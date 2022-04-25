U.S. markets open in 6 hours 7 minutes

- Toward New Future - Fukushima's Challenges 2022: Fukushima Prefecture Releases Video of "Fukushima Now," 11 Years after Great East Japan Earthquake

·2 min read

FUKUSHIMA, Japan, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fukushima Prefectural Government has released a new video depicting the present situation in Fukushima, 11 years after the Great East Japan Earthquake, on its official YouTube channel, which conveys "charms" and "now" in the prefecture as well as Fukushima's vitality and forward-looking attitude toward reconstruction.

- Fukushima Today

It is 11 years since the Great East Japan Earthquake. Fukushima Prefecture has been striving toward reconstruction while receiving lots of support and encouragement from home and abroad. The video introduces "Fukushima Now" which keeps challenging under the slogan: "Fukushima that makes achievements step-by-step."

- Toward New Future -- Fukushima's Challenges 2022

English: https://youtu.be/rAKErxzJKQg
Korean: https://youtu.be/ikv1MIQRXuM
Traditional Chinese: https://youtu.be/L3IlkHOJY_s
Simplified Chinese: https://youtu.be/e5-WKRBzKO4

- Video's overview

In March 2021, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay started from J-Village, a symbol of Fukushima's reconstruction. The video shows Fukushima moving toward reconstruction and its charms.

In areas where evacuation orders were lifted, the living environment has improved so that residents can return. Recovery work is 99% completed. The Soma-Fukushima Road on the Tohoku-Chuo Expressway has opened.

Efforts are underway to improve the brand power of agricultural, forestry and fishery products from Fukushima by thoroughly inspecting them for radioactive substances, aiming for the top position for Good Agricultural Practice (GAP) certification -- proof of product safety and quality. The "Fukushima Innovation Coast Framework," aimed at creating new industries, is steadily moving forward.

After a decade since the earthquake, a museum conveying the memories of the disaster to future generations was built and structural remains linked to the disaster were kept in place for preservation.

The video conveys "Fukushima Now" which keeps on challenging and moving toward a new future.

*Fukushima Revitalization Station -- portal site for revitalization information
This is Fukushima Prefecture's official website to provide information on conditions of evacuation zones, infrastructure development, and the agricultural, forestry and fishery industries, as well as the Fukushima Innovation Coast Framework.

English: http://www.pref.fukushima.lg.jp/site/portal-english/
Korean: http://www.pref.fukushima.lg.jp/site/portal-ko/
Traditional Chinese: http://www.pref.fukushima.lg.jp/site/portal-zht/

- Special video site introducing current situation of Fukushima -- "Fukushima Now"

English: http://www.pref.fukushima.lg.jp/site/movie-now-english/
Korean: http://www.pref.fukushima.lg.jp/site/movie-now-ko/
Traditional Chinese: http://www.pref.fukushima.lg.jp/site/movie-now-zht/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/--toward-new-future---fukushimas-challenges-2022-fukushima-prefecture-releases-video-of-fukushima-now-11-years-after-great-east-japan-earthquake-301531557.html

SOURCE Fukushima Prefectural Government

