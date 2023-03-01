TOURMALINE DELIVERS RECORD CASH FLOW, FREE CASH FLOW AND EARNINGS IN 2022, INCREASES 2P RESERVES TO 4.5 BILLION BOE AND DECLARES DIVIDEND FOR Q1 2023
CALGARY, AB, Mar. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU) ("Tourmaline" or the "Company") is pleased to release financial and operating results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2022, as well as 2022 reserves.
HIGHLIGHTS
Full-year 2022 cash flow(1) ("CF") was a record $4.9 billion ($14.26 per diluted share(2)) up 67% over 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 CF was $1.4 billion ($4.08 per diluted share).
Tourmaline generated a record $3.2 billion of free cash flow(3) ("FCF") in 2022.
Full-year 2022 after tax net earnings were $4.5 billion ($13.10 per diluted share).
Tourmaline paid $7.90/share in base and special dividends to shareholders in 2022, a 12% trailing yield(4) based on an average 2022 share price of $66.94.
Tourmaline's proved plus probable ("2P") reserve value per diluted share(5)(6) before tax is $143 ($109 after tax) using the January 1, 2023 engineering price deck and a 10% discount rate. Total proved ("TP") and proved, developed producing ("PDP") reserve values per diluted share are $97 and $54 before tax, respectively ($75 and $44 after tax, respectively) using the same pricing and discount rates.
Full-year 2022 average production of 500,832 boepd was up 14% over 2021 average production of 441,115 boepd.
Current production is ranging between 520,000-530,000 boepd, consistent with the expected first quarter average.
At current strip pricing(7), the Company expects to generate 2023 cash flow of $3.8 billion ($11.12 per diluted share) and free cash flow of $2.0 billion ($5.72 per diluted share) on unchanged EP capital expenditures(8) of $1.675 billion (as per January 12, 2023 news release). Based on a current share price of $60, Tourmaline is trading at an approximate 10% free cash flow yield(9).
Exit 2022 net debt(10) was $494 million (0.1 times Q4 2022 annualized cash flow) and well below the Company's long-term net debt target of $1.0-1.2 billion.
Year-end 2022 PDP reserves of 1.001 billion boe were up 25%, TP reserves of 2.32 billion boe were up 14% and 2P reserves of 4.50 billion boe were up 10% over year-end 2021, after including 2022 annual production of 183 million boe.
Tourmaline replaced 240% of its 2022 annual production of 183 million boe with 2P additions of 440 million boe including 2022 production, with 88% of the addition from the organic EP program.
After 14 years of operations, Tourmaline now has 20.7 Tcf of 2P natural gas reserves, the largest in Canada and one of the largest, lowest development cost, lowest emission natural gas reserve bases in North America.
In January 2023, Tourmaline began delivering gas to the US Gulf Coast, becoming the first Canadian EP company participating in the LNG business with full exposure to JKM (Japan Korea Marker) pricing.
PRODUCTION UPDATE
Fourth quarter 2022 production averaged 511,590 boepd, up 5% from Q4 2021; full-year 2022 average production of 500,832 boepd was up 14% over 2021 average production of 441,115 boepd.
Current production is ranging between 520,000-530,000 boepd after a reduction in NGL volumes due to the Pembina Northern pipeline system interruption. Commencing January 17, 2023, a force majeure event on the Pembina Pipeline Corporation Northern line reduced daily Tourmaline NGL production volumes by approximately 8,000 boepd. The pipeline became operational again on February 25, 2023 and is currently flowing at reduced rates. First quarter average production of 520,000-530,000 boepd is still expected; full-year 2023 average production guidance ranging between 520,000 and 540,000 boepd remains unchanged.
2022 average liquids production of 112,460 bpd (oil, condensate, NGL) was up 16% over 2021. Tourmaline is the largest NGL producer in Canada at approximately 70,000 bpd and the second largest condensate producer at 32,000 bpd. Condensate and NGL production are expected to grow materially with the Company's Conroy North Montney development project.
On February 9, 2023, Tourmaline produced its one billionth barrel of oil equivalent of production since inception in 2008.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Full-year 2022 cash flow was a record $4.9 billion ($14.26 per diluted share), up 67% over 2021 cash flow of $2.9 billion.
Fourth quarter 2022 cash flow was $1.4 billion ($4.08 per diluted share), up 45% over fourth quarter 2021.
Tourmaline generated a record $3.2 billion of free cash flow in 2022.
Full-year 2022 after tax net earnings were $4.5 billion ($13.10 per diluted share) up 121% from 2021 after tax net earnings of $2.0 billion ($6.40 per diluted share). Full year after tax net earnings include $1.5 billion related to the fair value of the embedded derivative associated with the Company's Gulf Coast LNG gas supply agreement.
