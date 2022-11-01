U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,894.00
    +11.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,849.00
    +74.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,493.25
    +46.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,858.10
    +5.10 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.37
    -0.16 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,638.00
    -2.70 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    +0.07 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9899
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    +0.0670 (+1.67%)
     

  • Vix

    25.88
    +0.13 (+0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1495
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2670
    -0.4470 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,512.63
    -60.43 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    488.28
    +0.08 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.53
    +46.86 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.46
    -39.00 (-0.14%)
     

Town and Country Financial Corporation Reports Strong Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Town and Country Financial Corporation
·12 min read

Third Quarter highlights:

  • Reported net income of $2.4 million or $0.83 per share.

  • Adjusted net income of $2.7 million or $0.93 per share, return on average assets (ROA) of 1.19% and Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) of 14.31% (adjusted to exclude merger-related costs and PPP fees).

  • Commercial loan growth of $27.5 million since June 30, 2022

  • Dividend declared of $0.14 per share.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Town and Country Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: TWCF) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022 with continued strong net income.

The Company recorded adjusted third quarter 2022 net income of $2.7 million ($0.93 per share), adjusted for $357 thousand ($287 thousand after tax) of merger-related expenses and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) fee income. This compares to adjusted third quarter 2021 net income of $2.4 million ($0.83 per share), adjusted for $820 thousand ($586 thousand after tax) of PPP fee income. The reported third quarter 2022 net income was $2.4 million ($0.83 per shares) compared to third quarter 2021 reported net income of $2.9 million ($1.04 per share).

Micah R. Bartlett, President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, “We are pleased with our third quarter financial results and the hard work of our dedicated employees during a very busy quarter. We continue to see significant headwinds in our mortgage banking business based on interest rates and the housing market, offset somewhat by the increased value in mortgage servicing. And yet despite significant economic uncertainties, we grew our commercial loan portfolio by $27.5 million since June 30, 2022. We also saw an increase in our net interest income and net interest margin, particularly when excluding PPP fees. We also continued to maintain strong asset quality statistics. On August 23, 2022, we announced the signing of a definitive agreement pursuant to which HBT Financial, Inc. (“HBT”) will merge with Town and Country Financial Corporation. We are proud to continue to deliver strong financial results as we prepare to join the HBT team and merge our two high-performing banks.”

Total assets at September 30, 2022 were $896.3 million, up $3.7 million (0.4%), when compared to $892.6 million as of September 30, 2021. Total loans were $653.6 million at September 30, 2022, an increase of $55.2 million from September 30, 2021. Investments were $165.4 million at September 30, 2022, an increase of $31.1 million when compared to September 30, 2021, reflecting the deployment of cash and other liquid assets into higher yielding investment instruments.

Total deposits were $741.4 million at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $26.3 million from September 30, 2021, and a decrease of $38.7 million when compared to December 31, 2021. The year-over-year decrease was driven by growth in demand, money market and savings deposits, offset by reductions in time and brokered deposits.

Net interest income was $7.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, roughly flat with the quarter ended September 30, 2021, but up $0.9 million when adjusting for PPP fees in both quarters. The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.60%, up slightly from the third quarter of 2021. Net interest income for the nine month period ended September 30, 2022 ($20.8 million) is flat compared to the same time period ended September 30, 2021 ($20.8 million), but up $1.6 million, or 8.6%, when adjusting for PPP fees.

Noninterest income was $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.2 million when compared to $4.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. Noninterest income included a positive valuation adjustment to the carrying amount of mortgage servicing rights of $750,000 which partially offset the decrease in mortgage revenue due to the continued reduction in mortgage origination activity. The third quarter 2022 noninterest expense of $7.2 million was down slightly from $7.5 million for the third quarter 2021, also due to a decrease in mortgage-related expenses partially offset by expenses related to the merger.

The Company’s nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.69% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 0.91% as of September 30, 2021. When these ratios are adjusted for nonperforming loans that have a government guarantee, the ratios are 0.34% as of September 30, 2022 and 0.41% as of September 30, 2021.

Town and Country Bank maintains solid capital levels, with a tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.91% and a total risk-based ratio of 14.47% as of September 30, 2022. The tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.17% and the total risk-based ratio was 15.29% as of September 30, 2021.

On August 23, 2022, the Company signed a merger agreement with HBT Financial, Inc. During the third quarter of 2022, the Company recognized $382 thousand ($305 thousand after tax) of expenses associated with the merger.

On October 27, 2022, the board of directors declared a $0.14 per share cash dividend payable December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022. The company’s book value per share was $26.90 at September 30, 2022, down from $29.93 as of December 31, 2021. Tangible book value per share was $24.64 at September 30, 2022, compared to $27.60 at December 31, 2021, an 11% decrease due to the change in unrealized market value of the investment portfolio.

