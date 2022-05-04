U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,159.85
    -15.63 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,152.74
    +23.95 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,414.78
    -148.97 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,888.40
    -10.46 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.05
    +3.64 (+3.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.10
    -6.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    -0.36 (-1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0537
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0010
    +0.0410 (+1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2478
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0520
    -0.0580 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,771.89
    +517.57 (+1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    894.14
    +16.81 (+1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.98
    -27.35 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

TOWER ONE ANNOUNCES FILING OF ITS Q4 AND YEAR 2021 ANNUAL REPORT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tower One Wireless
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TOWTF
Tower One Wireless
Tower One Wireless

First year with positive EBITDA(1)

Miami, FL, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOWER ONE WIRELESS CORP. (CSE: TO) (OTCQB: TOWTF) (Frankfurt: 1P3N) (“Tower One” or the “Company”) filed its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 and full year ended December 31, 2021, and the related Management’s Discussion and Analysis.

Highlight’s year 2021:

  • Revenue increased to CAD$ 10,687,626 for the year 2021 as compared to CAD$ 9,126,082 for the year 2020 and CAD$ 5,413,591 for the year 2019 representing a 97% increase over the last two years.

  • Revenue increase is a result of (i) additional towers that started to provide service, (ii) increased collocations on existing towers, (iii) the sale of 47 towers in Argentina and (iv) a new revenue vertical based on selling the service for construction of towers.

2021

2020

2019

CAD$

CAD$

CAD$

Tower Rent

2,840,268

1,774,346

1,640,636

Sale of Towers

2,248,457

6,379,100

3,211,199

Other Services

5,598,901

972,636

561,756

Total Revenues

10,687,626

9,126,082

5,413,591

  • EBITDA(1) increased to CAD$ 229,901 for the year 2021 as compared to CAD$ (464,632) for the year 2020 and CAD$ (2,002,084) for the year 2019, being 2021 the first year with positive EBITDA(1).

  • 160 new towers were put into operations with additional 16 new collocations.

  • The Company signed 3 (three) new MLA’s in Colombia.

  • 47 towers were sold in Argentina in 2021 to a local tower company. Proceeds were used to repay debt and fund new tower construction activity.

  • Tower construction activity increased as the Company was awarded with several search rings, mainly in Colombia.

(1)
EBITDA is not a measure recognized under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. This measure may differ from those made by other companies and accordingly may not be directly comparable to such measures as reported by other companies. These measures have been derived from the Company's financial statements because the Company believes that they are of benefit in understanding the Company's results.

Financial Highlights of the Full Year of 2021:

The Company's business performance is improving after business transformation initiatives over the past year that was supported by the long-term financings that the Company was able to achieve. During 2021 we saw organic growth in the revenue from its core businesses, being 2021 the year that the Company constructed the greatest amount of towers in its history, which was further improved by the development of a new revenue vertical, such us service for construction of towers and revenue corresponding to the sale of towers.

The Company recorded total revenue of CAD$10,687,626 in 2021, a year over year increase of 17.11%.

As we have secured and closed local currency financings, we have limited the cash flow´s impact of the currency devaluation that may happen on the countries that we operate.

Subsequent events:

On January 10, 2022, the Company issued 2,000,000 common shares in relation to PSUs that vested during the year ended December 31, 2021.

On January 18, 2022, the Company settled a debt in the amount of CAD$ 1,039,751 owed by TOW to a certain creditor in exchange for 16,273,267 common shares at a deemed price of $0.064.

Outlook:

Mr. Alejandro Ochoa, CEO of Tower One, said, "To enhance Tower One's profitability we initiated a number of actions oriented to focus on our core business.

  • We secured our long-term financings based on 9.5 Years Credit Facilities for CAD$ 22.5MM (Single Digit Interest Rate) with local banks that will support our construction rollout.

  • Completed our most successful year with 204 towers in operation by the end of 2021 and forecast more than 200 new towers to be built during 2022.

  • Well positioned to transition through these high inflation periods with our existing lease agreements that all include inflation protection clauses attached to local CPI.

  • 2021 LQA TCF (last quarter annualized TCF) of CAD$ 1,924,248 with a target of 2022 LQA TCF of CAD$ 4,200,000.

Looking ahead to 2022 the addition of our Ecuador Operation will complement our portfolio with USD Denominated Rents. Germany/Canada are in advanced stages of review as we transition to markets home to Tower One (Canada) and also our experienced management team in the German Market.

