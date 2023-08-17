Tourist tax is hurting our casinos, says Grosvenor chief

grosvenor casino

Rich Middle Eastern gamblers are being put off spending in the UK by Rishi Sunak’s tourist tax, the chief executive of one of Britain’s biggest casino chains has said.

John O’Reilly, chief executive at Rank Group, which owns Grosvenor Casinos, blamed weak sales at his London casinos on the end of VAT-free shopping in Britain.

Mr O’Reilly said the axing of the tax rebate, which occurred in 2021 when Mr Sunak was Chancellor, had put off wealthy foreigners from visiting Britain. This was having a knock-on effect as many rich tourists who come to shop visit casinos, he said.

He said: “Part of coming to London and spending your time here is to shop and dine and play the tables. The [VAT] issue hits the hospitality business just as much as it hits the retail business.”

Mr O’Reilly is the latest business leader to criticise the tourist tax. A string of retail chiefs, including the bosses of Burberry and Harrods, have blamed the policy for falling sales.

Prior to the axing of VAT-free shopping, tourists visiting the UK were allowed to claim back the VAT paid on certain purchases such as clothes and apparel.

Business leaders complain the tourist tax has made London less competitive compared to European destinations like Paris and Milan.

Figures published this week showed visits from countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia rose 7pc in the three months to June. However, the amount of cash being spent by tourists from those countries fell 17pc, according to the New West End Company.

Mr O’Reilly told The Telegraph he wanted to see the return of “high-net-worth customers spending their summer in London”, such as those from the Middle East.

Rank, which also owns Mecca Bingo halls, said on Thursday that sales across Grosvenor’s London casinos were still 26pc below pre-pandemic levels in the first half of the year. Mr O’Reilly said the drop was “undoubtedly around tax-free shopping”.

He said the rise of working from home had also hindered the recovery of casinos in London.

“Twelve months ago, I wasn’t sure that Friday would ever be Friday evening again.”

However, he added: “People are now back to finishing work on a Friday, going to a bar or having some food and then ending up in a casino.”

Rank said revenues across Grosvenor rose 4pc to £306.3m in the 12 months to June, while sales at Mecca Bingo halls rose 7pc to £134.1m.

However, revenues at both Grosvenor and Mecca remain lower than pre-pandemic, by 15pc and 18pc respectively.

Rank has closed 16 Mecca bingo sites in the past year to cut costs.

The company said underlying profits across its business were down 52pc to £20.3m as it battled the surging cost of everything from energy to wages.

“In 2019 our energy bill was £13m,” said Mr O’Reilly. “At one point [this year], buying on the spot market, we were looking at more than £60m.

“That was the day after the Nord Stream pipeline closed. Where we ended the year was £28.3m, and we expect that to drop by £9m this year.”

In the wake of rising prices for energy, wages and other commodities, the company embarked on a cost-cutting scheme, rolling out more efficient LED lighting across its casinos, reducing the trading hours of certain sites, and reducing the number of food and drink options available to cut down on waste and boost margins.

“The thing about the casino business is that... it’s got a high level of fixed costs,” Mr O’Reilly said. “People, property, and energy are my three big costs – and taxation.”

