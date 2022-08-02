Town and Country Financial Corporation Reports Strong Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Key highlights:



Second quarter 2022 net income of $2.6 million or $0.93 per share, return on average assets (ROA) of 1.19% and Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) of 13.87%.

Dividend declared of $0.14 per share.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Town and Country Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: TWCF) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022 with continued strong net income.

The Company recorded second quarter 2022 net income of $2.6 million ($0.93 per share), compared to $2.8 million ($0.99 per share) in the second quarter of 2021. The second quarter 2021 results were $2.4 million or $0.86 per share before the impact of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP) fee income during 2021.

Micah R. Bartlett, President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, “We are pleased to report another solid quarter. When adjusting for PPP fees, our second quarter 2022 profits represented a record for our company and were up 7.3% over the record set in the second quarter of 2021. Our net interest margin expanded during the quarter to 3.47% from 3.34% in the first quarter of 2022. Economic issues and rate markets are certainly creating both challenges and opportunities for our bank and across the industry. We have continued to position our already strong balance sheet to withstand the various risks in our economy. We continue to emphasize our core focus of commercial banking and mortgage lending, supported by conservative loan underwriting and strong core deposits. We are pleased that our balanced business model continues to deliver solid results despite very low housing activity and mortgage origination volumes. All of this allows us to continue to deliver solid value to our shareholders.”

Total assets at June 30, 2022 were $876.2 million, roughly flat when compared to $876.7 million as of June 30, 2021. Total loans were $625.8 million at June 30, 2022, an increase of $9.4 million from June 30, 2021. Investments were $176.5 million at June 30, 2022, an increase of $43.7 million reflecting the deployment of cash and other liquid assets into higher yielding investment instruments.

Total deposits were $737.9 million at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $9.2 million from June 30, 2021, and a decrease of $42.1 million when compared to December 31, 2021. The year-over-year decrease was driven by deposit growth in demand, money market and savings deposits, offset by reductions in time and brokered deposits.

Net interest income was $6.9 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, roughly flat with the quarter ending June 30, 2021. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.47%, unchanged from the second quarter of 2021. When adjusted for PPP fees, second quarter 2022 net interest income is $6.8 million compared to $6.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 6.7%.

Second quarter 2022 net income includes a negative provision for loan losses of $250 thousand ($179 thousand after tax), compared to a zero provision for loan losses in second quarter 2021.

Noninterest income was $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.3 million when compared to $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Noninterest income was impacted by a decrease in mortgage revenue due to a reduction in mortgage origination activity because of the slowdown in sales in the housing market. The second quarter 2022 noninterest expense of $6.5 million was down $0.8 million from $7.3 million for the second quarter 2021, also due to a decrease in mortgage-related expenses.

The Company’s nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.71% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 1.07% as of June 30, 2021. When these ratios are adjusted for nonperforming loans that have a government guarantee, the ratios are 0.32% as of June 30, 2022 and 0.46% as of June 30, 2021.

Town and Country Bank maintains solid capital levels, with a tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.99% and a total risk-based ratio of 15.56% as of June 30, 2022. The tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.89% and the total risked-based ratio was 14.65% as of June 30, 2021.

On July 28, 2022, the board of directors declared a $0.14 per share cash dividend payable September 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2022. The company’s book value per share was $27.95 at June 30, 2022, down from $29.93 as of December 31, 2021. Tangible book value per share was $25.67 at June 30, 2022, compared to $27.60 at December 31, 2021, a 7% decrease due to the change in unrealized market value of the investment portfolio.