Town and Country Financial Corporation, headquartered in Springfield, Illinois, operates as the parent holding company for Town and Country Bank including the Bank's subsidiary, Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc. (TCBMSI), with locations throughout the central, west-central, and metro-east areas of Illinois. While the Company specializes in commercial banking and mortgage lending, additional products and services offered through its 10 branch offices include retail banking, affordable housing finance options, Small Business Administration 504 and 7(a) loan programs, trust and investments, and agricultural banking. The Company, under TCBMSI, operates Community Mortgage Partners as a third-party provider for residential mortgages to other financial institutions throughout the United States. Town and Country Financial Corporation shares are quoted under the symbol TWCF.

 

 

Contact:

Denise Skiles

 

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

 

dskiles@townandcountrybank.com

 

217-321-3425

 

 

Important Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed merger transaction, HBT filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a Registration Statement on Form S-4 that includes a proxy statement of the Company and prospectus of HBT. The Registration Statement has not yet been declared effective. After the Registration Statement is declared effective by the SEC, HBT and the Company intend to mail a definitive proxy statement/prospectus to the stockholders of the Company. This communication is not a substitute for the proxy statement/prospectus or the Registration Statement or for any other document that HBT or the Company may file with the SEC and send to the Company’s stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. THE COMPANY’S STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY AND THOROUGHLY READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, AS MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED FROM TIME TO TIME, AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED BY HBT OR THE COMPANY WITH THE SEC, WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT HBT, THE COMPANY, THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, THE RISKS RELATED THERETO AND RELATED MATTERS.

Investors will be able to obtain free copies of the Registration Statement and proxy statement/prospectus, as each may be amended from time to time, and other relevant documents filed by HBT and the Company with the SEC (when they become available) through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by HBT will be available free of charge from HBT’s website at https://ir.hbtfinancial.com or by contacting HBT’s Investor Relations Department at HBTIR@hbtbank.com.

Participants in the Proxy Solicitation

HBT, the Company and their respective directors and certain of their executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed, under SEC rules, to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company’s stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the executive officers and directors of HBT is included in its definitive proxy statement for its 2022 annual meeting filed with the SEC on April 5, 2022. Information regarding the executive officers and directors of the Company and additional information regarding the persons who may be deemed participants and their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the Registration Statement and proxy statement/prospectus and other materials when they are filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described in the paragraphs above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.


Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CONDITION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of the dates indicated:

 

 

September 30,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

 

$

 

12,969,534

 

$

 

70,154,840

 

$

 

105,450,016

 

Investments

 

 

 

 

165,397,869

 

 

 

151,703,226

 

 

 

134,303,652

 

Loans held for sale

 

 

 

 

1,517,570

 

 

 

2,840,208

 

 

 

4,554,054

 

Loans

 

 

 

 

653,648,333

 

 

 

631,820,690

 

 

 

598,468,836

 

Less: Allowance for loan losses

 

 

 

 

(9,389,890

)

 

 

(10,183,297

)

 

 

(10,789,717

)

Net loans

 

 

 

 

644,258,443

 

 

 

621,637,393

 

 

 

587,679,119

 

Other assets

 

 

 

 

72,166,152

 

 

 

60,691,674

 

 

 

60,596,852

 

Total assets

 

 

$

 

896,309,568

 

$

 

907,027,341

 

$

 

892,583,693

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES & EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

$

 

741,351,808

 

$

 

780,014,371

 

$

 

767,633,283

 

Borrowed money

 

 

 

 

56,440,741

 

 

 

21,903,136

 

 

 

21,326,000

 

Other liabilities

 

 

 

 

7,877,197

 

 

 

5,901,105

 

 

 

6,058,817

 

Total liabilities

 

 

 

 

805,669,746

 

 

 

807,818,612

 

 

 

795,018,100

 

Jr. subordinated debt of unconsolidated subsidiaries

 

 

14,175,980

 

 

 

14,136,451

 

 

 

14,123,274

 

Equity capital

 

 

 

 

76,463,842

 

 

 

85,072,278

 

 

 

83,442,319

 

Total liabilities & equity

 

 

$

 

896,309,568

 

$

 

907,027,341

 

$

 

892,583,693

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Interest income

$

 

8,067,838

 

$

 

7,571,323

 

$

 

22,465,000

 

$

 

22,452,626

 

Interest expense

 

 

845,076

 

 

 

458,208

 

 

 

1,684,593

 

 

 

1,698,227

 

Net interest income

 

