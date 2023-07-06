'Can I tour your home?': Nashville Door-knock Realtor video gets 16 million views

As a teenager, Gavren Dochterman dreamed of being a YouTuber.

He began making videos in his parents' basement when he was 14. But that dream was relegated to hobby status when it came time for college and a career in real estate.

Less than a year ago, Dochterman decided to combine his career and his teenage hobby, making a commitment to himself to post content online consistently.

"I got this resurgence of making content toward real estate," he told The Tennessean. "Intertwining the two made sense."

What began as 1,000 followers on all of his social platforms has now topped half a million. That's a number he says is the most followers of any Realtor in Tennessee.

One of his latest viral videos is of a $22 million home on Florida's Highway 30A. It has 3.4 million views on Instagram alone. TikTok generated 13 million more views and 1.9 million likes. Additionally, Dochterman gained nearly 40,000 followers from that one video.

Jonathan Spears, founder of the Spears Group and co-listing agent on the 30A property, said he and his team were looking for outside-the-box ways to expose the property that were fun and leaned toward entertainment.

"Gavren reached out to me after seeing the home on our social media and said he'd love to show our property in a unique way," Spears said. "We spent a lot of time talking about the best way to showcase this property. I think Gavren did a wonderful job of partnering with Lyndon (Jackson, co-listing agent) and I to make it approachable. Now at 16 million views, this property is the most-viewed home in Northern Florida."

While the beach house video's massive viewership hasn't produced a buyer yet, it has resulted in inquiries, feedback from other agents, and showings.

"I didn't tell the seller about the video dropping until the next day," Spears said. "He ended up sending it to me first, saying someone saw it on TikTok and sent it to him. We've gotten responses from all over the world, which shows us how far-reaching this is."

This home on Florida's stretch of beaches along Highway 30A is listed for $22 million. A recent video tour of the property by Nashville-based Realtor and influencer Gavren Dochterman has been seen by 16 million people on Instagram and TikTok.

Door-knock video style creates 'sticky' content

Dochterman says that with social content you have two to three seconds to grab a viewer's attention before they swipe on to the next video. He says the intro is arguably the most important part, which is why he begins each video with: "Hey, can I come in and tour your house?"

"I do street-style interviews, which are the most engaging because I ask an extremely personal question in the first two seconds of the video," he said. "The answer should be 'No' but it's going to be the opposite because the agent is answering the intercom speaker when I ask."

While the door-knocks asking for an impromptu home tour are pre-arranged, they still feel spontaneous, which helps create "sticky" content.

"Everyone wants to be able to look inside a $50 million home," he said. "How many times have you driven down the road and said, 'Ooh, I wonder what's behind that gate?' I am pulling back the curtain on luxury real estate."

Another recent video of a home in Miami generated 38 million views and netted Dochterman another 180,000 followers.

Viewers turn into buyers, sometimes

While Dochterman's videos haven't turned into home sales for his own real estate business, they have resulted in sales for other agents. Nashville Realtor Jacob Tate sold a home in Green Hills in April that his client saw in a Dochterman video on Instagram.

"I had to make sure it was even on the market to be viewable, so I reached out to Gavren and got the MLS number and the listing agent's information," Tate said. "Next thing you know, we have an offer written. My client has already moved in at this point, and now I am selling his old home in the 12 South area. We had passively looked for a home for over a year. Once he saw this one, things unfolded pretty quickly."

The buyer of this home in Green Hills found the listing and ultimately bought the home because of an influencer video done by Nashville Realtor Gavren Dochterman.

Show me the money

While Dochterman is fulfilling his teenage dream of making viral videos, it hasn't become a full-time paying gig just yet. He has made a little money through monetizing his content on social platforms, but says right now he enjoys being a referral source for luxury listings and will continue to sell and buy real estate.

"The way I see it, in the past three months I’ve sold a house every month," he said. "I always take it back to that kid who wanted to be a YouTuber. It's still my dream to be a YouTuber who also sells real estate. If I have a huge platform, I can be a referral source. I want to be like 85% content creator and 15% Realtor who sells luxury real estate. That’s the goal."

What's up next for Dochterman? Videoing a $65 million mansion in Leiper's Fork. Then a trip to Los Angeles to "record a bunch of crazy mansions" Then on to Denver. Then Paris.

Melonee Hurt covers growth and development at The Tennessean, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK — Tennessee. Reach Melonee at mhurt@tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville Realtor goes viral with 'door-knock' videos of luxury homes