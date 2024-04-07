Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 67% of the company

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Tower Semiconductor's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

50% of the business is held by the top 18 shareholders

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

If you want to know who really controls Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 67% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Tower Semiconductor, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tower Semiconductor?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Tower Semiconductor does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Tower Semiconductor, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Our data indicates that hedge funds own 6.5% of Tower Semiconductor. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Harel Insurance Investments and Finances Services Ltd, Asset Management Arm with 6.8% of shares outstanding. Senvest Management, LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 6.5% of common stock, and Migdal Mutual Funds Ltd. holds about 6.1% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 18 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Tower Semiconductor

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. Not all jurisdictions have the same rules around disclosing insider ownership, and it is possible we have missed something, here. So you can click here learn more about the CEO.

General Public Ownership

With a 26% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Tower Semiconductor. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