The Company increased the quarterly base dividend three times in 2022 to an annualized $1.00/share from an annualized $0.72/share (39% annual increase) and paid four special dividends totaling $7.00/share in 2022. Tourmaline has committed to returning the majority of annual FCF to shareholders and is executing on that plan; the Company plans to return between 50-90% of FCF to shareholders in 2023.
Tourmaline paid $7.90/share in base and special dividends in 2022, a 12% trailing yield based on an average share price of $66.94 in 2022.
Tourmaline paid a special dividend of $2.00/share on February 1, 2023 and expects to declare and pay special dividends for the remaining three quarters in 2023, fulfilling the commitment to return 50-90% of free cash flow to investors. Strong base and special dividends are anticipated in 2024 and in subsequent years based on current strip pricing.
Tourmaline maintains its Investment Grade credit rating of BBB (high) validating the overall financial health of the Company as a stable, low-risk senior North American oil and gas producer.
Q4 2022 EP capital expenditures were $482.8 million and full-year 2022 EP capital expenditures were $1.6 billion.
In 2023, at current strip pricing, the Company expects to generate cash flow of $3.8 billion ($11.12 per diluted share) and free cash flow of $2.0 billion ($5.72 per diluted share) on unchanged EP capital expenditures of $1.675 billion (as per January 12, 2023 news release). Based on a current share price of $60, Tourmaline is trading at an approximate 10% free cash flow yield in 2023 while growing production 6% year over year, based on expected 2023 FCF.
Tourmaline generated cash flow of $1.4 billion and free cash flow of $908.7 million in Q4 2022 on total capital expenditures (before A&D) of $494.0 million.
Exit 2022 net debt was $494 million (0.1 times Q4 2022 annualized cash flow) and well below the Company's long-term net debt target of $1.0-1.2 billion. Tourmaline is in a surplus position when including the value of its 45.1 million shares in Topaz Energy Corp. ("Topaz") (valued at $954 million using the closing price of the Topaz common shares on December 31, 2022 of $21.13/share).
2022 RESERVES
Year-end 2022 PDP reserves of 1.001 billion boe were up 25% over year-end 2021 including 2022 annual production of 183 million boe. TP reserves of 2.32 billion boe were up 14% including 2022 annual production. 2P reserves of 4.50 billion boe were up 10% including 2022 annual production. The vast majority of the 2022 additions (88%) were from the ongoing organic EP growth program.
Tourmaline's 2P reserve value (before taxes) equates to $143 per diluted share (after tax reserve value is $109 per diluted share) using the January 1, 2023, engineering price deck and a 10% discount rate. TP reserve value (before tax) is $97 per diluted share and $75 per diluted share (after tax). PDP reserve value is $54 per diluted share (before tax) and $44 per diluted share (after tax) using the same pricing and discount rates.
Tourmaline's 2022 PDP finding, development and acquisition ("FD&A") costs were $8.74 per boe(11), excluding changes in future development capital ("FDC"), yielding a PDP reserve recycle ratio(12)(13) of 3.06 (3.41 utilizing Q4 2022 cash flow per boe(14) of $29.80).
TP FD&A costs in 2022 were $10.74 per boe, including changes in FDC, and TP FD&A costs were $6.52 per boe, excluding changes in FDC. The TP FD&A recycle ratio (including FDC) was 2.5 in 2022.
2P FD&A costs in 2022 were $10.59 per boe, including changes in FDC, and 2P FD&A costs were $4.70 per boe, excluding changes in FDC. The FDC account was significantly increased in the 2022 year-end reserve report to better reflect current inflationary pressures. The impact of this increase resulted in a significant increase in 2022 2P FD&A costs, as the full change in FDC is absorbed in the current year. The Company does not believe this is representative of the FD&A costs that relate purely to the Company's 2022 EP program. The 2P, three-year average FD&A costs are $5.41/boe, including the higher FDCs in 2022.
Tourmaline replaced 240% of its 2022 annual production of 183 million boe with 2P additions of 440 million boe, including 2022 production.
After 14 years of operations, Tourmaline now has 20.7 Tcf of 2P natural gas reserves, the largest in Canada and one of the largest, lowest development cost, lowest emission natural gas reserve bases in North America. The Company also has 1.06 billion boe of 2P crude oil, condensate and NGL (natural gas liquids) reserves (December 31, 2022), one of the largest conventional liquid reserve bases in Canada.
Tourmaline has only booked 3,359 (gross) locations of a total drilling inventory of 23,077 gross locations (14.6% of the overall inventory) to achieve year-end 2022 2P reserves of 4.50 billion boe.
The current FDCs associated with 2P reserves represent approximately four years of prospective cash flow at strip pricing. Although the Company has the execution capability to convert the entire 4.5 billion boe of 2P reserves to PDP in that time frame, it does not believe that would be constructive for the current encouraging supply/demand dynamics in the WCSB, or the appropriate capital allocation decision.
