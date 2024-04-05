Town Centre Securities Insider Ups Holding During Year

Viewing insider transactions for Town Centre Securities Plc's (LON:TOWN ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Town Centre Securities

Notably, that recent purchase by Michael Ziff is the biggest insider purchase of Town Centre Securities shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£1.41. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Town Centre Securities share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Michael Ziff. We note that Michael Ziff was also the biggest seller.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Are Town Centre Securities Insiders Buying Or Selling?

In the last quarter we saw Non-Executive Director Michael Ziff spend UK£73k on shares. But that was only a smidgen more than the UK£73k worth of sales. Overall, we don't think these recent trades are particularly informative, one way or the other.

Insider Ownership Of Town Centre Securities

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Town Centre Securities insiders own 35% of the company, worth about UK£21m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Town Centre Securities Tell Us?

Insider buying and selling have balanced each other out in the last three months, so we can't deduct anything useful from these recent trades. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Town Centre Securities and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Town Centre Securities (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

