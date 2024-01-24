Tourism businesses don’t contribute squat to Visit Orlando | Commentary

It’s hard to envision an easier job than being a tourism lobbyist in Orlando.

All you have to do is tell local politicians to hand over public money. And the only question you get back is: How much would you like?

Orange County commissioners proved that again Tuesday when they voted to continue giving about $100 million in hotel tax money each year to Visit Orlando.

To put that amount in perspective, the county gives more tax dollars to this tourism-marketing agency than it does to the region’s grossly neglected bus system. A lot more. The county only gave Lynx about $64 million last year.

Apparently, it’s OK for hotel housekeepers to face three-hour commutes, but it wouldn’t be fair to ask Disney and Universal to pay for all their own advertising.

And let’s be clear: That’s all Visit Orlando is — a taxpayer-funded subsidy for one industry. And a low-paying industry at that.

The argument is that tourism marketing helps the region’s bread-and-butter industry thrive, including smaller attractions. But here’s what’s often overlooked: That industry doesn’t contribute squat to this effort.

Though Visit Orlando is supposedly a public-private partnership, do you know how much the private sector contributes?

About 2.6%.

Taxpayers cover almost everything else.

That’s quite a partnership.

And membership dues to Visit Orlando have actually decreased in recent years, while taxpayer subsidies soared. County records show dues payments dropped from $3.4 million in 2019 to $2.8 million in 2022.

Why spend your own money to boost your bottom line when you can get taxpayers to do it for you?

The argument for subsidizing tourism is that tourism generates jobs and that tourism businesses pay taxes.

Except do you know what other private industries generate jobs and pay taxes? All of them. And most pay better wages.

This is corporate welfare for one industry — our biggest industry by far, but also the reason Central Florida has the lowest median wage of any major metro in America.

According to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median wage in Central Florida is $18.76 an hour. About half of the region’s workers earn less than that. That’s why you see story after story about full-time workers being unable to afford housing.

That’s the economy we’re subsidizing.

Visit Orlando stresses, at its thankyoutourists.com site, that investing in tourism is a good deal, in part, because tourism businesses pay a big chunk of the county’s property taxes. But that only looks at the revenue half of the equation. Noticeably missing is the expense side. Tourists also force us to spend tax dollars on cop calls, clean water, clogged roads and more.

I’m not a fan of government playing favorites and subsidizing one private industry over another. (Most businesses finance their own advertising.) But if we’re going to subsidize any private companies, it seems like it should be the ones that allow the most workers make ends meet.

Other communities invest in high-wage jobs. We invest the most in ones that leave some workers sleeping in their cars … and then tell the rest of the world that we’re serious about our economy.

Just for argument’s sake, though, let’s say that all my above-mentioned concerns are poppycock and that Visit Orlando is vital to tourism. Then that industry should be funding this spectacular deal — to the tune of at least 50%.

Only one commissioner, Emily Bonilla, voted against the hotel-tax spending package that also pledged more than half a billion dollars to Camping World stadium and a quarter-billion dollars to Kia (formerly Amway) Center.

You poor schmoes who can’t find buses or housing can just suck it up.

Commissioners tried to put some window dressing on their spending orgy by saying that maybe one day they’ll ask the Legislature to change the law to allow them to spend hotel tax money on things this community truly needs.

But Commissioner Mayra Uribe correctly observed that, even if that happens, it won’t much matter, because this mostly Democratic board (including her) “just locked up all the money” for Visit Orlando and the venues.

In other words: If, years from now, we successfully change the law to let hotel taxes be spent on things like rail or housing, the same people who just voted to tie up all the money will say: Oh, darn, the money’s all tied up.

Other tourism communities, including Las Vegas, started spending hotel taxes on things their community truly needs decades ago.

County leaders did push for some improved accountability, including giving one commissioner, likely Nicole Wilson, a seat on the Visit Orlando board. That’s good. Public officials should watch public money. Wilson said that’s part of why she supported the final deal, which she said also includes provisions to ensure tax-dollar recipients make good on their promises.

Commissioners also asked for an audit of Visit Orlando to make sure it’s complying with county rules. But historically, those rules have been laughably lax.

The county requires Visit Orlando to disclose its payments, but doesn’t require the agency to provide full details about what taxpayers actually got for their money. So you can see, for instance, that the agency made seven payments totaling more than $4.5 million in November alone to a Connecticut-based company called Icon International, Inc. But good luck determining whether taxpayers got a good deal.

All in all, this week’s commission vote was yet another vote for the status quo — where taxpayers are asked to do the heavy lifting and the for-profit businesses that directly benefit contribute next to nothing. Between 2 and 4%.

smaxwell@orlandosentinel.com