U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,879.75
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,119.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,353.75
    +9.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,774.90
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.32
    +1.03 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.00
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    +0.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0609
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5630
    +0.0810 (+2.33%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2166
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6720
    -0.0070 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,739.81
    +16.43 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.92
    -20.55 (-5.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.95
    +39.83 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

ToughBuilt Industries Launched 200+ New SKUs in 2022

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc.
·7 min read
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc.
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc.

  • The Company launched hundreds of new products, increasing SKUs from 300 to 500+.

  • ToughBuilt entered new categories, expanding offering from 10 to 16.

  • The Company earned product awards for innovation and groundbreaking design.

  • ToughBuilt enters 2023 with a growing global network of 17,300+ storefronts.

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. ("ToughBuilt") (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW) closes a year of landmark product launches and accolades, having announced more than 200 new SKUs crossing the jobsite support, cutting tools, measuring and marking, striking tool, levels and laser measurement, handsaw, and long-handle and garden tool categories.

Beginning in Q1 of 2022 with the debut of the Reload Utility Knife; a groundbreaking new cutting tool, this innovative world’s-first auto-reloading magazine-fed knife entered the market with rave reviews, viral conversations spanning social media, and both a 2022 ProTool Innovation Award and a category Gold Innovation Award for Best Utility Knives from Home Improvement Executive.

In Q2 of 2022, the ToughBuilt QuickSet™ Work Bench, brought unmatched versatility and durability to the professional worksite. A winner of the 2022 Golden Hammer Awards from HBS Dealer, a 2022 ProTool Innovation Award, and a Gold Innovation Award from Home Improvement Executive, the work bench fueled an online conversation about the resilience of ToughBuilt products that resulted in millions of social media impressions worldwide, marking both the bench, and the brand, as a source of new technical advancements and rugged design.

Later that quarter, in the measuring and marking category, ToughBuilt’s flagship 16-ft. and 24-ft. ProBlade™ Tape Measures with Blade Control introduced a rugged and accurate family of new measurement tools, earning the Company a 2022 Innovation Award from Home Improvement Executive.

With the impressive introduction of the 500-ft Laser Leveling Kit, the Company reimagined how 360-degree laser levels function with an intuitive, first-of-its-kind, 3-piece stacking guide rod that allows for a rolling laser receiver to provide bracket-free attachment and a one-handed interface for faster operation. It emits a laser that displays a consistent, accurate signature that is detectable up to 500 feet from its projection point, setting a benchmark for precision and technological advancement.

Adding a convenient 2-in-1 Masonry Level with two robust new Extending Box Levels to the levels and laser measurement category, ToughBuilt brought refreshed capability to jobsite leveling and expanded its brand presence through a series of viral TikTok and Instagram videos which highlighted the 24”- 40” Extending Box Level, driving more than 5-million views across both platforms.
        
In Q3 of 2022, the Company brought its first seven hand saw SKUs to the marketplace, led by the new ToughBuilt Folding Pull Saw, the industry’s first folding, dual-edged ryoba style pull saw, which features an integrated mechanism that allows the blade to be stored safely within the saw’s handles, providing users with a full-length finishing saw that can be safely stored or transported when not in use.

ToughBuilt also introduced a full lineup of striking tools, including the announcement of their long-awaited ShockStop™ hammers, designed to reduce recoil and diminish fatigue over repeated striking.

And in 2022 Q4, ToughBuilt presented the first eleven out of 150 planned long-handle garden and landscaping tools, showcasing a first-of-its-kind Hollow Point Shovel with a unique tip, beveled to cut through roots when digging.

ToughBuilt’s expanding product offerings have responded to the rapidly growing global professional hand tools market, which is projected to reach US $23 billion by the end of 20271, according to industry analysis. The addition of these new tools brings the Company from 10 to 16 product lines, from 300 SKUs to over 500 SKUs, all available for purchase through leading US home improvement retailers and across ToughBuilt’s growing strategic networks of North American and global trade partners and buying groups, servicing over 17,300 storefronts and online portals worldwide.

Michael Panosian, ToughBuilt Co-Founder and CEO, stated, "The substantial development of our new product lines presents an excellent opportunity for ToughBuilt to expand revenue streams and increase brand awareness while setting the new standard for pro-quality tools.” Mr. Panosian continued, "As we turn toward 2023 and beyond, we look to increase our international distribution and further leverage the Company’s reach within the 23-billion-dollar1 global tools market. We will continue launching fresh product lines and expand the company’s offering into new categories.”