Further details are available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com

https://www.sedar.com/GetFile.do?lang=EN&docClass=5&issuerNo=00029863&issuerType=03&projectNo=03377767&docId=5194932

About Tower One
Tower One Wireless Corp.’s principal business is to build, own and operate multi-tenant wireless telecommunications infrastructure (“towers”) in Latin America. Tower One leases space on its towers to mobile network operators. The Company is focused on the build to suit tower industry whereby a long-term lease is secured with a tenant prior to building a tower. The Company operates in some of the largest Spanish speaking countries in Latin America (Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico) with a combined population of approximately 190 million people.

Contact Information:
Corporate Communications
Tel: +1 917 546 3016
E-mail: info@toweronewireless.com
Website: www.toweronewireless.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include regulatory approvals and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company’s anticipation of strong market demands for its BTS towers in 2020 and thereafter. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contributes to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. Forward-looking statement are necessarily based upon a number of factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, present and future business strategies, the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information referenced herein, whether as a result of new information events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.


Recommended Stories

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • Earnings: Lyft stock plunges on dismal forecast, Uber revenue doubles

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Lyft.

  • Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer doesn’t like. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer does not like, go directly to Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is one of the most renowned finance personalities on television. Despite over two decades in […]

  • Here's Why Amazon's Crash Will Make You Money

    The narrative around Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is slowing sales growth in its retail business, in which online stores reported a 1% decline in revenue last quarter. It has fast-growing revenue coming from advertising, third-party seller services, Prime subscriptions, and cloud services. A quick glance at what these businesses are worth helps illustrate why Amazon is a solid investment at these low share prices.

  • Is it Wise to Keep Your Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Shares?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • Don't Lose Faith in Cleveland-Cliffs

    The stock could recover after an unjustified sell-off

  • Here’s Why You Must Consider Buying Datadog (DDOG) Shares

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • Baron Funds Thinks ‘Shopify (SHOP) has a Long Runway for Growth’

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks Down 64% (or More) Just Begging to Be Bought

    Whether you're a new or tenured investor, the stock market has sent a clear message over the past four months that corrections are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. Things have been even worse for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has shed 23% since hitting its all-time closing high in November. This officially puts the Nasdaq in its first bear market since the pandemic meltdown in March 2020.

  • Is Now the Right Time to Sell Your Alibaba (BABA) Stake?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • Insiders may be rethinking their US$1.7m Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) investment now that the company has lost US$168m in value

    Insiders who bought US$1.7m worth of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.'s ( NYSE:KD ) stock at an average buy price of US$17.06...

  • AMD tops earnings estimates on strong gaming growth

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discusses first quarter earnings for AMD.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Up to 223% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The stock market has been battered by a tough macroeconomic environment through the first four months of the year. For instance, J. analyst Parker Lane of Stifel Financial has a price target of $150 on Unity Software (NYSE: U), implying a 126% upside. Similarly, analyst John Egbert of Stifel has a price target of $36 on Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), implying a 223% upside.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • AMD stock jumps on earnings beat, Match Group stock tumbles after CEO exits

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs looks at AMD and Match Group stocks.

  • Can Lucid Stock Make a Strong Comeback?

    It's been a volatile journey for Lucid Group (LCID) since the SPAC business combination was announced. A big surge above $60 in February 2021 was soon followed by a correction below the $20 level. After some consolidation, Lucid stock surged again above $50, with the company announcing the commencement of vehicle deliveries. Investors, however, again resorted to profit booking, and the stock currently trades at around $20. Can Lucid stock make a strong comeback? I believe the stock is already in

  • Tamarack Valley Energy Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results, Operational Update and Updated 2022 Guidance

    Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. ("Tamarack" or the "Company") (TSX: TVE) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Selected financial and operating information is outlined below and should be read with Tamarack's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three months ended March 31, 2022, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Tamarack's website at www.tamarackvalley.ca.

  • Fed Traders Seek an Answer to the 75-Basis-Point Question

    (Bloomberg) -- A lot is riding on how Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell parries a question he’ll surely be asked after Wednesday’s monetary policy decision: is a 75-basis-point rate hike in the cards at some stage?Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • Airbnb, Lyft stock up after first-quarter earnings beats

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley reviews Airbnb and Lyft's reported Q1 earnings.