Town and Country Financial Corporation, headquartered in Springfield, Illinois, operates as the parent holding company for Town and Country Bank including the Bank's subsidiary, Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc. (TCBMSI), with locations throughout the central, west-central, and metro-east areas of Illinois. While the Company specializes in commercial banking and mortgage lending, additional products and services offered through its 10 branch offices include retail banking, affordable housing finance options, Small Business Administration 504 and 7(a) loan programs, trust and investments, and agricultural banking. The Company, under TCBMSI, operates Community Mortgage Partners as a third-party provider for residential mortgages to other financial institutions throughout the United States. Town and Country Financial Corporation shares are quoted under the symbol TWCF.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CONDITION As of the dates indicated: June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 13,808,275 $ 70,154,840 $ 72,717,544 Investments 176,485,297 151,703,226 132,827,719 Loans held for sale 2,119,440 2,840,208 5,808,509 Loans 625,795,416 631,820,690 616,398,186 Less: Allowance for loan losses (9,432,816 ) (10,183,297 ) (10,815,415 ) Net loans 616,362,600 621,637,393 605,582,771 Other assets 67,439,709 60,691,674 59,734,247 Total assets $ 876,215,321 $ 907,027,341 $ 876,670,790 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Deposits $ 737,944,574 $ 780,014,371 $ 747,138,521 Borrowed money 38,608,241 21,903,136 28,848,000 Other liabilities 6,042,466 5,901,105 5,584,208 Total liabilities 782,595,281 807,818,612 781,570,729 Jr. subordinated debt of unconsolidated subsidiaries 14,162,803 14,136,451 14,110,098 Equity capital 79,457,237 85,072,278 80,989,963 Total liabilities & equity $ 876,215,321 $ 907,027,341 $ 876,670,790 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income $ 7,319,174 $ 7,433,371 $ 14,397,162 $ 14,881,303 Interest expense 449,030 511,304 839,517 1,240,019 Net interest income 6,870,144 6,922,067 13,557,645 13,641,284 Provision for loan losses (250,000 ) - (750,000 ) 600,000 Noninterest income 2,878,579 4,134,722 7,985,493 8,846,199 Noninterest expense 6,464,655 7,291,594 13,481,144 14,352,823 Income before income taxes 3,534,068 3,765,195 8,811,994 7,534,660 Income taxes 884,350 952,000 2,279,360 1,913,150 Net income $ 2,649,718 $ 2,813,195 $ 6,532,634 $ 5,621,510 Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Selected Highlights: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Basic earnings per share $ 0.93 $ 0.99 $ 2.30 $ 1.98 Net charge offs to average loans less HFS 0.00 % -0.01 % 0.00 % -0.02 % Net revenue (in 000s) $ 9,749 $ 11,057 $ 21,543 $ 22,487 Net interest margin 3.47 % 3.47 % 3.41 % 3.44 % Fees from mortgage banking activities (in 000s) $ 1,525 $ 3,349 $ 5,065 $ 6,853 Return on common equity 12.56 % 14.56 % 15.61 % 14.56 % Return on tangible common equity 13.87 % 15.63 % 16.93 % 15.96 % Return on assets 1.19 % 1.25 % 1.47 % 1.27 % Balance Sheet Ratios (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of the dates indicated: June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Book value per common share $ 27.95 $ 29.93 $ 28.47 Tangible book value per common share $ 25.67 $ 27.60 $ 26.10 Tangible Equity Capital Ratio 8.39 % 8.71 % 8.53 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (Bank only) 10.99 % 10.07 % 9.89 % Total risk-based capital ratio (Bank only) 15.56 % 14.69 % 14.65 % Nonperforming loans, excluding government guarantee 0.32 % 0.36 % 0.46 % Delinquent loans, excluding nonperforming 0.22 % 0.33 % 0.06 % Allowance for loan loss 1.51 % 1.61 % 1.74 % Coverage ratio (allowance to NPLs) 213 % 206 % 163 % Mortgage loans sold with servicing retained (in 000s) $ 853,728 $ 868,966 $ 860,933 Trust assets under management (in 000s) $ 155,421 $ 170,209 $ 178,325 HOLDING COMPANY ONLY STATEMENT OF CONDITION As of the dates indicated: June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 ASSETS Cash and other assets $ 7,924,662 $ 7,244,031 $ 5,686,251 Investment in Town and Country Bank 91,476,312 98,343,923 96,121,950 Total assets $ 99,400,974 $ 105,587,954 $ 101,808,201 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Other liabilities $ 420,934 $ 684,225 $ 678,140 Borrowings 5,360,000 5,695,000 6,030,000 Jr. subordinated debt of unconsolidated subsidiaries 14,162,803 14,136,451 14,110,098 Equity capital 79,457,237 85,072,278 80,989,963 Total liabilities & equity $ 99,400,974 $ 105,587,954 $ 101,808,201



