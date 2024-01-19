Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,780.94
    +41.73 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,468.61
    +201.91 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,055.65
    +200.05 (+1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,923.65
    +10.48 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.99
    -0.09 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    2,025.10
    +3.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.90
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0884
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1440
    +0.0380 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2711
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.0230
    -0.0910 (-0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    41,152.15
    -1,491.17 (-3.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,459.09
    +12.80 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,951.29
    +485.12 (+1.37%)
     

Tough luxury market hits Bentley as sales drop 11% in 2023

Nick Carey
·1 min read
A logo of Bentley is seen on a Bentley car in Brussels

By Nick Carey

LONDON (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Bentley on Friday reported an 11% drop in vehicle sales for 2023 as high-end consumers felt the pinch of rising costs and slowing economies, with sales down in its top three markets - Europe, the Americas and China.

"The luxury market was not immune from the challenging market conditions seen around the world in the second half of 2023," CEO Adrian Hallmark said in a statement. "We remain cautiously optimistic for the year ahead, with a continued robust global demand by market and model."

Bentley said that despite the overall sales decline, personalized and bespoke content in vehicles rose 43% versus 2022. Adding custom finishes, such as leather and wood, means higher margins for Bentley.

Other luxury sellers such as Watches of Switzerland and Burberry have also warned of a slowdown in demand for high-end goods.

Bentley sold 13,560 cars in 2023, a year after the automaker cruised to record sales in 2022.

The British luxury unit of Volkswagen said sales were down 9% in the Americas, its leading market, while China and Europe dropped 18% and 15% respectively.

(Reporting By Nick Carey, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Advertisement