Townbuilder's chill gameplay hits mobile and Switch this summer

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read
'Townscaper'

More than a few PC gamers have dealt with the many stresses of the past year with a relaxing session of Townscaper, and now other players can see what the fuss is about. Oskar Stålberg and Raw Fury have revealed that Townscaper will be available on mobile devices and the Switch sometime this summer. It's not certain what will change from the experimental game's Early Access days on Steam, but it's not clear anything has to — it's the underlying concept that has people hooked.

As Stålberg explains, there's no real goal or conventional gameplay. All you do is build a European-style town full of colorful houses, archways, bridges and green space. The beauty comes from the algorithm that guides it all. It takes the headaches out of building, letting you build a quaint seaside village or sprawling city on a whim. Like Animal Crossing, it's that calm pursuit of your creative vision that proves so satisfying.

