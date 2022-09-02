U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.98 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.25
    +0.64 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.60
    +13.30 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    17.91
    +0.24 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9956
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1520
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,982.62
    -92.71 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.97
    -6.70 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

TOURMALINE DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

·5 min read

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU) ("Tourmaline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.225 per common share. The dividend will be payable on September 29, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022. This quarterly cash dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (CNW Group/Tourmaline Oil Corp.)
Tourmaline Oil Corp. (CNW Group/Tourmaline Oil Corp.)

Reader Advisories

Currency

All amounts in this news release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "forecast", "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "on track", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning the future payment of dividends and the timing and amount thereof which assumes the availability of free cash flow to fund such dividends. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Tourmaline, including expectations and assumptions concerning the following: prevailing and future commodity prices and currency exchange rates; applicable royalty rates and tax laws; interest rates; future well production rates and reserve volumes; operating costs, the timing of receipt of regulatory approvals; the performance of existing wells; the success obtained in drilling new wells; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the benefits to be derived from acquisitions; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the responses of governments and the public to the pandemic thereon; the availability and cost of financing, labour, services and materials; ability to maintain its investment grade credit rating; and ability to market crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids successfully. Without limitation of the foregoing, future dividend payments, if any, and the level thereof is uncertain, as the Company's dividend policy and the funds available for the payment of dividends from time to time is dependent upon, among other things, free cash flow, financial requirements for the Company's operations and the execution of its growth strategy, fluctuations in working capital and the timing and amount of capital expenditures, debt service requirements and other factors beyond the Company's control. Further, the ability of Tourmaline to pay dividends will be subject to applicable laws (including the satisfaction of the solvency test contained in applicable corporate legislation) and contractual restrictions contained in the instruments governing its indebtedness, including its credit facility.

Although Tourmaline believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Tourmaline can give no assurances that it will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertain impacts of COVID-19 on Tourmaline's business, and the societal, economic and governmental response to COVID-19; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to reserves, production, revenues, costs and expenses; health, safety and environmental risks; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; interest rate fluctuations; marketing and transportation; loss of markets; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; failure to complete or realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions or dispositions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; uncertainties associated with counterparty credit risk; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals; climate change risks; inflation; supply chain risks; the impact of wars (including the war in Ukraine), hostilities, civil insurrections, pandemics, epidemics or outbreaks of an infectious disease in Canada or worldwide; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Tourmaline, or its operations or financial results, are included in the Company's most recently filed  Management's Discussion and Analysis (See "Forward-Looking Statements" therein), Annual Information Form (See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" therein) and other reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or Tourmaline's website (www.tourmalineoil.com).

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Tourmaline undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required by applicable securities laws.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Tourmaline is Canada's largest and most active natural gas producer dedicated to producing the lowest emission and lowest-cost natural gas in North America. We are an investment grade exploration and production company providing strong and predictable operating and financial performance through the development of our three core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With our existing large reserve base, decades-long drilling inventory, relentless focus on execution and cost management, and industry-leading environmental performance, we are excited to provide shareholders an excellent return on capital, and an attractive source of income through our base dividend and surplus free cash flow distribution strategies.

Website:  www.tourmalineoil.com

SOURCE Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/02/c9137.html

Recommended Stories

  • IRON ORE COMPANY OF CANADA DIVIDEND

    Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC"), in which LIORC holds a 15.1% equity interest, has declared a dividend to be paid in September. LIORC's portion of the IOC dividend is U.S. $25.7 million, or about CDN. $33.6 million. For further clarity, this announcement refers to the declaration of an IOC dividend to be received by LIORC and is NOT the declaration by LIORC of a dividend to be paid to LIORC shareholders. LIORC typically declares a

  • EchoStar (SATS) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now

    After losing some value lately, a hammer chart pattern has been formed for EchoStar (SATS), indicating that the stock has found support. This, combined with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions, could lead to a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

  • Earnings and economic data to expect next week

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo looks ahead to which economic data and corporate earnings are expected to be due out next week.

  • NIO Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    NIO Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NIO performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter. Check out the ticker page here.

