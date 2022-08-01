U.S. markets open in 7 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,115.75
    -17.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,693.00
    -132.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,918.50
    -53.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.80
    -11.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.53
    -1.09 (-1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.00
    -6.80 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    20.11
    -0.09 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0223
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.33
    -1.00 (-4.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5750
    -0.6150 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,328.72
    -405.53 (-1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    539.44
    -12.95 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,952.43
    +150.79 (+0.54%)
     

Tourism and Hotel Market in China: Segmentation by type (Outbound tourism and inbound tourism) and product (Chain hotels and independent hotels), Forecast till 2026 - Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism and Hotel Market in China is segmented into two categories based on the type (Outbound tourism and inbound tourism) and product (Chain hotels and independent hotels). The market share is expected to increase by USD 24.23 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81%

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tourism and Hotel Market in China Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tourism and Hotel Market in China Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, Read Sample Report

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Tourism and Hotel Market in China as a part of the global consumer discretionary market within the global consumer discretionary market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Tourism and Hotel Market in China throughout the forecast period.

Tourism and Hotel Market in China Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the Tourism and Hotel Market in China includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, Buy a sample report.

Vendor Insights

The Tourism and Hotel Market in China is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospects while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Tourism and Hotel Market in China, including some the vendors such as Beijing Zhiyuan International Travel Agency Co. Ltd., Emei Shan Tourism Co. Ltd., Expedia Group Inc., Guangdong International Hotel Management Holdings Ltd., Huangshan Tourism Development Co. Ltd., Huazhu Group Ltd., InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Intrepid Group Pty Ltd., Jin Jiang International Holdings Co. Ltd.

Product Insights and News

  • Expedia Group Inc.- the company offers various travel and advertising services. Various brands under this segment include Hotels.com, Vrbo, Orbitz, Travelocity, and others.

  • Huangshan Tourism Development Co. Ltd.- the company operates 6 hotels in the mountain, namely Beihai Hotel, Xihai Hotel, Baiyun Hotel, Shilin Hotel, Paiyunlou Hotel, and Yupinglou Hotel.

  • Huazhu Group Ltd.- The company offers hotel services through its hotel brands such as Joya Hotel, Blossom House, and Steigenberger Hotels and Resort.

  • Jin Jiang International Holdings Co. Ltd.- The company provides quality transportation solutions to political VIPs, business travelers, and tourists.

  • Marriott International Inc.- The company is engaged in the operation of luxury and premium properties located in the US and Canada.

The Tourism and Hotel Market in China forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings – Click here for Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

The growing appreciation for local and genuine experiences is one of the major reasons for boosting China's tourist and hotel industries. Tourists are putting more emphasis on discovering local communities and their cultures, which are regarded as one of the most important facets of the Chinese tourism and hotel industries.

Additionally, tourists favor:

  • Choosing local goods over mementos

  • Utilizing public transportation for adventurous travel rather than a cab

  • consuming dinner at a place that only uses zero-kilometer ingredients, including primary foods like local, low-impact meat, cheese, and honey.

As travelers become more conscious of the effects that tourism has on the environment, this new style of tourism is anticipated to gain popularity. Such elements are anticipated to propel market expansion during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Hospitality Market in the Netherlands Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

India Travel Services Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Tourism and Hotel Market Scope in China

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 24.23 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.09

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Beijing Zhiyuan International Travel Agency Co. Ltd., Emei Shan Tourism Co. Ltd., Expedia Group Inc., Guangdong International Hotel Management Holdings Ltd., Huangshan Tourism Development Co. Ltd., Huazhu Group Ltd., InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Intrepid Group Pty Ltd., Jin Jiang International Holdings Co. Ltd., Jinmao China Hotel Investments and Management Ltd., Marriott International Inc., Shangri La Asia Ltd, The Dragon Trip., Tongcheng Travel Holdings Ltd., Trip.com Group Ltd., TUI AG, and Tuniu Corp

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Outbound tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Inbound tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Chain hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Independent hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Expedia Group Inc.

  • 10.4 Huangshan Tourism Development Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Huazhu Group Ltd.

  • 10.6 Jin Jiang International Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Marriott International Inc.

  • 10.8 Shangri La Asia Ltd

  • 10.9 Tongcheng Travel Holdings Ltd.

  • 10.10 Trip.com Group Ltd.