 

7,222,762

 

 

 

7,113,115

 

 

 

20,780,407

 

 

 

20,754,399

 

Provision for loan losses

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(750,000

)

 

 

600,000

 

Noninterest income

 

 

3,140,550

 

 

 

4,383,535

 

 

 

11,126,043

 

 

 

13,229,734

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

7,214,166

 

 

 

7,532,781

 

 

 

20,695,310

 

 

 

21,885,604

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

3,149,146

 

 

 

3,963,869

 

 

 

11,961,140

 

 

 

11,498,529

 

Income taxes

 

 

780,330

 

 

 

1,020,460

 

 

 

3,059,690

 

 

 

2,933,610

 

Net income

$

 

2,368,816

 

$

 

2,943,409

 

$

 

8,901,450

 

$

 

8,564,919

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Highlights:

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Basic earnings per share

 

$

0.83

 

 

$

1.04

 

 

$

3.13

 

 

$

3.01

 

Net charge offs to average loans less HFS

 

 

0.01

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.01

%

 

 

-0.01

%

Net revenue (in 000s)

 

$

10,363

 

 

$

11,497

 

 

$

31,906

 

 

$

33,984

 

Net interest margin

 

 

3.60

%

 

 

3.53

%

 

 

3.47

%

 

 

3.58

%

Fees from mortgage banking activities (in 000s)

 

$

1,775

 

 

$

3,053

 

 

$

6,841

 

 

$

9,906

 

Return on common equity

 

 

11.74

%

 

 

14.26

%

 

 

14.35

%

 

 

14.45

%

Return on tangible common equity

 

 

12.77

%

 

 

15.54

%

 

 

15.58

%

 

 

15.81

%

Return on assets

 

 

1.07

%

 

 

1.31

%

 

 

1.33

%

 

 

1.28

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance Sheet Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
AS of the dates indicated:

 

September 30,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

Book value per common share

 

 

$

 

26.90

 

$

 

29.93

 

$

 

29.35

 

Tangible book value per common share

 

 

$

 

24.64

 

$

 

27.60

 

$

 

27.00

 

Tangible Equity Capital Ratio

 

 

 

 

7.86

%

 

 

8.71

%

 

 

8.66

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio (Bank only)

 

 

 

 

10.91

%

 

 

10.07

%

 

 

10.17

%

Total risk-based capital ratio (Bank only)

 

 

 

 

14.47

%

 

 

14.69

%

 

 

15.29

%

Nonperforming loans, excluding government guarantee

 

 

0.34

%

 

 

0.36

%

 

 

0.41

%

Delinquent loans, excluding nonperforming

 

 

 

 

0.22

%

 

 

0.33

%

 

 

0.08

%

Allowance for loan loss

 

 

 

 

1.44

%

 

 

1.61

%

 

 

1.80

%

Coverage ratio (allowance to NPLs)

 

 

 

 

209

%

 

 

206

%

 

 

198

%

Mortgage loans sold with servicing retained (in 000s)

$

 

844,402

 

$

 

868,966

 

$

 

877,107

 

Trust assets under management (in 000s)

 

 

$

 

142,816

 

$

 

170,209

 

$

 

177,483

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HOLDING COMPANY ONLY STATEMENT OF CONDITION

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of the dates indicated:

 

 

September 30,
2022

December 31,
2021

September 30,
2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and other assets

 

 

$

 

7,842,292

 

$

 

7,244,031

 

$

 

5,807,898

 

Investment in Town and Country Bank

 

 

 

 

88,243,819

 

 

 

98,343,923

 

 

 

98,321,946

 

Total assets

 

 

$

 

96,086,111

 

$

 

105,587,954

 

$

 

104,129,844

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES & EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

 

$

 

253,789

 

$

 

684,225

 

$

 

701,751

 

Borrowings

 

 

 

 

5,192,500

 

 

 

5,695,000

 

 

 

5,862,500

 

Jr. subordinated debt of unconsolidated subsidiaries

 

 

14,175,980

 

 

 

14,136,451

 

 

 

14,123,274

 

Equity capital

 

 

 

 

76,463,842

 

 

 

85,072,278

 

 

 

83,442,319

 

Total liabilities & equity

 

 

$

 

96,086,111

 

$

 

105,587,954

 

$

 

104,129,844

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Recommended Stories

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Crashed (Again) Monday Morning

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) tumbled again on Monday, falling as much as 6.7%. After years of giving Meta Platforms carte blanche, some investors appear to be losing confidence in the company's direction. Last week, Meta announced its second successive quarter of year-over-year revenue declines -- something that had never happened in the company's history prior to last quarter.

