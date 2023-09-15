Is Tourmaline Oil Corp.'s (TSE:TOU) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 15% over the last three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Tourmaline Oil's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Tourmaline Oil is:

22% = CA$2.8b ÷ CA$13b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CA$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CA$0.22 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Tourmaline Oil's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

At first glance, Tourmaline Oil seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 20% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining Tourmaline Oil's significant 58% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Tourmaline Oil's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 41%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Tourmaline Oil fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Tourmaline Oil Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Tourmaline Oil's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 11% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (89%) of its profits. So it looks like Tourmaline Oil is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, Tourmaline Oil has paid dividends over a period of five years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 36% over the next three years.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Tourmaline Oil's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

