U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,878.75
    -11.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,861.00
    -61.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,869.25
    -64.25 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,797.90
    -5.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.52
    +0.41 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,678.30
    -5.20 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.42
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0002
    -0.0016 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0110 (-0.32%)
     

  • Vix

    26.30
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1405
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1190
    +0.2130 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,802.36
    -1,198.35 (-5.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.94
    -32.50 (-7.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

Town Ray Wins Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards 2022 - Industry Champions of the Year

·2 min read

HONG KONG, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Town Ray Holdings Limited ("Town Ray", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group", HKSE stock code: 1692) is pleased to announce that it stood out among 470 global companies and was awarded the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards ("ACES') 2022 – Industry Champions of the Year by its first nomination and became the first Hong Kong company to receive the honour as ACES Industry Champions. Winning the ACES award highly recognizes Town Ray's leadership, strong presence and distinct competitive edges in the electrothermic household appliance manufacturing industry.

Town Ray is an advanced product developer and industrial designer of a broad range of electrothermic household appliances.
Town Ray is an advanced product developer and industrial designer of a broad range of electrothermic household appliances.

As an advanced product developer and industrial designer of electrothermic household appliances with world-class quality, Town Ray aims to become a premier leading industry player to bring a better living to humans around the globe by providing customers with the best quality, best design, best value products with best service and communication.

Aside from nurturing a winning culture, Town Ray stands out through its unbeatable expertise in products and markets, diversified product offering, cutting-edge design, strong R&D capabilities, stringent quality control, and comprehensive after-sales service.

Town Ray has come a long way to prove that it certainly has skin in the game. Winning the prestigious honour as ACES Industry Champions of the Year further solidifies its stature as a trustworthy industrialist within a crowded and saturated marketplace.

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Town Ray, Mr. Chan Wai Ming Eric, said, "It is our honour to receive such recognition from the panel that comprises so many highly respected experts. With the market acknowledgement, we are inspired to go further and set new industry benchmarks, thus creating greater values for our customers and community."

About Town Ray Holdings Limited

Town Ray Holdings Limited is an advanced product developer and industrial designer as well as supplier for a broad range of electrothermic household appliances mainly to European markets. The Group's electrothermic household products can be grouped into two categories, namely: (i) garment care appliances, including steam generator irons, garment steamers and steam irons; and (ii) cooking appliances, including coffee machines, steam cooking appliances and other cooking appliances. Town Ray Holdings Limited was listed on the main board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 25 October 2019, with stock code of 1692.

SOURCE Town Ray Holdings Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Mark Cuban says Gen Z are the real ‘greatest generation’ and boomers are the most ‘disappointing’

    The billionaire praised “zoomers” for taking into account how career decisions will affect their mental health.

  • Big Changes Coming to Starbucks in Target, Kroger

    Starbucks has been in Target locations for well over two decades. Since 2003, a Starbucks coffee shop has been put in almost all of the new builds of Target stores, (as long as there was enough room, that is). When an older Target store was remodeled, the popular coffee shop was usually worked into the remodel.

  • Rich People Are Doing This to Max Out Their Roth IRAs

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Tycoon Running a Quarter of China’s Copper Trade Is on the Ropes

    (Bloomberg) -- From a start guarding trains full of metal from thieves on freezing winter nights, He Jinbi built a copper trading house so powerful that it handles one of every four tons imported into China.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniTurkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCOWhat to Watch as Commodities Traders Prepare for PowellUkraine Latest: Biden Warns Putin; Nuclear Plant Gets Grid PowerTycoon Running a Quarter of China’

  • FedEx warning that roiled markets may be ‘first in a series,' says analyst

    Its tough quarter was a “reflection of everybody else’s businesses.”

  • Biden Delivers Big Money to EV Industry (There May Be a Problem)

    Billions of federal dollars are flowing into transforming America's travel network, but who's getting it might be a major issue.

  • Oil prices climb on weak dollar, supply concerns

    Oil prices climbed during early Asian trade on Monday as a weaker dollar and supply concerns ahead of the European Union embargo on Russian oil in December offset fears of a global recession that could dampen fuel demand. Both contracts, which slid more than 1% last week on concerns that another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserves could slow global growth, were supported by a weaker dollar which came off multi-year highs. A weaker U.S. dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities less expensive for holders of other currencies.

  • Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge says the utility bill at his UK pub spiked from £60K to £420K — why Europe's energy crisis is getting worse and how it hurts the US

    An ocean won’t stop these problems from finding you this winter.

  • More Bosses Are Spying on Quiet Quitters. It Could Backfire.

    The tools companies use to monitor their employees can fall short of their promises, and even be counterproductive.

  • Electric Bills Soar Across the Country as Winter Looms

    Rising natural-gas prices amid short supplies are expected to make it more expensive to light and heat homes in the coming months.

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar by as Much as 101% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

    If just two themes have defined the stock market in 2022, those themes would be stock splits and the bear market. Both have disproportionately affected the technology sector, with some of the largest tech companies in the U.S. opting for stock splits to reduce their high share prices, and the Nasdaq-100 tech index bearing the brunt of the broader market losses. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have all conducted stock splits this year, and each stock has touched its 52-week low within the last four months.

  • Overlooked by Investors, Royalties Are Fetching Princely Sums

    Resources companies find there is a deepening pool of buyers for assets that have long been undervalued.

  • Applied Optoelectronics to sell manufacturing facilities in China in $150M deal

    "After careful consideration, we concluded that it is in the best interest of the company and our shareholders for AOI to exit the transceiver market and focus our resources on our CATV business and manufacturing lasers and laser components for the datacenter, CATV, telecom, and FTTH markets,” said Thompson Lin, founder, president and CEO of Applied Optoelectronics. “Further, we believe that this transaction opens up new opportunities for customer expansion with our existing datacenter laser bus

  • GE Stock Plunges 18% in 1 Month: It's a Great Time to Buy

    Not long ago, General Electric (NYSE: GE) seemed to be regaining investors' favor. The company posted a big earnings beat in late July, although it did reduce its full-year forecast for free cash flow. As a result, GE stock rallied 29% between mid-July and mid-August.

  • SEC, Ripple Call for Immediate Ruling in Suit Over Whether XRP Sales Violated Securities Laws

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple Labs each want a federal judge to rule either that the crypto company affiliated with the XRP cryptocurrency violated federal securities laws or otherwise dismiss the lawsuit without requiring a lengthy trial. The SEC and Ripple both filed motions for summary judgment in the Southern District of New York, asking District Judge Analisa Torres to make a ruling based on the arguments filed in accompanying documents. The SEC sued Ripple Labs, CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Chairman Chris Larsen in December 2020 (a day before former SEC Chair Jay Clayton stepped down from the role) on allegations that it had raised over $1.3 billion by selling XRP in unregistered securities transactions.

  • Electric Vehicles Took Off. Car Makers Weren’t Ready

    More buyers are lining up for EVs, catching car companies flat-footed and triggering a race for more batteries, factories and materials. “Can I afford to keep waiting for this?”

  • Roth IRA Contribution Rules and Limits: The 2022 Guide

    In 2022, you can contribute up to $6,000, or $7,000 if you’re age 50 or older, to all of your Roth and traditional IRA accounts.

  • EV Demand and Takeover Talk Are Sending These Stocks Higher

    It's been an excellent September so far for copper mining stocks, with Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX), First Quantum Minerals (OTC: FQVLF), Ivanhoe Mines (OTC: IVPAF), and HudBay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) all rising despite a recent correction. The moves highlight the volatile nature of commodity stocks and some reasons why putting money into copper miners is an attractive theme for investors.

  • Unilever violating merger deal over Israel sale - Ben & Jerry's founders on MSNBC

    "That agreement gave authority over the social mission to the independent board of Ben & Jerry's. Unilever has usurped their authority and reversed the decision that was made and we can't allow that to happen, we can't sit idly by," Ben Cohen said in a televised interview. Partner Jerry Greenfield said the agreement is legally binding and needs to be adhered to. Unilever, in contrast, has said it retained the right to make operational decisions for Ben & Jerry's, and that the sale could not be undone because it has irrevocably closed.

  • China’s Factories Accelerate Robotics Push as Workforce Shrinks

    China installed almost as many robots in its factories last year as the rest of the world, accelerating a rush to automate and consolidate its manufacturing dominance.