  • Long-Term Analyst: Don’t Play the “Fool’s Game” of Timing the Market and Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss some of the best stocks to buy according to Dave Smith, Chief Investment Officer at investment management company Rockland Trust. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also look at Long-Term Analyst: Buy These 5 Stocks. David Smith has been in the financial services industry for over […]

  • Warren Buffett keeps backing up the truck on big oil. Lock in energy yields up to 13.3% for some fat income to boot

    Follow Buffett’s lead. And collect big dividends too.

  • After selling Nvidia last month, Cathie Wood’s ARK snaps up graphic chipmaker’s stock as it hits 52-week low

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest cut its stake in Nvidia ahead of the graphic chipmaker's results last month. Now it's snapped up the stock which has dropped to a 52-week low.

  • Why ChargePoint Shares Dropped Friday

    Electric vehicle (EV) charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) gave investors a mixed fiscal 2023 second-quarter earnings report earlier this week. ChargePoint exceeded the high end of its prior guidance for revenue. The company had told investors to expect revenue of between $96 million and $106 million for the period, and it achieved $108.3 million in sales.

  • Why Pot Stocks Are Going Up In Smoke Today

    Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, OrganiGram Holdings, and Tilray Brands are all in the red yet again today.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is a Trending Stock

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Time to get bullish again on China? J.P. Morgan sees buying opportunity in these 2 Chinese stocks

    Chinese stocks have come under pressure for various reasons over the past year and a half or so; a slowing economy has been one cause while domestic tussles with the regulators haven’t helped either, particularly for those in the tech sector. Another element keeping sentiment low and impacting performance has been the fear of de-listing for U.S.-listed Chinese stocks. This is on account of Chinese companies not meeting U.S. auditing standards. But the prospects of de-listing might be less likely

  • If you need one more reason why stocks will likely lose money in September, here it is.

    Finally, investors have a good reason for why the U.S. stock market will suffer above-average volatility and below-average performance this month: It’s the Fed. Relatively few advisers are focusing on this outcome — at least among the more than 100 I regularly monitor.

  • Exclusive-Oak Street in $2 billion bid for Kohl's real estate-sources

    (Reuters) -Private equity firm Oak Street Real Estate Capital LLC has made an offer to acquire as much as $2 billion of property from Kohl's Corp and have the U.S. retailer lease back its stores, according to people familiar with the matter. Oak Street's interest offers Kohl's another chance to cut a deal after negotiations to sell itself to Franchise Group Inc, owner of the Vitamin Shoppe, for almost $8 billion fell through in July over the department store operator's deteriorating business prospects. Oak Street had sought to help finance Franchise Group's bid.

  • Here's Why Kinder Morgan (KMI) is an Attractive Investment Bet

    Kinder Morgan (KMI) generates stable fee-based revenues from its vast network of midstream infrastructure.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Upstart (UPST) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Upstart (UPST) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    For years, people have kept an eye on what stock market pros like Warren Buffett, Ray Dalio, and others were buying. In recent years, Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, rose to prominence as her ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund (ETF) skyrocketed in value with timely investments in companies like Tesla, Roku, and Coinbase Global. Wood was active in August, adding to several long-standing positions in the ARK Innovation ETF.

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CORPORATE SECRETARY

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michelle Borthwick to the position of Corporate Secretary.

  • FuelCell Energy (FCEL) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

    FuelCell Energy's (FCEL) third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings are likely to have benefited from the execution of projects and recurring revenues from long-term contracts.

  • 1 Reason to Avoid CrowdStrike Stock

    Fast-growing cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported strong fiscal second-quarter results earlier this week. Its fiscal second-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings per share both came in higher than analysts' consensus forecasts, as annual recurring revenue soared 59% year over year, surpassing $2 billion for the first time. While it's true that CrowdStrike's business has been firing on all cylinders, there has been significant pressure on growth stocks in 2022 as investors appear to be more sensitive to valuation risk.

  • Starbucks names CEO to replace Howard Schultz

    Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq: SBUX) has chosen its replacement for interim CEO Howard Schultz, the company announced Thursday. Laxman Narasimhan, 55, CEO of the British conglomerate Reckitt Benckiser, is set to join the company in October and take the lead executive role in the spring, after getting up to speed. Previously, he has worked as PepsiCo Inc.'s global chief commercial officer and as a managing partner at global consulting firm McKinsey & Co. “We were looking for somebody that was a true servant leader that had a deep sense of humility,” Schultz told The New York Times.