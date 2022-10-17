U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

Towlift Announces Bay Area Location

·2 min read

Towlift, Inc. named as the Cat® Lift Truck and Jungheinrich® dealer for Oakland, California

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Towlift announced today that it has been appointed to represent Cat® Lift Truck and Jungheinrich® forklift and warehouse product lines in the Oakland, California Bay Area, effective January 1, 2023. Towlift will serve as the authorized distributor of these brands in this territory.

Towlift to represent Cat® Lift Truck and Jungheinrich® forklift and warehouse product lines in the Oakland, California Bay Area, effective January 1, 2023.
Towlift to represent Cat® Lift Truck and Jungheinrich® forklift and warehouse product lines in the Oakland, California Bay Area, effective January 1, 2023.

Towlift is the leading Cat Lift Truck and Jungheinrich Warehouse Product dealer, representing the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas family of brands for decades, while remaining family owned since 1965.

Towlift brings 55+ years of experience in material handling products and services.

  • Towlift invests in technology, so you always have the smoothest customer service experience.

  • Towlift invests in employee training, resulting in the BEST technicians to service your equipment.

  • Towlift has extensive expertise in sourcing parts and providing service repair on a wide variety of material handling equipment.

  • Towlift is family owned and strives to always exceed their customers' expectations by putting into action their motto "It's the dealer that makes the difference!"

"With an established track record in the Midwest, we are now in a new phase of our business," says Bob Kwieciak, President of Towlift. "We take great pride in introducing the Towlift name to the Bay Area and providing customers with unmatched material handling solutions and aftermarket service support. Our mission is to help our customers with innovative material handling solutions that improve efficiency and reduce equipment downtime."

To learn more about Towlift, visit www.towlift.com.

About Towlift: Towlift is a full-service material handling dealership founded in 1965. Over a span of 55+ years, Towlift grew to one of the largest material handling dealerships in the country. Towlift's experience provides customers a full range of material handling solutions. "It's the Dealer That Makes the Difference!" Follow Towlift on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/towlift-announces-bay-area-location-301649949.html

SOURCE Towlift, Inc.

