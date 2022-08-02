U.S. markets closed

Town and Country Financial Corporation Reports Strong Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Town and Country Financial Corporation
·8 min read
In this article:
  • TWCF

Key highlights:

  • Second quarter 2022 net income of $2.6 million or $0.93 per share, return on average assets (ROA) of 1.19% and Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) of 13.87%.

  • Dividend declared of $0.14 per share.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Town and Country Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: TWCF) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022 with continued strong net income.

The Company recorded second quarter 2022 net income of $2.6 million ($0.93 per share), compared to $2.8 million ($0.99 per share) in the second quarter of 2021. The second quarter 2021 results were $2.4 million or $0.86 per share before the impact of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP) fee income during 2021.

Micah R. Bartlett, President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, “We are pleased to report another solid quarter. When adjusting for PPP fees, our second quarter 2022 profits represented a record for our company and were up 7.3% over the record set in the second quarter of 2021. Our net interest margin expanded during the quarter to 3.47% from 3.34% in the first quarter of 2022. Economic issues and rate markets are certainly creating both challenges and opportunities for our bank and across the industry. We have continued to position our already strong balance sheet to withstand the various risks in our economy. We continue to emphasize our core focus of commercial banking and mortgage lending, supported by conservative loan underwriting and strong core deposits. We are pleased that our balanced business model continues to deliver solid results despite very low housing activity and mortgage origination volumes. All of this allows us to continue to deliver solid value to our shareholders.”

Total assets at June 30, 2022 were $876.2 million, roughly flat when compared to $876.7 million as of June 30, 2021. Total loans were $625.8 million at June 30, 2022, an increase of $9.4 million from June 30, 2021. Investments were $176.5 million at June 30, 2022, an increase of $43.7 million reflecting the deployment of cash and other liquid assets into higher yielding investment instruments.

Total deposits were $737.9 million at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $9.2 million from June 30, 2021, and a decrease of $42.1 million when compared to December 31, 2021. The year-over-year decrease was driven by deposit growth in demand, money market and savings deposits, offset by reductions in time and brokered deposits.

Net interest income was $6.9 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, roughly flat with the quarter ending June 30, 2021. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.47%, unchanged from the second quarter of 2021. When adjusted for PPP fees, second quarter 2022 net interest income is $6.8 million compared to $6.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 6.7%.

Second quarter 2022 net income includes a negative provision for loan losses of $250 thousand ($179 thousand after tax), compared to a zero provision for loan losses in second quarter 2021.

Noninterest income was $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.3 million when compared to $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Noninterest income was impacted by a decrease in mortgage revenue due to a reduction in mortgage origination activity because of the slowdown in sales in the housing market. The second quarter 2022 noninterest expense of $6.5 million was down $0.8 million from $7.3 million for the second quarter 2021, also due to a decrease in mortgage-related expenses.

The Company’s nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.71% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 1.07% as of June 30, 2021. When these ratios are adjusted for nonperforming loans that have a government guarantee, the ratios are 0.32% as of June 30, 2022 and 0.46% as of June 30, 2021.

Town and Country Bank maintains solid capital levels, with a tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.99% and a total risk-based ratio of 15.56% as of June 30, 2022. The tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.89% and the total risked-based ratio was 14.65% as of June 30, 2021.

On July 28, 2022, the board of directors declared a $0.14 per share cash dividend payable September 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2022. The company’s book value per share was $27.95 at June 30, 2022, down from $29.93 as of December 31, 2021. Tangible book value per share was $25.67 at June 30, 2022, compared to $27.60 at December 31, 2021, a 7% decrease due to the change in unrealized market value of the investment portfolio.

Town and Country Financial Corporation, headquartered in Springfield, Illinois, operates as the parent holding company for Town and Country Bank including the Bank's subsidiary, Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc. (TCBMSI), with locations throughout the central, west-central, and metro-east areas of Illinois. While the Company specializes in commercial banking and mortgage lending, additional products and services offered through its 10 branch offices include retail banking, affordable housing finance options, Small Business Administration 504 and 7(a) loan programs, trust and investments, and agricultural banking. The Company, under TCBMSI, operates Community Mortgage Partners as a third-party provider for residential mortgages to other financial institutions throughout the United States. Town and Country Financial Corporation shares are quoted under the symbol TWCF.

Contact:
Denise Skiles, Vice President and Controller
dskiles@townandcountrybank.com
217-321-3425


Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CONDITION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of the dates indicated:

 

 

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

 

$

 

13,808,275

 

$

 

70,154,840

 

$

 

72,717,544

 

Investments

 

 

 

 

176,485,297

 

 

 

151,703,226

 

 

 

132,827,719

 

Loans held for sale

 

 

 

 

2,119,440

 

 

 

2,840,208

 

 

 

5,808,509

 

Loans

 

 

 

 

625,795,416

 

 

 

631,820,690

 

 

 

616,398,186

 

Less: Allowance for loan losses

 

 

 

 

(9,432,816

)

 

 

(10,183,297

)

 

 

(10,815,415

)

Net loans

 

 

 

 

616,362,600

 

 

 

621,637,393

 

 

 

605,582,771

 

Other assets

 

 

 

 

67,439,709

 

 

 

60,691,674

 

 

 

59,734,247

 

Total assets

 

 

$

 

876,215,321

 

$

 

907,027,341

 