1 Market Research via https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/10/10/2530924/0/en/Global-Hand-Tools-and-Accessories-Market-to-Reach-23-Billion-by-2027.html

ABOUT TOUGHBUILT INDUSTRIES, INC:

ToughBuilt is an advanced product design, manufacturer, and distributor with emphasis on innovative products. Currently, we are focused on tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries. We market and distribute various home improvement and construction product lines for both the do-it-yourself and professional markets under the TOUGHBUILT brand name, within the global multibillion dollar per year tool market industry. All of our products are designed by our in-house design team. Since launching product sales in 2013, we have experienced significant annual sales growth. Our current product line includes three major categories, with several additional categories in various stages of development, consisting of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. Our mission is to provide products to the building and home improvement communities that are innovative, of superior quality derived in part from enlightened creativity for our end users while enhancing performance, improving well-being, and building high brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://www.toughbuilt.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential,” “looks to” or similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the impact of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and government actions, on our business, (ii) supply chain disruptions, (iii) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (iv) delays in bringing products to key markets, (v) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the ability to sell our products in certain markets, (vi) intense competition in the industry from much larger, multinational companies, (vii) product liability claims, (viii) product malfunctions, (ix) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (x) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (xi) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (xii) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xiii) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
David Hanover
toughbuilt@kcsa.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • Will AT&T or Verizon Cut Their Dividends In 2023?

    If you're screening for high dividend-yielding stocks, it's likely Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) have come to your attention. Verizon is currently yielding an eye-popping 7%, and AT&T yields slightly less at 5.8%. Let's find out if investors have a reason to worry about the dividend payout of these two.

  • 3 Things About AT&T Stock That Smart Investors Know

    AT&T is an iconic company that has been around for decades, but there are new developments you will not want to miss.

  • Warren Buffett Has Spent $136 Billion Buying These 4 Stocks Since 2016

    The Oracle of Omaha has concentrated Berkshire Hathaway's purchases in four stocks over the past six years.

  • Where stocks could be years from now (and what they could do in the next few weeks)

    Stocks tumbled last week, with the S&P 500 falling 2.1%. The index is now up 7.7% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 19.7% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.

  • SoFi's CEO Anthony Noto Is Clearly Trying to Speak to the Market. What's He Saying?

    Recently, SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto purchased $5 million of the company's common shares. Like most consumer-facing fintech stocks, SoFi had a difficult 2022 and the stock is down more than 70% after a monstrous year in 2021. In this particular case, however, I think Noto is really trying to speak to the market to assure it that numerous concerns that have recently come to light are overblown.

  • Here Are Barron’s 10 Top Stocks for the New Year

    Our 10 favorites from last year handily beat the market. Why we now like Alphabet, Bank of America, Medtronic, and seven others.

  • 10 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best shipping stocks that pay dividends. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends and activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends. The global shipping industry provides maritime passenger or freight services and is one […]

  • Binance's books are a black box, filings show, as crypto giant tries to rally confidence

    The world's biggest crypto exchange, Binance, is battling to shore up confidence after a surge in customer withdrawals and a steep drop in the value of its digital token. After the collapse of rival exchange FTX last month, Binance's founder Changpeng Zhao promised his company would "lead by example" in embracing transparency. Yet a Reuters analysis of Binance's corporate filings shows that the core of the business – the giant Binance.com exchange that has processed trades worth over $22 trillion this year – remains mostly hidden from public view.

  • I'm Sitting On a Mountain of Cash: 4 Brand-New Stocks I'm Looking to Buy Next

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity and competitive edges necessary to make patient investors richer.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Block Stock Before 2023

    Rapidly rising interest rates in 2022 have undoubtedly dampened the economic outlook, and it has caused a massive sell-off in earlier-stage growth companies in favor of more stable and profitable enterprises. Businesses in the tech sector have been particularly hard hit. One of those is payments innovator Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square.

  • AbbVie Inc.'s (NYSE:ABBV) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 90% Above Its Share Price

    Does the December share price for AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says US Profit Drop Could Rival 2008 Era

    (Bloomberg) -- US equities are set for their worst year since the global financial crisis, and, according to Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson, corporate profits are about to meet the same fate.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongA loo

  • Want to Add Some Upside to Your Passive Income? Buy These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Most dividend-paying companies send a fixed amount to their investors each quarter. While that income variability isn't for everyone, the upside potential can appeal to investors willing to take on a bit more risk. Three stocks currently offering big-time income streams with upside potential are  Blackstone (NYSE: BX), BHP Group (NYSE: BHP), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN).

  • 10 Cheapest Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheapest stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more cheapest stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Cheapest Stocks With Biggest Upside. According to the advance estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis in late October 2022, the real gross […]

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    BlackBerry will offer up financial results for its fiscal third quarter on Tuesday afternoon. If you haven't seen a BlackBerry in the wild, you're not alone. BlackBerry is now a provider of products and services offering intelligent cybersecurity solutions.

  • Better Bitcoin Stock: Coinbase vs. Marathon Digital Holdings

    Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price hit an all-time high of $67,567 last November. The world's top cryptocurrency lost its luster as inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds drove investors away from riskier investments. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA), one of the market's top Bitcoin mining companies, both shed more than 80% of their value this year.

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

    The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ) led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As...

  • 3 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Companies that utilize artificial intelligence can dominate the business world and achieve long-lasting success. These three AI stocks are great buys right now.