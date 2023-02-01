Towing equipment market: Driven by increasing demand for commercial vehicles due to globalization - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The towing equipment market size is forecast to increase by USD 2120.68 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing motorization in emerging countries, progressing requirement of commercial vehicles for road mode of freight transport, and the increasing demand for commercial vehicles due to globalization. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Towing Equipment Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Andersen Manufacturing Inc., B&W Trailer Hitches, Bosal Nederland BV, Brink Group BV, Butler Products, Camco Manufacturing Inc., CURT Manufacturing LLC, Dethmers Manufacturing Co., Fastway Trailer Products, Hopkins Manufacturing Corp., Horizon Global Corp., John Bean Technologies Corp., Maini Materials Movement Pvt. Ltd., Maxx Group LLC, Mumby Manufacturing Ltd., Pulliam Enterprises Inc., Rigid Hitch Inc., Technosys Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Winston Products LLC, and Youngs Welding Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), product type (boom, hook and chain, wheel lift, integrated, and flatbed), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth in the passenger cars segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment includes sedans, hatchbacks, sports utility vehicles (SUVs), crossovers, multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs), and passenger vans. The demand for these vehicles is increasing with improvements in the economy and decreasing unemployment rates. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment. Besides, OEMs are increasing the production of towing equipment for SUVs and crossovers to meet the rising sales of SUVs.

What are the key data covered in this towing equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the towing equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the towing equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the towing equipment market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of towing equipment market vendors

Towing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2120.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.12 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Andersen Manufacturing Inc., B and W Trailer Hitches, Bosal Nederland BV, Brink Group BV, Butler Products, Camco Manufacturing Inc., CURT Manufacturing LLC, Dethmers Manufacturing Co., Fastway Trailer Products, Hopkins Manufacturing Corp., Horizon Global Corp., John Bean Technologies Corp., Maini Materials Movement Pvt. Ltd., Maxx Group LLC, Mumby Manufacturing Ltd., Pulliam Enterprises Inc., Rigid Hitch Inc., Technosys Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Winston Products LLC, and Youngs Welding Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global towing equipment market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product Type

7.3 Boom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Hook and chain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Wheel lift - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Integrated - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Flat bed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Product Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Andersen Manufacturing Inc.

12.4 B and W Trailer Hitches

12.5 Bosal Nederland BV

12.6 Brink Group BV

12.7 Butler Products

12.8 Camco Manufacturing Inc.

12.9 CURT Manufacturing LLC

12.10 Dethmers Manufacturing Co.

12.11 Fastway Trailer Products

12.12 Hopkins Manufacturing Corp.

12.13 Horizon Global Corp.

12.14 John Bean Technologies Corp.

12.15 Maxx Group LLC

12.16 Mumby Manufacturing Ltd.

12.17 Pulliam Enterprises Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

