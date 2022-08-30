U.S. markets closed

Town of Creston receives funding to develop downtown public space

·3 min read

Government of Canada investing across British Columbia to revitalize community spaces and grow vibrant communities

CRESTON, BC, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Public spaces are the heart of communities across Canada. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, supporting businesses and stimulating local economies. In Creston, like many places across Canada, the community is ready to welcome back residents and visitors to enhanced community facilities and public spaces.

Town of Creston receives funding to develop downtown public space (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)
Town of Creston receives funding to develop downtown public space (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

The Government of Canada recognizes that many well-loved spaces laid dormant while Canadians have taken precautions to stay safe. Upgrading existing community infrastructure and building new public assets will help Canadian cities and towns provide better access to recreational programs and facilities while boosting their economic vitality.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of $750,000 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for the Town of Creston.

This support will allow the Town of Creston to revitalize a vacant field in the downtown core by converting the land into a multi-purpose community space. In addition to providing Creston with a downtown park showcasing the history and culture of the Yaqan Nukiy People, this space will also be the permanent home for the Creston Valley Farmers' Market.

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund was launched in June 2021. The Fund provides $500 million over two years to Canada's regional development agencies to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces. As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians.

Quotes

"By investing in shared public spaces like the Town of Creston's project, the Government of Canada is helping British Columbians re-connect with their neighbours, welcome back visitors and build strong communities for the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"Market Park has been a foundational part of our community's vision for nearly the last ten years, and would not be possible without the investment from PacifiCan and the CCRF. We are thrilled to develop this multi-purpose community space that will provide a permanent home for the Creston Valley Farmers' Market, celebrate the heritage and culture of the Yaqan Nukiy People, encompass recreational features, and serve as a social and multi-modal transportation hub in the heart of our downtown core that showcases Creston's history, landscape and beauty while improving the economic resilience of the entire Creston Valley".

- Mayor Ron Toyota, Town of Creston

Quick Facts

  • Canada Community Revitalization Fund supports two major streams of activity:

  • Eligible recipients include:

  • Priority may be given to projects that encourage the participation of underrepresented groups and take into consideration the unique challenges of rural and remote communities.

Associated Links