  • Stocks getting downgraded: HanesBrands, Paramount, Caterpillar

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Wall Street analysts' downgrades on HanesBrands, Paramount, and Caterpillar.

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) disappointed investors when it reported third-quarter earnings. The e-commerce giant turned everything store saw expenses rising faster than sales. This video will review Amazon's Q3 earnings.

  • Keep on Buying These 3 Chip Stocks Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    Last week, earnings season reached a crescendo of sorts, and it was a massively out of tune climax. All the tech giants reported, and barring Apple, all faltered badly, weighed down by the tough economic backdrop amidst waning demand and fears of an upcoming full-blown recession. This week brings with it a plethora of other interesting quarterly statements, with big names in the semiconductor industry readying to deliver their latest financial statements. Like most corners of the market, chip st

  • Jeremy Siegel: Long-term investors should ‘absolutely buy now' — why the world-renowned Wharton professor remains optimistic about today’s stock market

    The message is simple. Be greedy when others are fearful.

  • Investing Whiz Sharon Hill Says Dividend Stocks Are a Good Place to Be Right Now; Here Are Two High-Yield Payers That Analysts Like

    Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks. Sharon Hill, the co-leader of Vanguard’s $48 billion Equity Income Fund who has built a record of success and reputation for bringing in positive results, se

  • Another jumbo Fed rate hike is expected this week — and then life gets difficult for Powell

    Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.

  • AMD Q3 Preview: Can Shares Find New Life?

    It's no secret that it's been rough sailing for AMD shares in 2022, down nearly 60% and coming nowhere near the general market's performance.

  • Looking for Winners in a Down Stock Market? Raymond James Says These 2 Stocks Are Strong Buys

    There are two conflicting trends in the markets today – the bearish macro trend that has seen the S&P fall 19% so far this year, and has seen the tech-heavy NASDAQ get stuck in a true bear market, with a 30% year-to-date loss – and periodic rallies that have overlaid local gains on that background. Looking for winners in this kind of environment, investment firm Raymond James has come round to rate two stocks highly. These are equities that have overperformed so far this year, posting overall ga

  • TuSimple (TSP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    TuSimple (TSP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 13.79% and 14.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • The Dow Is Having a Great Month, the Nasdaq Is Having a Good One. What History Says Happens Next.

    The Nasdaq has been hammered by some of its biggest tech stocks, drawing comparisons to the dot-com bubble and bust. The problem: Big Tech is still pricey.

  • Goodyear (GT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Goodyear (GT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -34.43% and 4.70%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Airline Stocks

    One bright spot for investors last week was the unexpectedly strong GDP print. The figure rose 2.6% and outpaced the 2.3% forecast. But perhaps the most significant data point was the Fed’s own inflation gauge, which fell from 7.3% to 4.2%. While market watchers expect the Fed to raise rates again in its November meeting, there is some speculation that the central bank may start slowing down its rate hike policy as early as December. In response to all of this, markets jumped on Friday. The S&P

  • 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold

    These names offer dividend longevity, safe payout ratios, low valuations, and very high dividend yields.

  • Why Airbnb Stock Was Slipping Today

    Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) were falling today as worries about an economic slowdown seemed to sweep the market a day before the vacation rental website reports third-quarter earnings. Additionally, a Wall Street analyst issued a bearish note for the travel sector. Investors seem to be steeling themselves for another 75-basis-point increase in the federal funds rate ahead of the Federal Reserve rate decision on Wednesday.

  • NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    NXP (NXPI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 36.07% and 0.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Brazil Stocks: Oil Giant Petrobras Responds To Lula Win Over Bolsonaro

    Brazil stocks fell broadly after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won Sunday's runoff presidential election. State-owned Petrobras stock shed 7% Monday morning.

  • Roku Investors Need To Hear What Reed Hastings Just Said

    Not much has gone right for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) this year. Revenue growth abruptly stalled out, coming in at 18% in the second quarter and with guidance calling for just 3% growth in the third quarter. With its digital advertising peers, like Alphabet and Meta Platforms, reporting weak earnings, Roku is likely to face substantial headwinds for at least the second half of the year, if not well into 2023 or as long as advertisers fear a recession.

  • Are Any of These 3 Robinhood Cannabis Favorites a Buy?

    SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) are three of the most popular stocks on the Robinhood trading platform for retail investors looking to invest in the future of cannabis. All three are Canadian companies, so they can trade on the Nasdaq.

  • Here’s Why ShockWave Medical (SWAV) Outperformed in the Third Quarter

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund delivered negative returns in the third quarter. The portfolio recorded impressive gains at the beginning of the quarter. In contrast, there was a disappointing selloff […]