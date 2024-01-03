Town Bank to open new location in Riverwest in 2024

Milwaukee residents on the north side and North Shore will have more banking options this summer.

Wintrust Community Bank plans to open a Town Bank branch in the 700 block of East Capitol Drive in the Riverwest neighborhood.

The 3,500-square-foot freestanding branch will include three drive-through lanes and ATM services. Customers of the new location will have access to banking services offered at all Town Bank locations, including deposits, withdrawals, loan payments, wealth management, mortgages, and more.

Town Bank applied for a new construction permit application but no construction date has been set.

The $1.5 million facility will be constructed on a front lot in a shopping center complex on Capitol between Fratney and Holton streets. The shopping center houses a recently opened Burlington store and Planet Fitness. It will be joining a few other financial intuitions on that thoroughfare including a Chase Bank and a PNC Bank. Rinka Inc., has been hired as the architect.

The new banking facility is part of Wintrust’s effort to expand its footprint in the North Shore. Wintrust opened a Town Bank in Whitefish Bay two years ago and plans another location in Mequon later this year.

The Capitol Drive location will be Town Bank’s seventh location in Milwaukee. Currently, it has more than 20 offices in Southeastern Wisconsin.

“It fills out the footprint on the North Shore for us nicely. That’s one of the key drivers here,” says Jay Mack, President and CEO of Town Bank.

Town Bank, Mack noted, doesn’t have any other branches between its downtown office and Whitefish Bay. He hopes the new facility fills the banking needs in the Riverwest community and for businesses. He said the north end of Riverwest is underbanked.

The location, however, is ideal, according to Mack who said Capitol Drive is a major east-west corridor connecting Milwaukee to Shorewood and other neighborhoods going west.

The Capitol Drive location will serve as a major billboard for the branch, Mack noted.

“Having a location on Capitol Drive gives us additional visibility and awareness in the community,” he said.

While the bank offers online and mobile banking capabilities, it is bucking trends by building a freestanding branch. Customers still want a physical location to have that personal interactions with advisors when seeking information on loans and investments, Mack said. He added a physical location can better serve existing clients while attracting new ones.

“We have customers in the area that will find this location convenient, but we also look at this as an opportunity to grow our customer base with businesses and families that live in the Riverwest neighborhood and other neighborhoods around it,” Mack said.

