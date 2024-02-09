Tovar won't seek reelection to Arizona Corporation Commission, says it 'needs a shake-up'

Commissioners Anna Tovar (left) and Kevin Thompson (right), of the Arizona Corporation Commission, attend a special open meeting following Thompson and Nick Myers' swearing-in ceremony at the commission's building in Phoenix on Jan. 3, 2023.

Anna Tovar, one of five members of the Arizona Corporation Commission and the only Democrat, has announced she will not seek reelection after her current first term expires in January 2025.

The former teacher, Tolleson mayor and member of both the House and Senate in Arizona indicated that it’s time for new blood on the commission, which regulates public utilities and oversees some investments sold in the state in addition to various small-business and other issues.

“The current corporation commission needs a shake-up to gain renewed focus on actually serving the people of our state, and that’s why I will not be seeking a second term on the commission,” Tovar wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “I look forward to doing all I can to support candidates who will bring new voices and perspectives to this vital work.”

Tovar, who has championed issues including education, local businesses, sustainable economic development and health care, thanked voters for giving her the opportunity to serve her first term.

“The hardworking, smart people I’ve met (in serving on the commission) have given me an unshakeable belief in the future of our state,” she added in her post.

Three seats on the commission will be contested during the general election to be held Nov. 5.

Tovar’s post will be open, along with those of Lea Marquez Peterson and Chairman Jim O’Connor. Peterson has said she will seek reelection. An inquiry to O'Connor's office wasn't immediately answered.

The two other seats, occupied by Kevin Thompson and Nick Myers, are contested in midterm-election years, such as 2022 and again in 2026.

Seeking answers: Hopi tribal officials continue to pursue compensation for loss of coal mine revenue

Reach the writer at russ.wiles@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tovar, AZ Corporation Commission's only Democrat, won't seek new term