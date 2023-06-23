Tourlite Capital: “APG is a Great Business with Sticky Recurring Revenue”

Tourlite Capital Management, an investment management firm, released its first quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. Tourlite Fund, LP Founder Class gained 1.0% for the first quarter of 2023. The fund has returned 6.1% since inception in April 2022, versus the -7.8% return of the S&P 500 and the -11.6% of the Russell 2000 for the same period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to know more about their top bets for 2023.

In its Q1 2023 investor letter, Tourlite Capital Management mentioned APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1926, APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) is a New Brighton, Minnesota-based construction engineering company with a $5.9 billion market capitalization. APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) delivered a 35.33% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 60.51%. The stock closed at $25.70 per share on June 22, 2023.

Here is what Tourlite Capital Management has to say about APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"APi is currently the fund’s largest position. We have briefly discussed the business in our prior letter. We believe APi is a great business with sticky recurring revenue, significant opportunities for margin expansion, and highly aligned management."

15 Countries That Produce the Best Engineers in the World

Photo by ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash

Our calculations show that APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) was not able to secure a spot on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) was in 41 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2023, compared to 31 funds in the previous quarter. APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) delivered a 20.76% return in the past 3 months.

Earlier this year, we also discussed APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters Q1 2023 page.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.