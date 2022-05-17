U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

The Tourism and Hotel Market is expected to grow by $ 24.23 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.81% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Tourism And Hotel Market In China 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the tourism and hotel market in China and it is poised to grow by $ 24. 23 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.

New York, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tourism and Hotel Market in China 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277468/?utm_source=GNW
81% during the forecast period. Our report on the tourism and hotel market in China provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current country’s market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing preference for local and authentic experiences, the growing popularity of the 24-hour visa-free transit rule, and attraction toward ice sports and cruise tourism.
The tourism and hotel market in China analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.

The tourism and hotel market in China is segmented as below:
By Type
• Outbound tourism
• Inbound tourism

By Product
• Chain hotels
• Independent hotels

This study identifies the growing internet access and online testimonials as one of the prime reasons driving the tourism and hotel market in China growth during the next few years. Also, self-check-ins to minimize waiting time and digitalization in the hotel industry in China will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the tourism and hotel market in China covers the following areas:
• Tourism and hotel market in China sizing
• Tourism and hotel market in China forecast
• Tourism and hotel market in China industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tourism and hotel markets in China vendors including Beijing Zhiyuan International Travel Agency Co. Ltd., Emei Shan Tourism Co. Ltd., Expedia Group Inc., Guangdong International Hotel Management Holdings Ltd., Huangshan Tourism Development Co. Ltd., Huazhu Group Ltd., InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Intrepid Group Pty Ltd., Jin Jiang International Holdings Co. Ltd., Jinmao China Hotel Investments and Management Ltd., Marriott International Inc., Shangri La Asia Ltd, The Dragon Trip., Tongcheng Travel Holdings Ltd., Trip.com Group Ltd., TUI AG, and Tuniu Corp. Also, the tourism and hotel market in China’s analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277468/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


