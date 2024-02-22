'It's Like The Town Is Losing Its Soul' — Nation's Oldest Gun Manufacturer Is Ditching New York And Moving Operations To Georgia, A More Supportive State — '208 Years Of History. Gone, Gone'

After more than 200 years in Ilion, New York, Remington Arms (RemArms) is moving its operations to Georgia where the firearms industry has more support.

“Two hundred and eight years of history. Gone, gone. Ilion is Remington. Remington is Ilion,” Ilion Mayor John Stephens told Fox Business.

Scheduled for March, the transition severs a deep-rooted connection between the company and Ilion, a village about 230 miles northwest of New York City. Residents and employees are mourning the impending move, with retired Remington worker Jim Conover and technician Frank “Rusty” Brown voicing the emotional and economic void the departure will leave. Brown, whose family ties to Remington span generations, faces the reality of job loss as do his wife and other family members.

The factory’s closure will displace roughly 300 workers in a town of approximately 7,600, precipitating a $1 million revenue shortfall for Ilion and adverse impacts on local businesses.

“It’s like the town is losing its soul," Stephens said. "It’s almost like losing a family member. That’s the thing that people are struggling with, the nostalgia, the history. It feels like we are losing the identity of the town.”

Remington’s challenges have included financial distress, leading to bankruptcy filings in 2018 and 2020, and a $73 million settlement in 2022 related to the Sandy Hook mass shooting in Newton, Connecticut.

Political figures such as Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, and GOP state Sen. Mark Walczyk criticized New York’s stringent gun laws, arguing that the regulations contributed to Remington’s decision to relocate. The state’s gun industry liability law, in particular, has been a point of contention, blamed for pushing the company out of New York.

RemArms CEO Ken D’Arcy expressed excitement over the move to Georgia, highlighting the state’s business-friendly climate and strong support for the firearms industry. Georgia has established itself as a gun-friendly state, with policies and a business environment that supports the defense and firearms manufacturing sectors. Over the past years, Georgia has become one of the top states for gun manufacturing, attracting companies with its skilled workforce, robust infrastructure and a significant population of hunting enthusiasts​

Story continues

The move is part of a broader trend of gun manufacturers leaving the Northeast for Southern states, exemplified by Smith & Wesson Brand Inc.’s relocation from Massachusetts to Tennessee.

As Remington transitions to its new home in Georgia, the community of Ilion confronts the departure of a historical cornerstone and economic mainstay, reflecting the intricate relationship between industry decisions, regulatory environments and the fabric of local communities.

Read Next:

Elon Musk has reportedly bought 6,000 acres of land just outside of Austin. Here’s how to invest in the city’s growth before he floods it with new tech workers.

Collecting passive income from real estate just got a whole lot simpler. A new real estate fund backed by Jeff Bezos gives you instant access to a diversified portfolio of rental properties, and you only need $100 to get started.

Miami is expected to take New York's place as the U.S. Financial Capital. Here's how you can invest in the city with as little as $500 before that happens.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article 'It's Like The Town Is Losing Its Soul' — Nation's Oldest Gun Manufacturer Is Ditching New York And Moving Operations To Georgia, A More Supportive State — '208 Years Of History. Gone, Gone' originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.