$

 

876,670,790

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES & EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

$

 

737,944,574

 

$

 

780,014,371

 

$

 

747,138,521

 

Borrowed money

 

 

 

 

38,608,241

 

 

 

21,903,136

 

 

 

28,848,000

 

Other liabilities

 

 

 

 

6,042,466

 

 

 

5,901,105

 

 

 

5,584,208

 

Total liabilities

 

 

 

 

782,595,281

 

 

 

807,818,612

 

 

 

781,570,729

 

Jr. subordinated debt of unconsolidated subsidiaries

 

 

14,162,803

 

 

 

14,136,451

 

 

 

14,110,098

 

Equity capital

 

 

 

 

79,457,237

 

 

 

85,072,278

 

 

 

80,989,963

 

Total liabilities & equity

 

 

$

 

876,215,321

 

$

 

907,027,341

 

$

 

876,670,790

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Interest income

$

 

7,319,174

 

$

 

7,433,371

 

$

 

14,397,162

 

$

 

14,881,303

 

Interest expense

 

 

449,030

 

 

 

511,304

 

 

 

839,517

 

 

 

1,240,019

 

Net interest income

 

 

6,870,144

 

 

 

6,922,067

 

 

 

13,557,645

 

 

 

13,641,284

 

Provision for loan losses

 

 

(250,000

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(750,000

)

 

 

600,000

 

Noninterest income

 

 

2,878,579

 

 

 

4,134,722

 

 

 

7,985,493

 

 

 

8,846,199

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

6,464,655

 

 

 

7,291,594

 

 

 

13,481,144

 

 

 

14,352,823

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

3,534,068

 

 

 

3,765,195

 

 

 

8,811,994

 

 

 

7,534,660

 

Income taxes

 

 

884,350

 

 

 

952,000

 

 

 

2,279,360

 

 

 

1,913,150

 

Net income

$

 

2,649,718

 

$

 

2,813,195

 

$

 

6,532,634

 

$

 

5,621,510

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Highlights:

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

June 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Basic earnings per share

 

$

0.93

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

2.30

 

 

$

1.98

 

Net charge offs to average loans less HFS

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

-0.01

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

-0.02

%

Net revenue (in 000s)

 

$

9,749

 

 

$

11,057

 

 

$

21,543

 

 

$

22,487

 

Net interest margin

 

 

3.47

%

 

 

3.47

%

 

 

3.41

%

 

 

3.44

%

Fees from mortgage banking activities (in 000s)

 

$

1,525

 

 

$

3,349

 

 

$

5,065

 

 

$

6,853

 

Return on common equity

 

 

12.56

%

 

 

14.56

%

 

 

15.61

%

 

 

14.56

%

Return on tangible common equity

 

 

13.87

%

 

 

15.63

%

 

 

16.93

%

 

 

15.96

%

Return on assets

 

 

1.19

%

 

 

1.25

%

 

 

1.47

%

 

 

1.27

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance Sheet Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of the dates indicated:

 

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

Book value per common share

 

 

$

 

27.95

 

$

 

29.93

 

$

 

28.47

 

Tangible book value per common share

 

 

$

 

25.67

 

$

 

27.60

 

$

 

26.10

 

Tangible Equity Capital Ratio

 

 

 

 

8.39

%

 

 

8.71

%

 

 

8.53

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio (Bank only)

 

 

 

 

10.99

%

 

 

10.07

%

 

 

9.89

%

Total risk-based capital ratio (Bank only)

 

 

 

 

15.56

%

 

 

14.69

%

 

 

14.65

%

Nonperforming loans, excluding government guarantee

 

 

0.32

%

 

 

0.36

%

 

 

0.46

%

Delinquent loans, excluding nonperforming

 

 

 

 

0.22

%

 

 

0.33

%

 

 

0.06

%

Allowance for loan loss

 

 

 

 

1.51

%

 

 

1.61

%

 

 

1.74

%

Coverage ratio (allowance to NPLs)

 

 

 

 

213

%

 

 

206

%

 

 

163

%

Mortgage loans sold with servicing retained (in 000s)

$

 

853,728

 

$

 

868,966

 

$

 

860,933

 

Trust assets under management (in 000s)

 

 

$

 

155,421

 

$

 

170,209

 

$

 

178,325

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HOLDING COMPANY ONLY STATEMENT OF CONDITION

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of the dates indicated:

 

 

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and other assets

 

 

$

 

7,924,662

 

$

 

7,244,031

 

$

 

5,686,251

 

Investment in Town and Country Bank

 

 

 

 

91,476,312

 

 

 

98,343,923

 

 

 

96,121,950

 

Total assets

 

 

$

 

99,400,974

 

$

 

105,587,954

 

$

 

101,808,201

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES & EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

 

$

 

420,934

 

$

 

684,225

 

$

 

678,140

 

Borrowings

 

 

 

 

5,360,000

 

 

 

5,695,000

 

 

 

6,030,000

 

Jr. subordinated debt of unconsolidated subsidiaries

 

 

14,162,803

 

 

 

14,136,451

 

 

 

14,110,098

 

Equity capital

 

 

 

 

79,457,237

 

 

 

85,072,278

 

 

 

80,989,963

 

Total liabilities & equity

 

 

$

 

99,400,974

 

$

 

105,587,954

 

$

 

101,808,201

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


