. Berkshire, on the other hand, dropped 12% through its own low on Oct. 12, when it was valued at $588.5 billion.

  • Nvidia is winning AI race, but can’t afford to trip

    Nvidia’s share price has more than doubled over the past six months as it becomes the preferred supplier to both sides of the AI war raging between Google and Microsoft.

  • ARK Invest Sells $13.5M Coinbase Shares After Steady Buying Streak

    Before this sale, ARK Invest owned 9.9 million shares of the crypto exchange worth $575 million.

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • Warren Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $24.6 Million in Berkshire Stock

    Abel, who heads the non-insurance operations of Berkshire (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B), purchased 55 class A shares at a price of $447,259 on Friday, lifting his stake in the A shares to 228 shares. Berkshire shares rose 1% Tuesday to $460,515, and the B shares gained 0.9% to $303.85. The purchases were made on behalf of the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members.

  • US Stock Futures, Asia Shares Rise as Calm Returns: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures climbed with Asian stocks as relative calm returned to markets Thursday following a tumultuous day of losses on Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisStocks Roiled by Fed Day’s Nerve-Wracking Rhetoric: Markets WrapAn index of

  • Analysis-Investors cautious on U.S. stocks, even though Fed hikes may soon end

    The end of the Federal Reserve's bruising rate hiking cycle may be in sight, yet investors are finding plenty to worry about when it comes to the U.S. stock market. In its first meeting since the collapse of two U.S. banks this month and the downfall of ailing European lender Credit Suisse, the Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and indicated it was on the verge of pausing further increases in borrowing costs. It was a message long awaited by many investors, after the S&P 500's fall by nearly a fifth last year as the Fed launched its most aggressive monetary policy tightening cycle since the 1980s.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is a Trending Stock

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Powell Says Fed Was Baffled by SVB Collapse Despite Warnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell conceded that top officials were stumped at the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this month, which spurred widespread panic of a deeper banking crisis and in turn upended global financial markets.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Capitalism Eme

  • Ford Inches Toward a Big Reveal of Losses From EV Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s Jim Farley was told recently of a survey that found investors overwhelmingly believe legacy automakers can’t be cost competitive with Tesla Inc.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s Hands“I’m with them,” t

  • GameStop stock is surging after earnings, but there's a clear problem

    Being profitable on paper belies the tough situation for GameStop.

  • GE Stock Keeps Rising After Strong Aerospace Outlook — Is It A Buy?

    General Electric will emerge as an aviation and defense pure play in early 2024 after completing its big breakup. Is GE stock a buy after its huge rally? The company remains on track to spin off its energy business, as GE Vernova, in early 2024.

  • DWAC Stock Falls As Digital World Fires CEO; Trump Grand Jury Delayed

    Digital World ousted its chief executive as Trump's legal challenges approach a critical juncture. DWAC stock fell Wednesday.