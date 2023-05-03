Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Collaborates with ICONSIAM to Showcase the Longest Multimedia Water Feature in Southeast Asia - the "ICONIC Multimedia Water Features" in the project 'VIJITR 5 Regions' (@Bangkok)"

From April 29 – May 7, 2023 at River Park, ICONSIAM

BANGKOK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To reinforce the success of being a leader in developing world-class destinations, ICONSIAM, a global landmark along the Chao Phraya River, participates in the project "VIJITR 5 Regions" organized by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports by Tourism Authority of Thailand, in order to continue driving Thailand's tourism in promoting meaningful travel experiences and working towards more sustainable tourism, as well as to further attract in more domestic travel. The event will be held from April 29 - May 7, 2023 at River Park, ICONSIAM.

The "ICONIC Multimedia Water Features" in the project ‘VIJITR 5 Regions’ (@Bangkok) at River Park, ICONSIAM, Bangkok, Thailand.

Managing Director of ICONSIAM Co., Ltd. Mr. Supoj Chaiwatsirikul stated ICONSIAM's participation in the 'VIJITR 5 Regions' project, "ICONSIAM is a renowned landmark along the Chao Phraya River and a popular travel destination for both Thai and foreign travelers. In order to welcome tourists traveling to Thailand, ICONSIAM is participating in the 'central region', under the concept "Moo Light Experiences VIJITR Mu (Telu)", a spectacular light and sound show along the Chao Phraya River which will be held at River Park, G Floor, ICONSIAM, that reflects the beliefs of Thai people about moonlight and bathing in the moonlight for positive energy and prosperity. The "ICONIC Multimedia Water Features" show combines water, light, color, sound and multimedia, which is the longest in Southeast Asia. It is a multimedia water feature with the most diverse multimedia mix in the world, a show that harmoniously blend Thai culture and traditions, and has won the Gold Stevie Awards 2019 in the category of Art, Entertainment & Public – Art Event from the 16th Annual International Business Awards. This is another source of pride for ICONSIAM, which created a new world-class attraction in Thailand to take place on the banks of the Chao Phraya River and to be widely known around the world.

Story continues

Mr. Supoj continued "This is the second year that we participate in the 'VIJITR' project after the success of the event in the first year. ICONSIAM is considered a destination that is accepted by tourists from all over the world, and a top tourist attraction in Bangkok which tourists like to go the most based on a survey among travelers who use Grab transport service from six Southeast Asian countries. In addition, ICONSIAM has also been selected as a venue for many events, including conferences, seminars, and entertainment activities, and world-class art exhibitions. By joining the project 'VIJITR 5 Regions'@Bangkok, ICONSIAM will represent Thailand by combining the best of Thailand with the best of the world on a landmark along the banks of the Chao Phraya River for all to see again."

Prepare to be amazed by "The Legend of the Naga", a performance as part of the VIJITR 5 Region (Central Region) project at ICONSIAM. It tells the tale of four Naga families conveyed through the spectacular "ICONIC Multimedia Water Features," which is displayed four rounds daily during the event period April 29 - 30 and May 1 - 4 at 8:00 p.m. / 8:30 p.m. / 9:00 p.m. / 9:30 p.m. and May 5 - 7 at 7:00 p.m. / 8:00 p.m. / 9:00 p.m. / 10:00 p.m. Moreover, there is a Snap & Share activity for a chance to win an E-voucher worth more than 500,000 baht and also get a chance to win auspicious talisman stickers.

Come visit the "ICONIC Multimedia Water Features", the longest multimedia water feature in Southeast Asia, in the project "VIJITR 5 Regions" (Central Region) under the concept "Moo Light Experiences VIJITR Mu (Telu)" from April 29 - May 7, 2023 at River Park, ICONSIAM. For more information, call 1338 or visit www.iconsiam.com

For more information, please contact Public Relations Department

Ms. Sakao Praditsuwan (Dao) E. sakao.p@iconsiam.com M. 092-282-6769

Ms.Nattaporn Puengsin (Ying) E. Nattaporn.p@iconsiam.com M. 099-469-2414

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tourism-authority-of-thailand-tat-collaborates-with-iconsiam-to-showcase-the-longest-multimedia-water-feature-in-southeast-asia--the-iconic-multimedia-water-features-in-the-project-vijitr-5-regions-bangkok-301814083.html

SOURCE ICONSIAM