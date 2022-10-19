U.S. markets close in 1 hour 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,683.98
    -36.00 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,324.94
    -198.86 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,646.60
    -125.81 (-1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,721.54
    -34.42 (-1.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.40
    +2.58 (+3.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,633.90
    -21.90 (-1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    18.38
    -0.23 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9771
    -0.0094 (-0.95%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1170
    +0.1190 (+2.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1213
    -0.0109 (-0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8820
    +0.6950 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,183.99
    -117.35 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.01
    -2.67 (-0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

TOWER ONE WIRELESS ISSUES CLARIFICATION OF ITS CONSTRUCTION UPDATE FOR THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER 2022

Tower One Wireless
·2 min read
Tower One Wireless
Tower One Wireless

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOWER ONE WIRELESS CORP. (CSE: TO) (OTCQB: TOWTF) (Frankfurt: 1P3N) (“Tower One” or the “Company”) announces a clarification of its construction update for the month of September 2022 which was disseminated on October 18, 2022.

During the month of September, the Company completed thirteen (13) new towers: nine (9) towers in Colombia, and four (4) towers in Ecuador. The Company has a total of forty-three (43) towers under construction in these specific countries, as well. These towers are built to suit for specific clients and will provide a total, non-cancellable rent revenue for 10 years of approximately $2,300,000 with a gross margin of 71%. The Company also completed the sale of twenty-eight (28) towers during the same period.

Tower Porfolio



Total Towers Built Month September

13

Total Towers Built YTD

131

Total Towers in Portfolio

307

Colocations (Total)

31

Total Tower Tenants

338


Tower One continues to support the efforts to deploy efficient telecommunications networks which lead to more connected and serviced communities across Latin America. Deploying new infrastructure to provide mobile internet coverage has a direct effect in reducing the digital gap of users and communities ensuring inclusion and improving the economic development.

A copy of the construction report for the month of September 2022 can be found in the Company’s web site or following this link:

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Tower One Wireless Inc.
“Alejandro Ochoa”
Alejandro Ochoa, CEO, Interim CFO and Director
Tel: 1-786-280-2160
Additional Contact Information:
Corporate Communications
Tel: +1 917 546 3016
E-mail: info@toweronewireless.com
Website: www.toweronewireless.com

About Tower One
Tower One’s principal business is to build, own and operate multi-tenant wireless telecommunications infrastructure (“towers”) in Latin America. Tower One leases space on its towers to mobile network operators. The Company is focused on the build to suit tower industry whereby a long-term lease is secured with a tenant prior to building a tower. The Company owns and operates 307 towers in some of the largest Spanish speaking countries in Latin America (Colombia, Ecuador, and Mexico) with a combined population of approximately 190 million people.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include regulatory approvals and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company’s expectation of obtaining the acceptance of new towers by the Company’s customers. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contributes to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will not occur. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, present and future business strategies, the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and regulatory uncertainties, and risks. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information referenced herein, whether as a result of new information events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tumbling Today

    Turning a cold shoulder to news that Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is expanding its partnership with FreezPak Logistics, investors are clicking the sell button on the fuel cell specialist Wednesday. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down by 6.2%. FreezPak Logistics has been working with Plug Power since 2014, and the food logistics company seems to be happy with how things have gone, because it's looking to expand the relationship.

  • Generac stock plunges on Q3 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Generac.

  • Why Shares of M&T Bank Are Falling Today

    Shares of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) were trading roughly 12.9% lower as of 12:56 p.m. ET Wednesday after the bank delivered disappointing results for the third quarter. M&T Bank reported diluted earnings per share of $3.53 on total revenue of roughly $2.25 billion -- both numbers that missed analysts' consensus estimates. It completed its  large acquisition of People's United Bank earlier this year, and is still in the process of integrating it into its operations.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Stocks Near Multi-Year Lows That Are Red-Hot Buys

    Two such stocks to consider right now are Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) and Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA). Medtronic provides investors with a great way to gain exposure to the healthcare industry. The current bear market has created an attractive opportunity for investors today.

  • Here's Why Rumble Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) -- a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube -- plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • Olaplex stock tanks after the hair care retailer slashed sales forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in shares for Olaplex after the hair care retailer slashed its 2022 sales forecast.

  • 3 Battery Stocks for EV Investors

    Curious about the electric vehicle space? This is a part of it that has applications in other industries too.

  • Why Generac Stock Is Plunging 20% Today

    Generac still sees sales growth in 2022 of more than 20%, but that's nearly half of what it once thought.

  • As fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) hits US$763m market cap, insiders may be dismayed about not purchasing higher quantities

    fuboTV Inc. ( NYSE:FUBO ) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock...

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Move You Ever Make

    Pullbacks are a time to step into beaten-down quality stocks with true long-term staying power. There's a reason Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one of the world's most popular holdings, though. Global Stats says Alphabet's search engine Google fields more than 90% of the planet's web searches, while its Android operating system is powering over 70% of the world's mobile devices.

  • 11 Best High-Dividend Stocks Under $100

    In this article, we discuss 11 best high-dividend stocks under $100. You can skip our detailed discussion of dividend stocks and their returns, and go directly to read 5 Best High-Dividend Stocks Under $100. The current economic situation has completely altered investment trends this year. Investors are flocking to long-term investment strategies, with dividends gaining […]

  • Why Guardant Health Stock Fell 5.5% Today

    This morning, analysts at investment bank Craig-Hallum announced a switch in their bets on cancer-screening biopsy companies, downgrading shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) from buy to hold -- and replacing them with a bet on Guardant Health -- initiated at buy. Responding to the news, investors are selling off Exact Sciences stock by 6.5% today, as of 10:45 a.m. But here's the bad news: they're selling Guardant Health too -- it's down 5.5%. In twin notes reported by StreetInsider this morning, Craig-Hallum notes that the Guardant ECLIPSE Shield study is nearing a conclusion.

  • Why Zymeworks Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) were soaring 17% higher as of 10:54 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The big jump came after Zymeworks and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) announced an exclusive licensing deal for zanidatamab. Jazz will pick up development and marketing rights for Zymeworks' bispecific antibody therapy that targets HER2-expressing cancers in all territories, except in Asia/Pacific, where Zymeworks already has licensed the drug.

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as JD.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JD) recent 3.5% drop adds to one-year losses

    A look at the shareholders of JD.com, Inc. ( NASDAQ:JD ) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that...

  • 11 Best Hot Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will look at the 11 best hot stocks to buy right now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Hot Stocks To Buy Right Now. One of Wall Street’s Biggest Bull Slashes Forecast On October 17 John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at […]

  • Generac Stock Is Tumbling. Sales Have Slowed, and Inventory Is Piling Up.

    Lower-than-projected sales resulted in higher dealer inventories for standby-power company Generac. Production, earnings, and share price have all taken hits.

  • ASML posts earnings beat, shrugging off downbeat tone from chip makers

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the surge in shares for ASML amid strong third-quarter earnings.

  • XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $8.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day.