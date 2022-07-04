U.S. markets closed

Tourism Vehicle Rental Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Avis Budget Group, Sixt SE, The Hertz Corporation & Others

·3 min read

DUBLIN, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tourism Vehicle Rental Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global tourism vehicle rental market reached a value of US$ 49.86 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 71.69 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.24% during 2021-2027.

Tourism Vehicle Rental Market Trends:
Significant growth in the travel and tourism industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Tourism vehicle rental provides increased mobility and minimizes the concerns and costs associated with vehicle ownership.

Moreover, the advent of web-based solutions and smartphones for renting tourism vehicles is providing a thrust to the market growth. These solutions enable the consumers to conveniently reserve rented vehicles online through third-party travel booking organizations. In line with this, the integration of dashcams, global positioning system (GPS) and other geo-tracking technologies aid in monitoring the location and operation of the rented vehicle and conducting predictive maintenance, thereby enhancing the efficiency of the vehicles.

Additionally, the availability of periodically sanitized self-driven rented vehicles for safe traveling is also contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies to encourage tourism activities in monuments, museums and parks, along with rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global tourism vehicle rental market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on vehicle type, booking mode and end user.

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

  • Economy

  • Luxury/Premium

Breakup by Booking Mode:

  • Online

  • Offline

Breakup by End User:

  • Self-Driven

  • Rental Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Tourism Vehicle Rental Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
6.1 Economy
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Luxury/Premium
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Booking Mode
7.1 Online
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Offline
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Self-Driven
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Rental Agencies
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Alamo (Enterprise Holdings Inc)

  • Auto Europe

  • Avis Budget Group Inc.

  • Carzonrent India Pvt Ltd.

  • EasyCar.com

  • Europcar Mobility Group

  • Europe Luxury Cars

  • Kemwel

  • Sixt SE

  • The Hertz Corporation

  • Zoomcar India Private Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6lqer5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tourism-vehicle-rental-global-market-report-2022-featuring-key-players-avis-budget-group-sixt-se-the-hertz-corporation--others-301580143.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

