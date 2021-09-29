U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,359.46
    +6.83 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,390.72
    +90.73 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,512.44
    -34.24 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.31
    -4.47 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.72
    -0.11 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.40
    +5.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1609
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0070 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3425
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9400
    -0.0190 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,505.76
    +477.82 (+1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.59
    -33.05 (-3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Tower One Wireless Enters a New Debt Financing Arrangement for US$25,000,000 With Itaú Corpbanca Colombia S.A. and a Local Partner

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tower One Wireless
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOWER ONE WIRELESS CORP. (CSE: TO) (OTCQB: TOWTF) (Frankfurt: 1P3N) (“Tower One” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a long term debt financing arrangement (the “Funding Partnership”) with Itaú Corpbanca Colombia S.A. (“Itaú”) and a new local partner in Colombia (the “Local Partner”) for an aggregate loan of US$25,000,000 (the “Loan”).

A total of 75% of the Loan will be advanced by Itaú and will be secured against the Company’s newly completed towers which are constructed under the Funding Partnership. The Loan from Itaú will be advanced in two tranches with interest payable by the Company to Itaú every three (3) months at a rate of 4.615% + Indicador Bancario de Referencia (“IBR”) in respect of the first tranche and 4.39% + IBR in respect of the second tranche. The Loan from Itaú will have a term of 9.5 years.

A total of 25% of the Loan will be provided by the Local Partner. The amount advanced by the Local Partner will accrued interest thereon at a rate of 6.2% per annum. The Company is required to repay the principal and accrued interest on the amount of the Loan advanced by the Local Partner at the earlier of the Company’s election to acquire the Local Partner’s interest in the Funding Partnership or on the Company’s disposition of the towers constructed under the Funding Partnership.

Alejandro Ochoa, Tower One Wireless Corp CEO says, “This new financing and partnership will allow us to keep on growing in our plan to connect Colombia. The proceeds will be used to continue with the deployment of over 300 towers in the next 12 months. Meanwhile we are devoting our efforts to building a strong backlog for construction, as of today we have more than 400 towers in the pipeline and several alternatives to expand it further.”

About Tower One
Tower One’s principal business is to build, own and operate multi-tenant wireless telecommunications infrastructure (“towers”) in Latin America. Tower One leases space on its towers to mobile network operators. The Company is focused on the build to suit tower industry whereby a long-term lease is secured with a tenant prior to building a tower. The Company owns and operates towers in Latin America (Colombia and Mexico, with a combined population of approximately 160 million people).

Contact Information:

Corporate Communications

Tel:

+1 917 546 3016

E-mail:

info@toweronewireless.com

Website:

www.toweronewireless.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include regulatory approvals and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company’s expectation of obtaining the acceptance of new towers by the Company’s customers. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contributes to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. Forward-looking statement are necessarily based upon a number of factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such statements. In particular, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the advance and repayment of the Loan and interest under the Funding Partnership; and, the Company’s intended use of proceeds of the Loan. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Funding Partnership may not proceed as anticipated or at all; that the proceeds from the Loan may not be advanced, repaid or used as anticipated; the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, present and future business strategies, the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information referenced herein, whether as a result of new information events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Pinterest, Square, and Lemonade Stocks Took a Hit on Wednesday

    Many growth stocks, however, fell even more. Three notable growth stocks that declined several percentage points or more were visual search and media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), financial technology company Square (NYSE: SQ), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND). At about 1 p.m. EDT, shares of Pinterest, Square, and Lemonade were down about 2.2%, 2.5%, and 2.9%, respectively.

  • Lightspeed comments on short seller report

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) today commented on the short seller report published today by Spruce Point Capital Management.

  • Lucid to deliver SUVs in October, Sherwin-Williams cuts guidance on supply chain fears

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the morning's top stock movers, including Lucid & Sherwin-Williams

  • Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    What happened Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) just hit a new milestone at the same time that news came out of another upstart EV maker in the U.S. getting ready to jump in the game. With headlines about EV expansion swirling, Nio's American depositary shares are moving higher today.

  • Here is why Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is in a Great Financial Position, but Lacking Development

    Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is a videoconferencing technology company that recently experienced a sudden price jump. We were interested if this action merits a deeper review, so we reviewed the fundamentals and their business model. Needless to say that this is a very high risk stock, and potential investors should try to get as much information as possible before making a decision.

  • Micron and ASML warn of supply chain problems for semiconductors

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down the latest supply chain concerns from the top names in semiconductors.&nbsp;

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Soared 40% Today

    After barely making one debt payment last week, and apparently missing another, China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F) got a reprieve Wednesday -- even as rumors swirled that the company may have missed a third payment today. As Reuters reports today, at least "some" of Evergrande's bondholders say they have not yet received their coupon payments on $47.5 million in interest due from Evergrande Wednesday. Now, that sounds like bad news, but here's the thing: Quoting "sources," Reuters also says (and other media outlets confirm) that Evergrande has reached a deal to sell to state-owned Shenyang Shengjing Finance Investment Group a 1.75 billion-share stake that Evergrande holds in Shengjing Bank.

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureGary

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood sells $270 million in Tesla shares

    Cathie Wood has sold $270 million in Tesla amid the tech sector selloff. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the details.

  • 3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

    Sure, solely buying income-generating stocks means you would have missed out on some of the stock market's most successful companies, such as Amazon.com and Netflix, which don't pay dividends but since 2002 have risen 17,500% and 49,400%, respectively, compared to the S&P 500's 309% gain. Like many large oil companies, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) suffered big losses during the early months of the pandemic. As economic activity around the world all but came to a standstill and demand for oil plunged, this energy giant engineered dramatic cost-cutting initiatives while also making opportunistic acquisitions of Noble Energy and Noble Midstream Partners.

  • 1 Reason the Market Is Not Keen on Peloton Stock

    A onetime market darling in 2020, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) stock is not getting much love lately. There could be a longer-run structural headwind that is keeping Peloton's stock grounded. Although the company earns subscription revenue, the majority of its sales come from long-lasting exercise machines, and here's why that could put investors on pause.

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • 1 Stock I Bought That Could Produce 10X Returns

    LendingClub's purchase of Radius Bank earlier this year is already paying off. Here's what I'm most excited about.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Rising Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are moving 2.7% higher in morning trading Wednesday on no specific news to the company. The move may spring from the idea that the so-called "apes" backing AMC could be vindicated in their beliefs that big-money interests have been conspiring against meme stocks. Investors are suing Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and various market makers, including Citadel Securities, over the role they played in suppressing trading in shares of AMC, GameStop (NYSE: GME), and other meme stocks.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • Dow Jones Rebounds; McConnell Blocks Debt Move, Democrats Do This; Elon Musk Talks Bitcoin

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher, despite Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell blocking a Democrat debt move. Boeing was the top blue chip in the stock market today, while Intel lagged. EV leader Tesla showed strength.