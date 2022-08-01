U.S. markets open in 7 hours 21 minutes

Tower Crane Market, Increasing Demand For High-rise Buildings to Boost Market Growth, Market Segmentation by Enduser and Geography - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tower Crane Market by End-user (Infrastructure, Residential, and Commercial) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" Report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. This report extensively covers tower crane market segmentation by end-user (infrastructure, residential, and commercial) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tower Crane Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The tower crane market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Action Construction Equipment Ltd., Fangyuan Group Co. Ltd., FMGru Srl, Hyundai Everdigm Corp., Shandong Dahan Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Yongmao Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. among others.

The potential growth difference for the tower crane market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.06 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Segmentation

  • By End-user

  • By Geography

Download the sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Market Vendors

  • Action Construction Equipment Ltd.- The company offers tower cranes that are rugged, dependable, and cost-effective for big civil construction and erection jobs.

  • Fangyuan Group Co. Ltd.- The company offers tower cranes in addition to concrete mixing machinery for a complete construction solution.

  • Liebherr International AG- The company offers tower cranes with advanced technology that enables the driver to control a crane more efficiently and optimize handling.

  • Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd- The company offers tower cranes that facilitate speedy completion by reducing fabrication site work, providing quicker lifts, and low downtime.

  • SANY Group- The company offers various products such as concrete machinery, excavators, cranes, piling machinery, road machinery, port machinery, wind turbine, mining machinery, and petroleum drilling machinery.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Hydraulic Excavator Market by Technology, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The hydraulic excavator market share is expected to increase to USD 6.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.65%.

Rough Terrain Lift Truck (RTLT) Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 The rough terrain lift truck (RTLT) market share is expected to increase to 18937.36 units from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.57%.

Tower Crane Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.87%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.06 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.26

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Action Construction Equipment Ltd., Fangyuan Group Co. Ltd., FMGru Srl, Hyundai Everdigm Corp., Konecranes Plc, Liebherr International AG, Linden Comansa S.L., Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd, Raimondi Cranes SpA, SANY Group, Shandong Dahan Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Sichuan Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Terex Corp., The Manitowoc Co. Inc., Toppower General Trading LLC, WOLFFKRAN International AG, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Yongmao Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Huba Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Action Construction Equipment Ltd.

  • 10.4 Fangyuan Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Liebherr International AG

  • 10.6 Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd

  • 10.7 Terex Corp.

  • 10.8 The Manitowoc Co. Inc.

  • 10.9 WOLFFKRAN International AG

  • 10.10 Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Zhejiang Huba Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

