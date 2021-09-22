U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,407.97
    +53.78 (+1.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,370.57
    +450.73 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,933.43
    +187.03 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.48
    +37.29 (+1.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.97
    +1.48 (+2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.20
    -6.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    +0.15 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1710
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0120 (+0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3644
    -0.0020 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7820
    +0.5620 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,529.57
    +1,632.82 (+3.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,090.72
    +50.24 (+4.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Tower One Construction Update For the Month of August 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tower One Wireless
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nine Towers Completed with a value of $620,000

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOWER ONE WIRELESS CORP. (CSE: TO) (OTCQB: TOWTF) (Frankfurt: 1P3N) (“Tower One” or the “Company”) provides a construction update for the month of August 2021.

During the month of July, the Company was able to complete nine (9) new towers and has a total of fifty-nine (59) towers under construction in Colombia and Mexico. These towers are built to suit for specific clients and will provide a total, non-cancellable 10 years contracts with 5+ year renewal options, value of $620,000.

Tower One began the year with 90 towers in operation and as of August 31st the company now owns and operates 166 towers, given the current construction schedule we expect to have approximately 300 towers in operation by year end.

Construction activity – YTD

Jan-21

Feb-21

Mar-21

Apr-21

May-21

Jun-21

Jul-21

Aug-21

Total

11

18

20

26

17

10

11

9

Cumulative

11

29

49

75

92

102

113

122

“I am pleased with the continued growth of Tower One’s portfolio and the hard work of our teams on the ground in our various regions. With 59 towers currently under construction and another 400 towers in our backlog, we are in a position of strength for the second half of 2021 and beyond. As each tower is completed, we can clearly see a path to enhanced revenues for the company.” commented Alejandro Ochoa, Chief Executive Officer Tower One Wireless

During the month of August 2021, the Company sold additional towers from the Argentinian subsidiary in its regular course of business. The Company still has three MLAs with major MNOs in this country and the Management is evaluating different investing alternatives.

Tower One continues to support the efforts to deploy efficient telecommunications networks which lead to more connected and serviced communities across Latin America. Deploying new infrastructure to provide mobile internet coverage has a direct effect in reducing the digital gap of users and communities ensuring inclusion and improving the economic development.

A copy of the construction report for the month of August 2021 can be found in the Company’s web site or following this link.

About Tower One
Tower One’s principal business is to build, own and operate multi-tenant wireless telecommunications infrastructure (“towers”) in Latin America. Tower One leases space on its towers to mobile network operators. The Company is focused on the build to suit tower industry whereby a long-term lease is secured with a tenant prior to building a tower. The Company owns and operates 190 towers in the two largest Spanish speaking countries in Latin America (Colombia and Mexico) with a combined population of approximately 180 million people.

Contact Information:

Corporate Communications

Tel:

+1 917 546 3016

E-mail:

info@toweronewireless.com

Website:

www.toweronewireless.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include regulatory approvals and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company’s expectation of obtaining the acceptance of new towers by the Company’s customers. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contributes to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. Forward-looking statement are necessarily based upon a number of factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, present and future business strategies, the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information referenced herein, whether as a result of new information events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Facebook falls on Apple ad changes, Workhorse suspends deliveries, Netflix gains on bullish call

    Ines Ferre breaks down some of Wednesday’s early stock movers, including: Facebook lower after warning Apple’s privacy changes could impact Q3 results, Workhorse under pressure after halting electric van deliveries, and Netflix gaining after a price target boost at Stifel.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • FedEx just painted a disturbing picture of the job market

    FedEx sends shockwaves to bullish investors with its commentary on the jobs market.

  • Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 oil and gas stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In. Oil stocks soared in the last week due to higher oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), […]

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Should I Avoid Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • SoFi: Breaking Down Jefferies’ New Bullish Call

    The neobank segment is growing at a fast clip, with many companies looking to dominate the space. Surveying this landscape, Jefferies' John Hecht thinks SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is well-positioned to take share. The 5-star analyst lists several reasons for his bullish outlook. For one, the company’s synergistic business model, what it terms the “Flywheel,” will continue to drive “significant user growth, product adoption, and margin expansion.” The Flywheel’s purpose is to help cross-sell its wi

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    In some circles, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has become associated with risky investment strategies and gamified trading. Elsewhere, Robinhood is lauded for pioneering commission-free trades and fractional shares, making the stock market more accessible to younger generations. On the money manager side, CEO Mortimer Buckley recently added Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock to Vanguard's portfolio, which now owns roughly 7.9 million shares.

  • Here's Why Workhorse Stock Tumbled Today

    Investors in last-mile electric delivery vehicle start-up Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) haven't had much good news so far in 2021. The stock is down almost 60% year to date, and more than 80% off highs reached in February. The stock has regained some of that decline, but still remained down about 8.5% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT.

  • Iron ore: Why this left-for-dead metal could rocket, and 4 easy ways to buy it

    Big declines in iron ore prices are creating exciting opportunities for investors.

  • AbbVie Stock Gets Pounded; How To Make A 15% Annualized Return With A Covered Call

    If ABBV closes above 110 on the expiration date, the shares will be called away at 110, leaving the trader with a total gains of $555.

  • Market Sell-Off: Don't Panic, Buy Pinterest

    Amid this September sell-off in stocks, investors need to keep Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) in mind. Concerns about how the company will fare in the post-pandemic world have led to modest drops in domestic usage and a massive decrease in the stock price. Such a response could imply the worst has ended for Pinterest stock, but investors may wonder whether that signifies a buying opportunity.

  • These 2 Stocks Carry a Lot of Risk, but Their Potential Upsides Are Huge

    Whatever investing strategy you follow, there are always going to be trade-offs between risk and reward. On the other hand, buying shares early in a company's lifecycle can offer the highest potential for gains if the business succeeds. Of course, each stock and each company is different, and some come with higher risks -- and higher possible upsides.

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Bounced 47% Today

    Shares of Chinese property behemoth China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F), as well as shares of the China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.Y) American depositary receipts, exploded higher in Wednesday morning trading, rising 40.1% and 47.5% respectively, through 10:25 a.m. EDT, and pulling up the share prices of other Chinese stocks in their wake. A couple of factors seem to be working this morning to calm investors' panic over the prospect of China Evergrande going insolvent. As television network Euronews reports this morning, Evergrande subsidiary Hengda Real Estate Group has just informed the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that it has successfully negotiated a plan to pay interest on a bond due in 2025.

  • Is AbbVie (ABBV) A Good Stock To Buy?

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • These stocks are in bear-market territory, but Wall Street expects them to soar as much as 68%

    More than 100 large-cap stocks are at least 20% below their 52-week highs. But analysts love Micron Technology, Activision Blizzard and JD.com, among others.