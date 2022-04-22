Tower Crane Market size is set to grow by USD 1.06 Billion | Increasing demand for high-rise buildings to drive growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The tower crane market report by Technavio gives an insight into the current market scenario and growth in the market between 2021 and 2026. The report provides accurate information and cutting-edge analysis to assist clients to formulate optimal business strategies and decide the appropriate path by tapping all forthcoming opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tower Crane Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To help businesses expand their reach by targeting niche areas, Technavio analyzes the tower crane market by end-user (infrastructure, residential, and commercial) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The increasing demand for high-rise buildings will be crucial in driving the growth of the global tower crane market. Factors such as the increase in urban population and rapid urbanization, especially in APAC countries, are leading to a rise in the number of megacities. This is increasing the demand for high-rise buildings as they offer effective and economical solutions to accommodation. Subsequently, this is increasing the demand for tower cranes. They are widely preferred in the construction of high-rise buildings due to their operational efficiencies in closed and compact spaces.

Many such factors coupled with the thriving construction sector are increasing the demand for tower cranes and thereby pushing the global tower crane market to register an incremental growth of USD 1.06 billion between 2021 and 2026.

In addition, the introduction of luffing jib tower cranes will further enhance the market growth. On the other hand, the volatile nature of the construction industry will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Dominant Players Profiled in Tower Crane Market:

The global tower crane market report offers information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial status, new product launches, and recent developments. The following are identified as the dominant players in the market.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd.

Fangyuan Group Co. Ltd.

FMGru srl

Hyundai Everdigm Corp.

Konecranes Plc

Liebherr International AG

Linden Comansa S.L.

Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd

Raimondi Cranes SpA

SANY Group

Shandong Dahan Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Sichuan Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

Terex Corp.

The Manitowoc Co. Inc.

Toppower General Trading LLC

WOLFFKRAN International AG

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

Yongmao Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Huba Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

The global tower crane market is fragmented and is characterized by many regional and international vendors. The strong growth in the market has created an intense rivalry among global vendors. Vendors are focusing on developing advanced technologies to enhance operational performance and increase the lifting capacities of their tower cranes. Other growth strategies such as new product launches and M&As are also being adopted by market players to gain an edge over their rivals in the market.

Tower Crane Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.87% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.26 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Action Construction Equipment Ltd., Fangyuan Group Co. Ltd., FMGru srl, Hyundai Everdigm Corp., Konecranes Plc, Liebherr International AG, Linden Comansa S.L., Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd, Raimondi Cranes SpA, SANY Group, Shandong Dahan Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Sichuan Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Terex Corp., The Manitowoc Co. Inc., Toppower General Trading LLC, WOLFFKRAN International AG, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Yongmao Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Huba Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Action Construction Equipment Ltd.

10.4 Fangyuan Group Co. Ltd.

10.5 Liebherr International AG

10.6 Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd

10.7 Terex Corp.

10.8 The Manitowoc Co. Inc.

10.9 WOLFFKRAN International AG

10.10 Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

10.11 Zhejiang Huba Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

10.12 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

