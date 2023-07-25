Tower's (NZSE:TWR) investors will be pleased with their 1.1% return over the last five years

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. So we wouldn't blame long term Tower Limited (NZSE:TWR) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 17% over a half decade.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Tower became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 6.3% a year in the five year period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Tower's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Tower shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 1.1%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Tower shareholders are up 4.9% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 0.2% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. Before spending more time on Tower it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on New Zealander exchanges.