MARKETING UPDATE
Tourmaline continues to diversify its natural gas and liquids marketing portfolio in order to realize the best pricing possible for all of its hydrocarbon streams. That diversification played a major role in enhancing Q4 2022 cash flow as well as full year 2023 expected cash flow.
In 2021, the Company further diversified its gas marketing portfolio by establishing a US Gulf Coast LNG long-term gas supply agreement with Cheniere Energy. In January 2023, Tourmaline commenced delivery of 140 mmcfpd to the Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG facility and became the first Canadian EP company to participate in the LNG business with exposure to JKM pricing, providing a material increase to anticipated 2023 cash flow (based on the February 15, 2023 JKM strip pricing). The Company receives the JKM price, net of liquification and shipping fees. The 2023 JKM strip is USD $19.24/mcf. Tourmaline currently has an average of 27 mmcfpd hedged at a weighted average fixed JKM price of USD $34.196/mcf in 2023.
During 2023, the Company will increase natural gas volumes exported to western US markets from 345 mmcfpd to 495 mmcfpd, with an average of 74% of the natural gas accessing the premium priced PG&E California market over the calendar year.
Average realized natural gas price in Q4 2022 was $6.89/mcf as the Company benefited primarily from strong gas pricing in Western North America. In Q4 2022, the Malin index averaged USD $14.42/mcf, and the PG&E California index averaged USD $15.87/mcf.
Tourmaline has an average of 791 mmcfpd hedged for 2023 at a weighted average fixed price of CAD $5.93/mcf, an average of 140 mmcfpd hedged at a basis to Nymex of USD $0.42/mcf, and an average of 698 mmcfpd of unhedged volumes exposed to export markets in 2023, including Dawn, Iroquois, Great Lakes, Empress, Chicago, Ventura, Sumas, US Gulf Coast, JKM, Malin, and PG&E.
Tourmaline is Canada's largest NGL producer with anticipated average production levels of over 70,000 bpd in 2023.
EP UPDATE
Tourmaline drilled a total of 240 net wells during 2022 for a total of 1,285,407 metres (607,163 HZ metres), the most in the WCSB. In 2022, the Company increased average lateral length by over 12.6%, the number of stages per well by 13% and average sand tonnage by 19% over 2021.
Tourmaline operated 13 to 14 drilling rigs and four to five frac spreads across the three operated core EP complexes during January and February of 2023, as originally planned.
The Company expects to drill and complete a total of approximately 300 wells (gross) during 2023.
There are no material facility projects in the 2023 budget; as such, the Company anticipates 2023 capital efficiencies(15) of approximately $9,000/boepd.
The Company continues to evolve the Conroy North Montney development project. This minimum 100,000 boepd gas and liquids project is currently planned for the 2025-2027 timeframe, coinciding with the projected startup of LNG Canada and anticipated related strong intra-Basin natural gas pricing. Facility expenditures on this fully sanctioned project will commence in 2024. The agreement between the BRFN and the BC Government announced on January 18, 2023, provides a framework that facilitates the planning, permitting and execution of this major project.
Tourmaline had over 300 valid drilling permits in NEBC entering 2023 and has received an additional 55 permits during the first quarter of 2023 thus far.
The Company drilled 11 new pool/new zone discovery and delineation wells in 2022 and has made two additional discoveries in 2023 to date.
One net rig will continue to drill new pool/new zone exploration wells in 2023. The Company has completed, and tested, a significant extension during the first quarter of 2023 for one of the three material discoveries made to date through the program. Significant incremental reserve increases are anticipated in 2023.
It is expected that successful discoveries will be able to access existing Tourmaline infrastructure.
ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENT
Tourmaline has had an engineering team in place for four years developing and implementing new proprietary emission reduction technologies, executing expanded water management initiatives, managing third party environmental related research, evolving a methane testing centre, and managing an emerging carbon offset business. Tourmaline intends to invest $30-50 million per year on environmental performance improvement initiatives.
The Company is displacing diesel with natural gas on all the drilling rigs in the operated fleet, and currently has one rig running directly on high line power. Since embarking on this initiative over five years ago, the Company has displaced approximately 91.3 million litres of diesel, yielding an emission reduction of 57,888 tonnes and net cost savings of approximately Cdn$86.0 million.
In working with Trican Well Services Ltd., the first Canadian Tier 4 fleet was deployed in October 2021 with continued successful deployment of Tier 4 fleets operating for the Company during 2022 in Alberta and NEBC.
Tourmaline is recognized as having the lowest freshwater intensity for 2021 in Alberta at an intensity of 0.11bbl/boe, 12 months after fracturing. The Company continues to make significant investments to expand water management/water recycling capability in all three operated complexes.
