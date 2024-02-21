Tourism Holdings First Half 2024 Earnings: EPS: NZ$0.18 (vs NZ$0.15 in 1H 2023)

Tourism Holdings (NZSE:THL) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: NZ$449.2m (up 72% from 1H 2023).

Net income: NZ$39.7m (up 58% from 1H 2023).

Profit margin: 8.8% (in line with 1H 2023).

EPS: NZ$0.18 (up from NZ$0.15 in 1H 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Tourism Holdings Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 8.6% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 6.4% growth forecast for the Transportation industry in Oceania.

Performance of the market in New Zealand.

The company's shares are down 4.4% from a week ago.

Valuation

Our analysis of Tourism Holdings based on 6 different valuation metrics shows it might be undervalued. Click here to find out what a fair price for the stock might be and where analysts see the share price heading over the next year.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.