Tower Semiconductor's (NASDAQ:TSEM) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Tower Semiconductor:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.076 = US$201m ÷ (US$2.9b - US$277m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Tower Semiconductor has an ROCE of 7.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Tower Semiconductor compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Tower Semiconductor for free.

So How Is Tower Semiconductor's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Tower Semiconductor's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 7.6% from 9.8% five years ago. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

What We Can Learn From Tower Semiconductor's ROCE

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Tower Semiconductor's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Yet despite these concerning fundamentals, the stock has performed strongly with a 97% return over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Tower Semiconductor you'll probably want to know about.

