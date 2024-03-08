How tough is it to find a rental in North Jersey in 2024? This report tells you

While North Jersey's rental market has started to cool down after being named the nation's most competitive rental market this time last year, it doesn't mean it's gotten much easier to find a rental.

According to a recent report by RentCafe, North Jersey has the third-most-competitive rental market in the nation at the start of 2024. Our region has held the third spot since the summer's peak rental season in 2023, ranking just behind No. 1 Miami-Dade County, Florida, and No. 2 Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

North Jersey is said to include Bergen, Passaic, Morris, Essex, Sussex, Hudson and Union counties in the report, and the region has continued to be the hottest rental market in the Northeast.

What is the rental market like in North Jersey?

In the report, North Jersey received a RCI — or Rental Competitive Index — score of 85.4, and there are approximately nine prospective renters to every available unit.

"This metro area mostly incudes places right across the river from Manhattan like Jersey City, Hoboken and Union City, NJ, where renters get more bang for their buck while still being very close to the Big Apple, as well as more distant New Jersey locales such as Newark, Lyndhurst and Orange," the report reads.

The share of new apartments in North Jersey makes up about .51% of all rental units in the area. Because high home prices and mortgage rates have kept many in our region's rental market for a longer period of time, our area is still dealing with low rental inventory and high demand. This has resulted in a 95.8% rental occupancy rate with a lease renewal rate of 73.1% at the start of 2024. On average, vacant apartments stay on the market for 38 days.

What other Northeast regions made the list?

Several other Northeastern rental markets have also consistently ranked among the top 20 most competitive rental markets in the nation. But, at the start of 2024, only two have made the list.

Brooklyn ranked as the 12th most-competitive rental market in the nation, with a RCI score of 80.5. Suburban Philadelphia ranked as the 19th most-competitive rental market with a RCI score of 78.2.

At the start of 2023, eight of the nation's most competitive rental markets were in the Northeast, including Central Jersey, Manhattan, Greater Boston and Pittsburgh. But competition in these markets has dropped going into the new year.

Methodology

RentCare analyzed Yardi Systems apartment data across 139 rental markets in the nation. This included market-rate large-scale multifamily properties of at least 50 units, and excluded fully affordable multifamily properties.