Also in 2022, Tourmaline expanded operations at the Company-operated Emission Testing Center ("ETC"), the first of its kind in the world, at the West Wolf gas plant. To date, 18 new clean technologies have been tested at the ETC. The ETC is critical in evolving new technology and methodologies in order to continue materially reducing methane and other emissions over the entire EP business.
DIVIDEND
The Company is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of $0.25 per common share. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2023. This quarterly cash dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.
CORPORATE SUMMARY – DECEMBER 31, 2022
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
OPERATIONS
Production
Natural gas (mcf/d)
2,376,463
2,269,290
5 %
2,330,234
2,063,455
13 %
Crude oil, condensate and NGL
115,513
106,863
8 %
112,460
97,206
16 %
Oil equivalent (boe/d)
511,590
485,078
5 %
500,832
441,115
14 %
Product prices(1)
Natural gas ($/mcf)
$
6.89
$
4.66
48 %
$
5.87
$
3.94
49 %
Crude oil, condensate and NGL
$
63.01
$
56.66
11 %
$
66.97
$
47.89
40 %
Operating expenses ($/boe) (2)
$
4.38
$
3.95
11 %
$
4.30
$
3.77
14 %
Transportation costs ($/boe) (3)
$
5.08
$
4.45
14 %
$
4.92
$
4.25
16 %
Operating netback ($/boe) (4)
$
30.56
$
22.10
38 %
$
27.04
$
18.57
46 %
Cash general and
$
0.56
$
0.49
14 %
$
0.57
$
0.54
6 %
FINANCIAL
Total revenue from commodity sales
2,176,463
1,529,345
42 %
7,742,837
4,669,263
66 %
Royalties
292,784
168,168
74 %
1,115,549
387,914
188 %
Cash flow
1,402,647
968,236
45 %
4,883,949
2,929,126
67 %
Cash flow per share (diluted)
$
4.08
$
2.88
42 %
$
14.26
$
9.25
54 %
Net earnings
(30,366)
996,248
(103) %
4,487,049
2,025,991
121 %
Net earnings per share (diluted)
$
(0.09)
$
2.96
(103) %
$
13.10
$
6.40
105 %
Capital expenditures (net of
505,982
447,461
13 %
1,879,347
1,590,371
18 %
Weighted average shares outstanding
342,533,099
316,788,967
8 %
Net debt
(494,442)
(972,979)
(49) %
PROVED +
Natural gas (bcf)
20,663.8
19,487.1
6 %
Crude oil (mbbls)
114,367
98,345
16 %
Natural gas liquids (mbbls)
941,936
896,793
5 %
Mboe
4,500,272
4,242,981
6 %
Notes:
(1)
Product prices include realized gains and losses on risk management activities and financial instrument contracts.
(2)
Supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A.
(3)
Supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A.
(4)
Excluding interest and financing charges. Non-GAAP financial measure and non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A.
(5)
Non-GAAP financial measure and non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A.
(6)
Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A.
(7)
Reserves are "Company gross reserves", which are defined as the working interest share of reserves prior to the deduction of interest owned by others (burdens). Royalty interest reserves are not included in Company gross reserves.
2022 RESERVE SUMMARY
The following tables summarize the Company's gross reserves defined as the working interest share of reserves prior to the deduction of interest owned by others (burdens). Royalty interest reserves are not included in Company gross reserves. Company net reserves are defined as the working net carried and royalty interest reserves after deduction of all applicable burdens.
Reserves and Future Net Revenue Data (Forecast Prices and Costs)
Summary of Crude Oil, Natural Gas and Natural Gas Liquids Reserves and
Light & Medium Crude
Conventional Natural
Shale Natural Gas(2)
Natural Gas Liquids
Total Oil Equivalent
Reserves Category
Company
Company
Company
Company
Company
Company
Company
Company
Company
Gross
(Mboe)
Company
Net
(Mboe)
Proved Producing
15,761
12,385
2,283,478
2,009,384
2,406,984
1,854,524
203,670
166,320
1,001,175
822,689
Proved Developed Non-
1,320
967
95,709
82,882
216,512
174,341
14,484
12,101
67,841
55,939
Proved Undeveloped
43,645
33,359
2,403,189
2,099,405
3,400,823
2,712,735
241,962
200,937
1,252,943
1,036,320
Total Proved
60,726
46,711
4,782,376
4,191,671
6,024,319
4,741,600
460,116
379,358
2,321,959
1,914,948
Total Probable
53,640
41,417
3,183,615
2,711,649
6,673,506
5,108,451
481,819
390,154
2,178,313
1,734,921
Total Proved Plus Probable
114,367
88,129
7,965,991
6,903,320
12,697,825
9,850,051
941,936
769,512
4,500,272
3,649,869
Reserves Category
Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue ($000s)
Before Income Taxes Discounted at (2)
After Income Taxes Discounted at (2) (3)
Unit Value
0
5
8
10
15
20