  • 10.11 TUI AG

  • 10.12 Tuniu Corp

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tourism-and-hotel-market-in-china-segmentation-by-type-outbound-tourism-and-inbound-tourism-and-product-chain-hotels-and-independent-hotels-forecast-till-2026---technavio-301596043.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Inks Battery Materials Deals With Two China Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has signed new long-term deals with two of its existing Chinese battery-materials suppliers, the latest move by automakers to secure supplies amid intensifying competition.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesZhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. and

  • Visa ‘Intended to Help’ Pornhub and Its Parent Company Monetize Child Porn, Judge Finds in Allowing Case to Move Forward

    In a setback for Visa in a case alleging the payment processor is liable for the distribution of child pornography on Pornhub and other sites operated by parent company MindGeek, a federal judge ruled that it was reasonable to conclude that Visa knowingly facilitated the criminal activity. On Friday, July 29, U.S. District Judge Cormac […]

  • China's Nio to make power products for Europe at its first overseas plant

    Chinese electric car maker Nio plans to open its first overseas plant in September to make power products for the European market as it accelerates expansion abroad. The plant, in Pest, Hungary, will develop and manufacture power products such as battery-swapping stations to serve European users, Nio said in a statement late on Friday. Nio will speed up construction of battery swapping stations in Europe with a view to expanding sales of its cars in countries including Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark in the second half of this year.

  • Top Energy Stocks for August 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Oil drops as weak China factory data fan demand concerns

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped on Monday, as weak manufacturing data from China and Japan for July weighed on the outlook for demand, while investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments. Brent crude futures were down $1.19, or 1.1%, at $102.78 a barrel at 0212 GMT. Fresh COVID-19 lockdowns snuffed out a brief recovery seen in June for factory activity in China, the world's largest crude oil importer.

  • JPMorgan Is Building a Giant Travel Agency

    Need a five-star hotel room or an extravagant safari with that checking account? JPMorgan wants to book that for you.

  • Norwegian Debuts its Newest Class of Cruise Ships

    The cruise line has opted for something very different from Royal Caribbean and Carnival's latest giant new ships.

  • 'I have been in shock': Letters reveal financial distress after Celsius, Voyager bankruptcies

    Customers of bankrupt crypto firms Celsius and Voyager detailed stories of distress in letters to a bankruptcy court.

  • Ford: Strong Earnings Prove the Sky Isn't Falling

    On Wednesday afternoon, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported stellar second-quarter earnings results. Revenue surpassed $40 billion for the first time since 2019, while the company's adjusted operating margin reached 9.3%, powering a huge earnings beat. To some extent, Ford's second-quarter earnings may have benefited from favorable timing of shipments.

  • Retail Apocalypse: Sports Retailer Abruptly Closing All Stores

    With mass-market retailers including Target stepping up their athletic wear game, it has become harder for smaller players to compete.

  • Defense Companies Hurt by Staffing Shortages Amid Growing Weapons Demand

    Lockheed, Raytheon and others say labor challenges are adding to wider supply-chain problems seen lingering into next year.

  • Disneyland has been raising food prices. Blame inflation

    For Magic Kingdom patrons, the added food costs come on top of jumps in ticket prices, up as much as 8% last year, and parking, which soared 20%.

  • World Hunger Is on the Rise. These Companies Have Solutions.

    With world hunger on the rise, innovative companies such as Deere and Corteva could make a difference.

  • Top LNG Exporter Australia Is Told to Keep More Fuel At Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia should tighten measures to curb natural gas exports from one of the world’s biggest suppliers to avoid a domestic fuel crunch, according to the nation’s competition watchdog.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesGas that hasn’t been sold und

  • With RDU-Paris flight relaunch, Delta circles airport for more growth

    With the return of RDU Airport's nonstop flight to Paris, the airport’s biggest airline is back, and ready to go bigger.

  • OPEC secretary general says Russia's membership in OPEC+ is vital for success of agreement

    He said OPEC is not in competition with Russia, calling it "a big, main and highly influential player in the world energy map", Alrai reported. OPEC+ is an alliance of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia.

  • Auto Makers Expect Car Sales to Defy Economic Gloom

    A backlog of customer orders, dealerships’ low vehicle inventory and shoppers willing to pay higher sticker prices have all led to a string of profitable quarters for most global car companies—and are fueling optimism for profits in coming quarters.

  • With $208 Billion in Fortunes Ambani and Adani Start to Face Off

    (Bloomberg) -- In June, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his aides ran into an unexpected dilemma when debating where to train the dealmaking lens of his empire next.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesAmbani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. was contemplating buying

  • Demand for Frac Sand and Concrete Drives Scarcity

    Despite its ubiquity, sand is a valuable natural resource. It’s the second-most heavily exploited natural resource after water.

  • Retail's 'Dark Side': As Inventory Piles Up, Liquidation Warehouses Are Busy

    PITTSTON, Pa. — Once upon a time, when parents were scrambling to occupy their children during pandemic lockdowns, bicycles were hard to find. But today, in a giant warehouse in northeastern Pennsylvania, there are shiny new Huffys and Schwinns available at big discounts. The same goes for patio furniture, garden hoses and portable pizza ovens. There are home spas, Rachael Ray’s nonstick pans and a backyard firepit, which promises to make “memories every day.” The warehouse is run by Liquidity S