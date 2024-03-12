Assessing the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TRMLF)

Tourmaline Oil Corp(TRMLF) recently announced a dividend of $0.3 per share, payable on 2024-03-28, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-03-14. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Tourmaline Oil Corps dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Tourmaline Oil Corp Do?

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. It includes the Alberta Deep Basin, the Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River Triassic Oil complex.

Tourmaline Oil Corp's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Tourmaline Oil Corp's Dividend History

Tourmaline Oil Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2018. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Tourmaline Oil Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Tourmaline Oil Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.75% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.00%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Tourmaline Oil Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 28.10%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 24.00% per year. Based on Tourmaline Oil Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Tourmaline Oil Corp stock as of today is approximately 5.13%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp's Dividend Analysis

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Tourmaline Oil Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. Tourmaline Oil Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Tourmaline Oil Corp's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Tourmaline Oil Corp's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Tourmaline Oil Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Tourmaline Oil Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 31.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 80.47% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts on Tourmaline Oil Corp's Dividend Profile

In conclusion, Tourmaline Oil Corp's recent dividend announcement, along with its history of consistent dividend payments, presents an attractive proposition for income-focused investors. The company's strong dividend growth rate, manageable payout ratio, robust profitability, and impressive growth metrics underscore the sustainability of its dividend payments. As these factors align, they suggest that Tourmaline Oil Corp remains a compelling choice for value investors seeking stable dividend income with potential for growth. Will Tourmaline Oil Corp continue to deliver shareholder value through its dividends in the years to come? That's a question that will undoubtedly be on the minds of investors as they consider the long-term prospects of this energy sector player.

