Tourism is the development trend of Guizhou

TONGREN, China, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Fanjing Mountain, cloud shrouds the peaks and the clear stream winds among the mountains. At the foot of Fanjing Mountain, hot springs surge to nourish people's body and mind. History and culture have shaped unique ancient towns and streets, telling the stories of the past.

From September 24 to 28, the Huanqiu.com invited journalists from China's leading media groups including People's Daily, China Media Group, as well as from overseas media organization including PR Newswire, Polskie Radio, UK's Culture Trip, International Daily News, Il Tempo Cina Europa and La Voz China, in addition to representatives from chambers of commerce including those from NRW. Global Business and Konad Adenaue Foundation to visit Guizhou and observe the steps being taken by the tourism authorities to build out the industry across the province, with the ultimate goal of transforming the province into a "must visit" destination for travelers from the world over.

The journalists and representatives mainly visited Tongren City, Guizhou Province. After visiting the Zhongnanmen Historical and Cultural Tourist Area, the ancient Cinnabar town in Wanshan District, the world-famous Fanjing Mountain, the Fairy Street Scenic Area and the Fodingshan Hot Spring Town, they were impressed by Guizhou's rich natural resources, beautiful mountains and rivers and amazing culture.

Fanjing Mountain, listed on the World Heritage List, is located in Tongren City, with an altitude of 2572 meters. The mountain, with picturesque landscape and great biological diversity, was brought under the protection of UNESCO's Man and Biosphere Program.

Pang Jinhua, executive chief editor of The La Voz China said, "Fanjing Mountain sets an example for orderly conservation of biodiversity by combining environmental protection with economic benefits. Moreover, with an increasing number of local villagers working in the tourism industry, local industrial structure has been transformed from first industry to service industry." "Fanjing mountain tourism development and natural ecological environment protection can help Tongren achieve common prosperity." he said.

Wu Min, president and editor-in-chief of the Il Tempo Cina Europa, said, "I only heard about Fanjing Mountain before, and it was not until I see it in person that I discovered the peak of Fanjing Mountain with a kind of curving beauty."

Apart from Fanjing mountain, Tongren is home to many tourist attractions, such as the Fairy Street Scenic Area. In the Fairy Street Scenic Area, Tomasz Sajewicz from Polskie Radio said, "The glass skywalk is really interesting and the team-building activity should be done here."

The glass skywalk wins the Guinness World Record as the world's longest cantilevered sky glass corridor.

In Wanshan District, Tongren City, there is the romantic ancient Cinnabar town, which was a once famous cinnabar mining area. The signboards of "State-run Clothes Shop", "Supply and Marketing Cooperative" on the street remind people of the early days of the People's Republic of China.

Visiting the ancient town, Pr Newswire representative Zhang Jing said: "It is my first time here. The ancient town brings me back to my childhood. Therefore, it is a suitable place for me and my parents to visit and evoke our memories of the cherished days. I learned a lot about culture and history of this area and would like to share it with the world."

